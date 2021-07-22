Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Will Nobody Think of the Fentanyl?!?

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The mockery is all over twitter, but Biggs’ ‘outrage’ is an exemplar of the current Repub problem: They’ve gotten so increasingly abstruse with their invocations that it’s become difficult for normal people to follow. Biden seizes all the fentanyl is… supposed to be a bad thing, to the GOP Death Cult?

Horrors to be followed, come the midterms, by statements like Biden cuts child poverty in half! and Under Biden, new infrastructure in every state!

The Base will be duly horrified, but what about the rest of the voting public?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      I assume we’re supposed to be shocked at how much is coming across the border and not think we know about it because it was seized.  I also notice they talk about how many people it will kill, not how many doses or what the street value is.  I guess that’s the most sensational way to talk about it.

    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      The Coast Guard needs to be brought into the DoD yesterday if not sooner. And the DHS needs to be dissolved. And yes Biden could do that with a couple EOs. All that shit is Executive Branch. That shit needs to stop.

    5. 5.

      Quiltingfool

      OT:  My cat dragged her fluffy bed from my sewing room (where she conducts her sewing supervision job) into the living room.  Okay, guess she wanted to be comfortable while supervising me reading; however, she jumped into my lap and promptly fell asleep.   What a silly heart!

      Oh, on topic, GQP doesn’t know whether to shit, run or go blind.  I swear, if I were a Republican voter, I’d be ashamed.  Which is why I’m NOT a Republican voter.

    7. 7.

      James E Powell

      I am truly shocked at the number of people pushing back on the “Pelosi made the 1/6 committee into a worthless partisan witch hunt” narrative being promoted by McCarthy and all the Beltway Courtiers.

    8. 8.

      jl

      This story’s confusing and I’m not sure what to think. Stopping good drugs at the border is bad. But fentanyl is too dangerous for my taste, but hey, if Biggs likes it and can wake up the next morning, who am I to judge?

      Theoretically, stopping good weed at the border would be bad, but it’s legal where I live now. So, who cares?

      I’ll have to think about it some more. Once I get it figured out I’ll write Joe on what drugs to let in and what drugs to stop. And recommend regular welfare checks on Biggs, who’s living way too large.

    12. 12.

      Jay

      @jl:

      is Biggs the same GQP Moron who complained that Mexican smuggled meth was putting all the domestic meth trailer workers out of work?

      Reply
      Roger Moore

      @Yutsano:

      The Coast Guard needs to be brought into the DoD yesterday if not sooner.

      They probably belong in either Transportation (if their primary function is assisting navigation) or Treasury (if it’s stopping smuggling).  They’ve bounced around between them in peacetime and the military in wartime.

    19. 19.

      Arclite

      Did you know that if you type “wide stance” into Google, the first thing to come up in the results is Larry Craig? 🤣

      Reply
      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @jl:

      I think Biggs’ comments were more meant to show that, based on the replies to that zeddy tweet:

      1. Biggs is angry that Central and South American cartels feel they can traffic that much fentanyl across the southern border. Also that demand is so high in this country that justifies that much
      2. Hinting at how much is not seized

       

      At least, that’s what the replies said. Basically, he’s not literally mad that Biden seized a lot of fentanyl. Kinda what Roger was hinting at in comment #2

      Biggs is still an asshole though

    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Quiltingfool:

      Oh, on topic, GQP doesn’t know whether to shit, run or go blind.  I swear, if I were a Republican voter, I’d be ashamed.  Which is why I’m NOT a Republican voter. 

      Very optimistic to think the GQP didn’t drown their shame in a bathtub decades ago. :)

    24. 24.

      James E Powell

      The Base will be duly horrified, but what about the rest of the voting public?

      That’s what I was wondering. I saw a poll today that had Biden’s approval among independents at 52% – and it’s good that it’s positive, but only 52%? What the hell are they looking for?

    25. 25.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Also forgot to mention, I’m not really sure what Biggs expected the Biden admin to do differently, honestly, if that’s what his “outrage” comment is referring to.

      Edit:

      This “Wallie West” explains the outrage bit (bit a raging asshole tho):

      wallie west
      @WestWallie

      Replying to

      @demoncore161
      and
      @Zeddary

      You people are either really fucking stupid or your purposefully misreading my tweet. If all those drugs was found under trump you motherfuckers would be jumping up and down saying orange man bad see he’s failing cause drugs are coming in. If they caught that much imagine how they didn’t catch

      So, I guess that’s what Biggs’ “outrage” comment is referring to. Apparently, in his mind, the media is being hypocritical wrt this drug bust vis a vis coverage of Trump vs coverage of Biden

    27. 27.

      quakerinabasement

      They’ve gotten so increasingly abstruse with their invocations that it’s become difficult for normal people to follow.

      This is right. Last month, they were carrying on about the shocking increase in arrests at the border. The logic, supposedly is that an increase in arrests means more migrants are emboldened by Biden’s welcoming, open borders policies.

      So this clown tried to extend that reasoning (and I choose that word with a laugh) to the seizure of drugs at the border. Apparently he thinks the public will hear about the drug seizure and make the necessary leaps to conclude, “Gosh, that Joe Biden is really asleep at the wheel.”

    29. 29.

      Roger Moore

      @James E Powell:

      I saw a poll today that had Biden’s approval among independents at 52% – and it’s good that it’s positive, but only 52%? What the hell are they looking for?

      A lot of those “independents” are still consistent voters for one party; they just don’t want to commit to joining.  This is a huge reason to ignore the stuff about Republican registration cratering as proof they’re going to fall apart any day now.  There are a lot of people who call themselves independents because they’re ashamed to admit they vote Republican.  Every time they lose big, people will temporarily call themselves independents, even though their voting propensity hasn’t changed.

    30. 30.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Roger Moore: Knew some like that early in Obama’s time: they were pretty ashamed of The Shrub.  Somehow, paradoxically, they voted for TFG.  Paradox, that: I challenge you to explain it. //

    32. 32.

      Caphilldcne

      The US needs to completely reconsider its drug policies. Sadly I guarantee much more fentanyl made it into the country than has been seized. We need to be thinking about safer supply policies, consider overdose prevention centers (aka safe consumption sites), getting way more balo one out to people who use drugs, their friends and families, passing effective Good Samaritan laws and funding syringe access sites throughout the US. Sadly we seem stuck in a mindset of criminalization first when we need a much more public health oriented approach such as in Portugal.

    33. 33.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Caphilldcne: IIUC, people consume fentanyl b/c it’s easier to get ahold of than heroin.  But heroin isn’t hard to produce at all, and if it were decrminalized/medicalized, there’d be no reason to import fentanyl at all.  Safe injection rooms with clean gear, prescription access to these drugs, freely available treatment for those who want it, and I think most of the harm would go away.  As well as the need for addicts to commit crimes to sustain their habits.

      All this is known.  Nothing gets done about it.  Sigh.

      Reply
      jl

      @Jay@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      If that is Biggs’ logic, then the more fentanyl that is seized at the border, then the more is getting through. Not a very good argument. Sounds more like a jackass intent on making a stink no matter what happens.

      I agree Biggs is an a-hole.

    36. 36.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @quakerinabasement:

      So this clown tried to extend that reasoning (and I choose that word with a laugh) to the seizure of drugs at the border. Apparently he thinks the public will hear about the drug seizure and make the necessary leaps to conclude, “Gosh, that Joe Biden is really asleep at the wheel.”

      Pretty much this

      @Roger Moore:

      One more example of why it’s a fool’s errand to use Twitter as a forum for nuanced argument. 280 characters is not enough, and it’s too easy to take one tweet from a multi-tweet thread out of context.

      Exactly. Biggs worded it poorly and made it easy to mock him. He intended to dishonestly link Biden’s policies to the drugs coming into the country and was whining about the media being “unfair” to Trump vs Biden. Attacking Biden and being a Trump sycophant all in one tweet, a twofer!

