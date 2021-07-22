Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, July 21-22

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, July 21-22

Sure, eleven kids isn’t much, exactly, but… if I knew a teen / tweener whose parents were ‘vaxx-hesitant’, I’d be trying to smuggle the kid into a vaxx clinic showing them this story:

Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported 11 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday along with several more suspected.

“About half of those are critically ill. They’re in our ICU requiring ventilator support or really have COVID-pneumonia,” said Dr. Rick Barr, Chief Clinical Officer at Arkansas Children’s…

“Previously most of the children that were admitted were incidentally found to be COVID positive,” Barr said. “They weren’t admitted because they had COVID. They were admitted for some other reason. Now we’re seeing more and more children that are admitted because of their COVID infection. That’s the primary reason for their hospital admission.”

The most serious cases are those who are adolescents or “tweens.”…

The hospital has not admitted a child that has been vaccinated…

Dr. Barr says they are seeing a few hospitalizations but not serious reactions in the younger age groups of babies and toddlers between the ages of one to three, but those instances are usually COVID paired with another virus like RSV.

“Young kids don’t seem to be as seriously ill when they do get infected,” he said.

======

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      p.a.

      How long before the scum at fox news, who have been sabotaging covid response from day 1 until this week, attack Biden for donating covid vac to the developing world instead of saving it for their imbecilic, refusenik viewers?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Slowhand is a silly old git who doesn’t understand why his audiences need to be vaccinated against Covid. It is always a sad day when a personal hero, like he is to so many, disappoints his admirers.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      @p.a.:

      How long before the scum at fox news, who have been sabotaging covid response from day 1 until this week, attack Biden for donating covid vac to the developing world instead of saving it for their imbecilic, refusenik viewers?

      What time does their morning show, A Blonde With Two Skidmarks, start?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      From the linked story about ivermectin,

      That conclusion started to fall apart when Lawrence took on a medical school assignment that had him look deeper into the paper. First, he found evidence of plagiarism, with entire paragraphs lifted from press releases and websites, according to The Guardian.

      Lawrence also found that the raw data, which are available online for purchase, contradicted the study on several occasions. Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, an epidemiologist from the University of Wollongong in Australia, also highlighted some of those discrepancies in a Medium post.

      “For example, the study reports getting ethical approval and beginning on the 8th of June, 2020, but in the data file uploaded by the authors onto the website of the preprint fully 1/3 of the people who died from COVID-19 were already dead when the researchers started to recruit their patients,” Meyerowitz-Katz wrote.

      I didn’t know IRBs accepted Ouija boards as a method of obtaining patient consent.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      I think the Frum quote nails it. Polling suburban women will likely show jump-off-the-cliff numbers. And the men will follow.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      p.a.

      Went for my yearly checkup bloodwork yesterday & when the phlebotomist asked for my card I gave her my proof-of-vaccine card.  She laughed and said no, I need your insurance card but thank you.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ryan

      @dmsilev: So, were the dead people recruited to be the control group?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @MattF: The GOP is smart enough to realize that low-class Trump trash are not enough to win elections, especially if they get COVID and their numbers decline. And they aren’t aspirational, which means they won’t attract new people to the coalition.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ryan:

      So, were the dead people recruited to be the control group? 

      “If you consent to this study, don’t say anything.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 13,034 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 964,918 cases. He also reports 134 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 7,574 deaths — 0.79% of the cumulative reported total, 0.92% of resolved cases.

      Malaysia’s nationwide R0 as of yesterday was 1.09. The state with the highest R0 was Terengganu with 1.31. 11 other states and federal territories had an R0 over 1.

      There are currently 142,051 active and contagious cases; 938 are in ICU, 459 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 8,436 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 815,293 patients recovered – 84.49% of the cumulative reported total.

      32 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 3,361 clusters. 946 clusters are currently active; 2,415 clusters are now inactive.

      13,009 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 6,042 local cases: 199 in clusters, 3,859 close-contact screenings, and 1,984 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 1,603 local cases: 309in clusters, 666 close-contact screenings, and 628 other screenings.

      Johor reports 787 local cases: 319 in clusters, 320 close-contact screenings, and 148 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 706 local cases: 89 in clusters, 441 close-contact screenings, and 176 other screenings. Kedah reports 701 cases: 96 in clusters, 446 close-contact screenings, and 159 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 643 local cases: 288 in clusters, 305 close-contact screenings, and 50 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 497 cases: 118 in clusters, 240 close-contact screenings, and 139 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 391 cases: 151 in clusters, 136 close-contact screenings, and 104 other screenings. Penang reports 371 cases: 81 in clusters, 155 close-contact screenings, and 135 other screenings. Melaka reports 353 cases:112 in clusters, 167 close-contact screenings, and 74 other screenings.

      Perak reports 284 cases: 64 in clusters, 130 close-contact screenings, and 90 other screenings. Pahang reports 261 cases: 93 in clusters, 115 close-contact screenings, and 53 other screenings. Kelantan reports 240 cases: 154 in clusters, 51 close-contact screenings, and 35 other screenings.

      Putrajaya reports 100 cases: 16 in clusters, 68 close-contact screenings, and 16 other screenings.

      Labuan reports 24 cases: two in clusters, 16 close-contact screenings, and six other screenings. Perlis reports six cases: five close-contact screenings and one other screening.

      25 new cases today are imported: eight in Kuala Lumpur, seven in Selangor, five in Negeri Sembilan, four in Johor, and one in Sarawak.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 446,052 doses of vaccine on 21st July: 282,980 first doses and 163,072 second doses. As of yesterday, the cumulative total is 15,517,866 doses administered: 10,584,885 first doses and 4,932,981 second doses. 15.1% of the population have received their second dose.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/21 China reported 12 new domestic confirmed & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild, a Chinese national, at Ruili, Dehong Prefecture). 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 82 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 village at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain Medium Risk.

      Nanjing in Jiangsu Province has reported 11 new domestic confirmed & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all group staff or custodians at the airport there. 2 residential compounds & 4 villages in Jiangning District, where the airport is located, have been elevated to Medium Risk. There are currently 2 residential compounds, 2 communities & 6 villages at Medium Risk. ~ 1.5M residents (~ 77% of all residents) in the Jiangning District have been swabbed. The entire city will be tested in the coming days.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/21, China reported 38 new imported confirmed cases, 11 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 20 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossing; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Laos & 1 from Thailand, all via land border crossing w/ Laos
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Indonesia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Sri Lanka
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 5 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol), Malaysia, Myanmar, Kuwait & Panama (via Paris CdG); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & Panama (via Paris CdG)
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national coming from Mozambique
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Niger; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 5 confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic), 3 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 each from Germany & the Ukraine (via Frankfurt); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & Germany
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Djibouti (via Addis Ababa) & Canada; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Tajikistan (via Tashkent, off a flight diverted from Beijing) & Japan
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released 

      Overall in China, 14 confirmed cases recovered, 7 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 8 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 317 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 638 active confirmed cases in the country (545 imported), 16 in serious condition (13 imported), 456 asymptomatic cases (441 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 8,577 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/21, 1,491.605M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 13.121M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/22, Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, imported (from the US).

      Reply

