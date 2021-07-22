Meet Tommy Fisher. His company spent millions to build a 3-mile border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Now, he needs to find someone to buy it. More @BW: https://t.co/JPg6mtWfmo pic.twitter.com/hbsVktqGaD — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 22, 2021

‘Patriotic’ North Dakotan builder decides to drop a few million putting together a ‘proof of concept’ eyesore that won’t do what it’s supposed to, but will murder butterflies and possibly lead to future diplomatic headaches.

He gets stiffed, along the way, by Steve Bannon.

Then Biden wins the election — and destroys our builder’s hopes of big-time profit and his name in the history books.

Where are the nano-violins, people?