people are going to hate the idea that if you can’t pay people fifteen bucks an hour your joint should close but just between you and me if your joint can’t pay fifteen dollars and hour it should close up shop. i like small business. i support them. you have to pay people money. https://t.co/1DDIboeJSZ — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 22, 2021





Tell you a secret, buddy — the world changes. You can change with it, or you can get run off, end up in some dingy resort town bitching about how everybody is wrong except you. No malarkey!

For like ten fucking years conservatives gloated about how they where gonna replace uppity restaurant workers with robots and then the moment the labor market actually started to tighten they threw a fit demanding someone make all their employees come back. — Syndicalist Weedle Collective (@Weedledouble) July 22, 2021

hope so! https://t.co/A2Yeydftkz — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 22, 2021

i can’t run captain jim’s seafood garbage shack unless all the dishwashers are paid three cents an hour. then you can’t run captain jim’s seafood shack! shut that shit down. you’re out of business. — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 22, 2021

why would i care if a restaurant that pays its workers $9.75 an hour goes out of business. there isn’t a single restaurant that good that i would side with their shit food over workers. fold. go out of business. go do dishes at somebody else’s restaurant. i bet it sucks! — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 22, 2021

people like working. what they want is to be treated with respect. — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 22, 2021

