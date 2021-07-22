Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: People for Whom It Is Impossible to Feel Sympathy

by | 30 Comments

‘Patriotic’ North Dakotan builder decides to drop a few million putting together a ‘proof of concept’ eyesore that won’t do what it’s supposed to, but will murder butterflies and possibly lead to future diplomatic headaches.

He gets stiffed, along the way, by Steve Bannon.

Then Biden wins the election — and destroys our builder’s hopes of big-time profit and his name in the history books.

Where are the nano-violins, people?

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      piratedan

      he can collect it and sell it in 1,2,3,6 foot sections to the “willing” and recoup his costs…. think of all of the virtue signaling that owning this piece of Americana would entail…. bleech

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HypersphericalCow

      I hate hating these people. Why should I? But they just want who make everything worse for everyone, including me and my own.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Raoul Paste

      And I thought that owning a boat was a money pit.   Jeepers!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mike R

      Depths of republican stupidity and greed are bottomless. Should no longer be astounding, but man are they dumb. Imagine trusting Steve Bannon or any of the Trump Klan.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      Wait, wait, I think I have a tear…  no.  Sorry, dude, all outta sympathy.

      Who said, “She looked upon her shelf of fucks to give and beheld that it was empty”?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      West of the Rockies

      @Mike R:

      But Bannon is such a snappy dresser in his double polo shirts… that ruddy complexion and youthful-skin, that devil-may-care stubble… what’s not to like?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      Meet Tommy Fisher – a racist, dumbass asshole.

      Fixed.

      What was the “proof of concept” – that stupid, racist walls can be built?

      I’m still waiting for food prices to fall through the floor because all of the Trump trash is willing to pick crops, etc for free.  Been waiting over 4 years.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      @piratedan

      Cut a deal with Lindell to chop it up, cover the pieces in cheap fabric and market them as My Footrests.

      //

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cameron

      Maybe Mike Lindell could help him market “My Wall” for $$/sq. ft. with “MAGA” drawn in Sharpie on each piece. ETA late to the party again.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WereBear

      Sometimes I wish a wild rich person would be so taken by my life’s purpose they would spend a few million to further my goals…

      But I suspect it would turn out to be the Rocky Horror version of Faust.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WereBear:

      Sometimes I wish a wild rich person would be so taken by my life’s purpose they would spend a few million to further my goals…

      But I suspect it would turn out to be the Rocky Horror version of Faust.

      I wish to hear more about this rock opera version of Faust.

      (Oh, I don’t have the funding – unless I win the Lotto tonight – but go on…)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      @zhena gogolia: I’m sure this link has been posted before, but,
      Revealed: the people who signed up to the Magacoin Trump cryptocurrency

      More than 1,000 people have so far signed up to the pro-Trump cryptocurrency magacoin, including conservative media personalities and Republican figures, the Guardian can reveal.

      The news comes after poor security configuration in a website associated with magacoin exposed the email addresses, passwords, cryptocurrency wallet addresses and IP addresses of users who have bought in to what its promoters describe as the “digital currency for the MAGA community”.

      The data also reveals that the lion’s share of the cryptocurrency so far produced has been allocated to the self-described creator of magacoin, a pro-Trump consultant who owns an LLC associated with the cryptocurrency, and a Super Pac associated with the same consultant.

      MAGA cryptocurrency enthusiast pretty much is the Platonic Ideal of ‘sucker’.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      HumboldtBlue

      I posted this in a lathe night thread last night so I’ll re-post today cuz why the hell not?

      Check this finger injury story out.

      For the past three weeks or so I’ve been walking the neighbor’s dogs, two beautiful big strong girls, A and M.

      Their mamas are small women, so after they asked me to feed and walk them over a three-day weekend while they were away, I kept at it because the dogs and my fat ass need the exercise.

      We’ve worked on leash discipline (a big one, particularly when M sees a cat or a bird or A sees a pile of shit she’d like to roll in) and it’s slowly catching on.

      Today it’s walking time, 1:15, I walk M, we get back and A is raring to go as always. We finish with her walk and then begin what I can only assume is the single greatest activity ever created on this earth — fetch.

      A loves fetch the way I love a bowl and an ice-cold Pabst or the way current GOP members love being traitors.

      We get to tossing the ball, and A is happier than if she hadn’t tried her mightiest to roll in the fresh pile of dog shit in the second alley over (and managed to get some shit on her leg and neck, the dumbass) and it’s back and forth, dust kicking up, leaping snatches of the bouncing ball until the time she missed and ran into the fence.

      An aside — as I walked her through that alley she alerted to some movement and as I looked down I met the gaze of a homeless woman huddled beneath an overgrown bush, wrapped in a bag and I told myself that it was the need to control A I kept moving without a single second of human acknowledgement.

      We get back and it’s ball time. Half a dozen tosses over the rhody in the back yard, half a dozen tosses under the rhody.

      On toss 13 A is standing 12 inches from me as I lean down to pick up the ball for another toss. She’s all business, ball covered in spit and happy dog drool, mouth open, panting, excited for the next chase.

      I grab the ball feeling it slip and slide in my fingers trying to find a grip on the slime and start my upward underhand motion to toss that sucker back over the rhody.

      I come up strong, and my right ring finger meets her canine and slices me open nearly to the bone.
      I knew it was bad, I’ve seen wounds as an EMT/firefighter, but that was MY finger and that was MY subcutaneous fat oozing out from the flow of blood.

      Long story short.

      Five hours later (Urgent Care didn’t wish to address the injury, so I was forced to the local hospital ER) I’ve got six stitches, 10 days of antibiotics and a hurting digit.

      All from the toss of a ball.

      Reply

