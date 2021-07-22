First, the NYPD is keeping their reputation of doing anything but protecting and serving intact:

The overall NYPD vaccination rate between police officers and professional support staff is about 43%, the department said in a statement Wednesday.https://t.co/oLMJOeV3Pn — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) July 21, 2021

The speculation is that they added service members to the count to make the percentage higher, but there’s no proof of that. One caveat: this only counts vaccinations administered by the department.

The second piece of New York news is about Mario’s kid, Andrew. Yep, he’s still governor. He’s assiduously acting like nothing’s wrong even though he’s under investigation for harassing staffers. He was apparently interviewed Saturday by investigators from the NY Attorney General’s office.

In the comments yesterday, loyal commenter Germy asked if I knew anything about Cuomo and the Cannabis Board. Not really, but I did some research:

New York legalized recreational marijuana use four months ago, but a story Germy referenced said that the Office of Cannabis Management, the regulatory entity established by the legislation, doesn’t have a working email address. That’s probably because Cuomo and some legislators are deadlocked over who’s going to run the office. The cannabis legalization act had some pretty stringent social justice provisions. Cuomo’s favored nominee Norman Birenbaum, who came from administering Rhode Island’s program, isn’t preferred by the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Liz Krueger of Manhattan, who’s looking for someone with the “right sensibility”. So, there’s some kind of behind-the-scenes fight going on, and it will take a hell of a lot longer than a slow read of Sense and Sensibility before it’s finished.

In the meantime, State Sen. Jeremy Cooney has introduced a bill to establish licensing for marijuana growers, so we can actually get some state-grown pot in the fields to while Cuomo dithers.

The long and short of it is that the NYPD still sucks, Cuomo still sucks, and we probably won’t be seeing local dispensaries until next year at the earliest. The good news is that you can still smoke pot here if you’re stressed out cops or the state government.