Wow Biden's border patrol seizes lethal opioids and not first graders. https://t.co/370BPh53If — Reinstated Doorknob Licker (@agraybee) July 19, 2021

The mockery is all over twitter, but Biggs’ ‘outrage’ is an exemplar of the current Repub problem: They’ve gotten so increasingly abstruse with their invocations that it’s become difficult for normal people to follow. Biden seizes all the fentanyl is… supposed to be a bad thing, to the GOP Death Cult?

I am glad somebody in our government is standing up to the Biden administration's blatant disregard for fentanyl's Fourth Amendment rights. https://t.co/sHuG4NpBZJ — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) July 19, 2021

is he….mad that people were denied all that fentanyl? https://t.co/PtzDWRy26R — zeddy (@Zeddary) July 19, 2021

Which reminds me of how Trump raided the Coast Guard budget to pay for his border stunts. A service…that does genuinely important work at stopping high-level, cartel-controlled trafficking…gutted so he could take kids away from parents. https://t.co/JbJktWwpex — zeddy (@Zeddary) July 19, 2021

Horrors to be followed, come the midterms, by statements like Biden cuts child poverty in half! and Under Biden, new infrastructure in every state!

The Base will be duly horrified, but what about the rest of the voting public?