Biden at the CNN town hall: "It's real simple. We have a pandemic for those who haven't gotten a vaccination. It's that basic. That simple." — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) July 22, 2021

"They're not promising me any specific date, but my expectation, talking to the scientists…is that sometime, maybe in the beginning of the school year, at the end of August, beginning of Sep, Oct, you'll get a final approval" from FDA on vaccines, Biden says. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 22, 2021





Covid cases triple in the US within 2 weeks amid misinformation & declining vaccination rates https://t.co/SQ5CVVYM9A via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 21, 2021

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. have risen by 15% in 2 days https://t.co/YDZSbYO7l7 pic.twitter.com/WgamiFXu4T — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) July 22, 2021

The US had +44,232 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the highest number since May 7, bringing the total closer to 35.1 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 38,113 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/1kwlPjPT0O — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 21, 2021

The country’s months-long decline in coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations bottomed out in late June. But the spread of variants has pushed rates back up, especially in states with low vaccination rates. https://t.co/lUzPHg5zGx — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 21, 2021

Send vaccines where people want and need them: Developing nations https://t.co/QaKpqNfkLX via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 21, 2021

Images of bodies burning in open-air pyres during the peak of the pandemic in India horrified the world, but in the last two weeks Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar have surpassed India’s peak per capita death rate as a new COVID-19 wave hits Southeast Asia. https://t.co/jAofazq8Cz — The Associated Press (@AP) July 22, 2021

The city is expected to test 8m residents of the city after 9 airport workers contract COVID-19. https://t.co/5ClFryXggC — Yanzhong Huang (@YanzhongHuang) July 21, 2021

ridiculously effective and i again beg you to demand full statistical context before doomtweeting https://t.co/xbHEioNV6e — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 21, 2021

The jungle-trekking Covid vaccinators helping to protect remote Indian villages. https://t.co/34fSSZu6Kp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 22, 2021

As Indonesia mulls easing lockdown, WHO urges tougher restrictions https://t.co/UCJvTlHSSt pic.twitter.com/24RyjJmRkM — Reuters (@Reuters) July 22, 2021

Delta variant taking hold of Indonesia's Papua as hospitals near capacity https://t.co/6kgn9YAbvm pic.twitter.com/gcaYwfbUzm — Reuters (@Reuters) July 22, 2021

Thailand reports daily record of 13,655 coronavirus cases https://t.co/3q47zX6yXj pic.twitter.com/FZNQLlVkEX — Reuters (@Reuters) July 22, 2021

Two days ahead of the #Olympics, Tokyo’s COVID-19 infections have surged to a six-month high. Experts noted that cases among younger, unvaccinated people are sharply rising as Japan’s inoculation drive loses steam.https://t.co/Al5lvCvjfe — The Associated Press (@AP) July 21, 2021

South Korea reported another daily record of COVID-19 cases as it struggles to tame its worst-ever wave of outbreaks amid rising infections nationwide fueled by the more contagious Delta variant https://t.co/E2O4Gq2cjp by @HeeShin pic.twitter.com/3qWrKrk0Is — Reuters (@Reuters) July 22, 2021

COVID-19 cases in Australia spiked again, despite a weeks-long lockdown, with authorities warning that infections would rise more and take a toll on the economy https://t.co/kHBm7L27Oz by @renjujose and @byronkaye pic.twitter.com/EQaTdMKqKm — Reuters (@Reuters) July 22, 2021

The United States is continuing to share as many safe and effective vaccines around the world as possible. We are glad to announce that through @gavi and in close partnership with the @_AfricanUnion, today the U.S. provided 151,200 COVID-19 vaccines to Burkina Faso. pic.twitter.com/jDWy80Coxf — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 21, 2021

Pfizer says a South African firm will begin producing the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first time that the vaccine will be produced in Africa. The Biovac Institute in Cape Town will manufacture the vaccine for distribution across the continent. https://t.co/gZJrmNH1f4 — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) July 21, 2021

Some 800 Ugandans were given water instead of Covid shots in fraud scheme https://t.co/PHwD75exEr via @markets — Rosalind Mathieson (@RosMathieson) July 21, 2021

The #COVID19 pandemic has further exposed the challenges of vaccine nationalism, and the need to expand manufacturing in the Global South. Great interview with @AfricaCDC Director @JNkengasong on how Africa can manufacture more of its own vaccines: https://t.co/J4anW16j8p — Seth Berkley (@GaviSeth) July 19, 2021

Peru arrests state hospital workers for charging COVID-19 patients $21,000 per bed https://t.co/KBuTHFfUZw pic.twitter.com/SccejCl4NV — Reuters (@Reuters) July 22, 2021

YouTube removes Brazil President Bolsonaro videos for Covid misinformation https://t.co/eqSVl5OfMC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 22, 2021

I’m concerned about the accelerating number of children with COVID19 in pediatric intensive care units PICUs in areas where vaccinations are low and delta is accelerating. https://t.co/zEJlKDyGKY — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) July 21, 2021



Sure, eleven kids isn’t much, exactly, but… if I knew a teen / tweener whose parents were ‘vaxx-hesitant’, I’d be trying to smuggle the kid into a vaxx clinic showing them this story:

Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported 11 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday along with several more suspected. “About half of those are critically ill. They’re in our ICU requiring ventilator support or really have COVID-pneumonia,” said Dr. Rick Barr, Chief Clinical Officer at Arkansas Children’s… “Previously most of the children that were admitted were incidentally found to be COVID positive,” Barr said. “They weren’t admitted because they had COVID. They were admitted for some other reason. Now we’re seeing more and more children that are admitted because of their COVID infection. That’s the primary reason for their hospital admission.” The most serious cases are those who are adolescents or “tweens.”… The hospital has not admitted a child that has been vaccinated… Dr. Barr says they are seeing a few hospitalizations but not serious reactions in the younger age groups of babies and toddlers between the ages of one to three, but those instances are usually COVID paired with another virus like RSV. “Young kids don’t seem to be as seriously ill when they do get infected,” he said.

The ivermectin Covid scandal shows how vulnerable science is to fraud. The anti-parasitic rose in popularity after a *retracted* report showed a huge reduction in deaths. But the data were not only false, some of it was plagiarized from unrelated research https://t.co/tfzureZNhw pic.twitter.com/jP1vWu2h6g — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 21, 2021

More than 91 million live in US counties with high Covid-19 infections. It's time to reset and put masks back on, experts sayhttps://t.co/R4iRxqWz8N — Lydia Maria Fanfan (@LydiaMFanfan) July 21, 2021

This is terrific I said a month ago that healthcare organizations would eventually have to do this. Now that American Hospital Association has said as much There is no excuse Health workers should be vaccinated if they want to work in a healthcare setting https://t.co/NOzRWg2jok — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) July 22, 2021

#1 in COVID hospitalizations right now:

Joplin, Mo.

1 out of every 1,333 residents in the hospital w/COVID, per NYT stats. About *9X* the national average. So, yeah, it can get a lot worse. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 22, 2021

Republicans must be seeing gates-of-hell COVID polling numbers among suburban women. — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 22, 2021