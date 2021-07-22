Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

C.R.E.A.M. Open Thread: Just Pay Your Workers What They're Worth

C.R.E.A.M. Open Thread: Just Pay Your Workers What They’re Worth

by | 36 Comments

Tell you a secret, buddy — the world changes. You can change with it, or you can get run off, end up in some dingy resort town bitching about how everybody is wrong except you. No malarkey!

Side note:

    1. 1.

      Spanky

      They would like to pay their workers what they think they’re worth, but the Federal government won’t allow wages so low.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      I’m still confused as to why labor supply problems are different from any other type of supply problems.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      An early look at states that curtailed unemployment benefits finds evidence that the policy is hurting people, but no evidence that it is driving faster job growth.

      The poor must be punished for being poor is a religious belief among conservatives.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      PenAndKey

      @Baud: Same. Whether someone is selling a business the raw materials to build a widget or the labor to actually do the building shouldn’t matter. Yet somehow the business world has conned itself, and much of society, into thinking that the equations of supply and demand don’t apply to employee labor. Honestly I think business owners, large and small, have simply gotten used to a market where they didn’t have to think about it because they basically held all the cards. They don’t now and they’re completely lost. They can’t even wrap their head around the idea of market elasticity and how it affects the price they have to pay for labor, or if they can they’re in full public denial about basic reality.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ...now I try to be amused

      people like working. what they want is to be treated with respect.

      This. The new labor market doesn’t just demand more money from small business owners, it also demands that they manage their people better. Many of them can’t or won’t do that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      I like the framing that it is actually *capital * that is on strike here, by refusing to raise wages.  That’s excellent.

      Look, the world doesn’t need a gazillion half-busy restaurants.  How about if we have a half-gazillion busy ones instead?  Everyone else can go get a teaching certificate (there’s a HUGE teacher shortage on, in case folks haven’t heard) or learn to install solar panels.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Baud: They aren’t different. The quantity of labor supplied rises with the price, which is the wage rate. Every GOPer I’ve ever met claims to be an expert in supply and demand but they can’t ever figure out that the same rule applies to labor markets.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Revrick

      As the late business management expert, Peter Drucker, pointed out, wages and salaries are but a small fraction of total business costs, sometimes as low as 10%! You have to add in all the overhead represented in the cost of the facility itself and the costs associated with the raw materials. In the case of,say, a McDonalds, that would be food-like substances.
      Even if labor costs represented one third of total expenses, doubling the pay of lower pay end workers would mean, at most, a 16% hike in the price charged customers. And let’s not forget that half of all wages and salaries go to the top 10% of earners.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      PenAndKey

      @What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?: I swear, they act like labor is some sort of magical black hole where they don’t actually get anything for it and the money gets eaten when they spend it. If you REALLY want to throw them for a loop have them explain how business labor expenses relate to monetary velocity.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      Change is scary.

      Change is hard. (Reporters don’t like change, either.)

      I have some sympathy for businesses that made plans based on certain expected levels of costs and certain expected levels of income. But life is hard. Unexpected things happen.

      No business is guaranteed a profit or to stay in business or anything else. Economies and markets change.

      There are no guarantees.

      The market says Labor is worth more now. Figure it out.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      @Revrick: this is why so many right-wingers’ arguments against raising folks’ wages are dumb.

      Raising minimum wages to $15 an hour only gives those folks a couple extra bucks per hour.  It doesn’t mean that some trumpy’s burger is now going to cost $15 more, or even a couple extra bucks more.  It means the burger’s going to cost a dime more – whoop dee doo.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Roger Moore

      @PenAndKey
      I think there’s something more subtle going on. What business owners are thinking is that the current labor shortage is transient, but any wage increase they have to give to deal with it will be sticky and hard to claw back when the transient shortage is over. If that’s true, they gain a lot by sticking to their guns and refusing to give in. They have some short term problems with short staffing, but in the long run they get lower wages and a cost advantage over competitors who raised wages.
      I think they’re wrong, particularly in that the competitive advantage they’re chasing is largely illusory. Even if they can pay less in the long run, they’ll get what they pay for. The employers who pay a bit more will get a better grade of employee, and the ones who try to cut corners will get worse workers, higher turnover, and all the problems that come with.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NotMax

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques

      “They were trying to save their souls – and who but a fool could fail to see that all that was the matter with their souls was that they had not been able to get a decent existence for their bodies?”
        – Upton Sinclair
      .

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      @Revrick:

      I agree that labor is only one small cost, but for someone like a McDonald’s franchisee, it’s the only major cost they actually have some control over.  They have to pay their franchise fee.  They have to buy supplies from the franchiser, and they can’t negotiate on price.  They can’t do much about overhead like rent and utilities.  Squeezing their employees is the only place they can plausibly save money, and every little bit they save goes directly into their pocket.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Leto

      Apologies now for this being long.

      Activision Blizzard Sued Over ‘Frat Boy’ Culture, Harassment

      Video game giant Activision Blizzard Inc., maker of games including World of Warcraft and Diablo, fosters a “frat boy” culture in which female employees are subjected to constant sexual harassment, unequal pay, and retaliation, according to a lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

      A two-year investigation by the state agency found that the company discriminated against female employees in terms and conditions of employment, including compensation, assignment, promotion, and termination. Company leadership consistently failed to take steps to prevent discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, the agency said.

      According to the complaint, filed Tuesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, female employees make up around 20% of the Activision workforce, and are subjected to a “pervasive frat boy workplace culture,” including “cube crawls,” in which male employees “drink copious amounts of alcohol as they crawl their way through various cubicles in the office and often engage in inappropriate behavior toward female employees.”

      The agency alleges male employees play video games during the workday while delegating responsibilities to female employees, engage in sexual banter, and joke openly about rape, among other things.

      Female employees allege being held back from promotions because of the possibility they might become pregnant, being criticized for leaving to pick their children up from daycare, and being kicked out of lactation rooms so male colleagues could use the room for meetings, the complaint says.

      Female employees working for the World of Warcraft team noted that male employees and supervisors would hit on them, make derogatory comments about rape, and otherwise engage in demeaning behavior, the agency alleges.

      The suit also points to a female Activision employee who took her own life while on a company trip with her male supervisor. The employee had been subjected to intense sexual harassment prior to her death, including having nude photos passed around at a company holiday party, the complaint says.

      The agency seeks an injunction forcing compliance with workplace protections, as well as unpaid wages, pay adjustments, back pay, and lost wages and benefits for female employees.

      “We value diversity and strive to foster a workplace that offers inclusivity for everyone. There is no place in our company or industry, or any industry, for sexual misconduct or harassment of any kind,” a spokesperson for Activision Blizzard said in a statement. “We take every allegation seriously and investigate all claims. In cases related to misconduct, action was taken to address the issue.”

      “The DFEH includes distorted, and in many cases false, descriptions of Blizzard’s past. We have been extremely cooperative with the DFEH throughout their investigation, including providing them with extensive data and ample documentation, but they refused to inform us what issues they perceived,” the statement continued.

      “The picture the DFEH paints is not the Blizzard workplace of today,” the company said.

      Click here for the full lawsuit filed by the state. This pretty much reminds me of the Navy Tailhook Scandal.

      Thread by Stephanie Krutsick, former Game Master, Senior Game Master, Producer at Blizzard:

      Stephanie “The Vaxxed” [email protected]

      I’m going to come out and say it.

      I was one of these women. My incident happened in 2013 at BlizzCon. I didn’t say anything officially until I decided to leave the company last year, because of the name recognition and fear of retaliation.

      Thread by Alex Frostwolf, PR Writer, Social Media Manager, Blizzcon Contest Manager:

      Alex Wolf [email protected]_frostwolf
      11h
      I left Blizzard after my boss gaslit me so badly my hair started falling out. My profit sharing, which I relied on to make ends meet, was docked due to “underperforming”, and when I went to HR to fight it with proof against his claims, I was told “maybe you are underperforming”

      And there are so many more women who used to work at the company who are sharing similar experiences to this via twitter.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      billcinsd

      @Revrick: yeah, there was a study that showed that doubling the wages of everyone (CEO included) at McDonalds would raise the cost of a Big Mac by 25 cents.

      Also, fast food may be a little more sensitive to wage hikes than other business, but a 10% rise in the minimum wage increases prices by at most 0.7%, although you have to be careful with these studies as some of them use very poor assumptions

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      An early look at states that curtailed unemployment benefits finds evidence that the policy is hurting people, but no evidence that it is driving faster job growth.

      Curtailing unemployment benefits was never supposed to drive faster job growth and this individual should know that. It was supposed to lower the unemployment rate by making slave wage jobs more appetizing than starving to death.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Roger Moore: Franchisees often say things that imply they’re squeezed so hard by the franchiser that they can’t afford to pay reasonable wages. In which case maybe the whole fast-food-franchise business model is unsustainable.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @rikyrah: Did the aspiring Master Of The Universe not know these records are public?

      Bradford Pearson @BradfordPearson 43m
      And got $8 million in PPP funds

      Reply
    24. 24.

      rikyrah

      I will come back to this.

      At the low end, we lost 600,000 due to COVID

      Maybe actually up to 900,000.

       

      THEY WORKED SOMEWHERE.

      WHY IS THIS NOT BEING BROUGHT UP WHEN TALKING ABOUT NOT BEING ABLE TO FILL JOBS?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @rikyrah: “Small Business” is one of those terms that everyone thinks they know what it means, but the meaning varies a lot. The GQP takes advantage of that ambiguity.

      Fundera:

      […]

      What Is the Definition of a Small Business?

      The answer varies by industry, but a small business is one that has fewer than 1,500 employees and a maximum of $38.5 million in average annual receipts, according to the SBA.

      The SBA sets numerical definitions, or “size standards,” for every small business industry in the United States—based on the business’s number of employees and average annual receipts. But these size standards aren’t a one-size-fits-all kind of thing. Instead, the definition of a small business depends on the kind of industry you’re in.

      Because there’s no one answer for the definition of small business, let’s break down the definition, industry by industry.

      The Definition of Small Business, Industry by Industry

      The SBA has a comprehensive table of standards, breaking down the acceptable sizes of small businesses by industry (and sub-industries, even).

      But here’s a summary of the size definition by larger industries:

      * Agriculture: Maximum of $750,000 in average receipts.
      * Mining: Maximum of 250 to 1,500 employees depending on subsector within mining.

      […]

      However, to put these size standards into context, small businesses with fewer than 20 employees make up 89.6% of all U.S. business enterprises.[1] And on top of that, 23 million businesses in the United States actually have no employees at all—meaning there’s only an owner going about business by themselves.

      […]

      $66M in retail sales at a restaurant empire would seem to be outside the usual “small business” category…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Roger Moore: ​

      What business owners are thinking is that the current labor shortage is transient

      I think you are giving most of them too much credit. 9/10ths don’t want to do it and that’s the motivation. Any thoughts they put around it are on the order of ‘Why should I pay those lazy fucks more of my money to do an easy job?’ Some are schemers, usually the richest because they’re socially pressured to look like they have a plan, but even then it’s mostly words thrown on top of ‘Because I don’t want to pay them more.’

      EDIT – I will be nice.  There is a significant proportion whose thoughts they invent as justification for their desire to pay less is ‘I can’t afford it because I have found a way to spend all the money I’m making now.’  Note that they may not be spending all the money they’re making now.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      Karl Marx said that capitalism was dependent on an army of the unemployed to hold wages down.

      According to Marx a large supply of unemployed workers would maintain the | Course Hero

      I don’t think capitalism so much depends on having a huge supply of unemployed replacement workers (cf. Revrick’s reference to Peter Drucker in comment #8) so much as they just want to keep wages low.  It just seems really important to most rich people and corporate bigwigs to maintain their power over workers, even if paying them more would make no more than a tiny dent in their bottom line.

      They’re fighting a class war, pure and simple.

      ETA: Looks like Frankensteinbeck said pretty much the same thing right before I did. :-)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Spanky

      @rikyrah: Very very many, especially early on, were long past their employed days. I’d like to see some numbers on this, but have no idea whether anyone has teased it out.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Peale

      I don’t even know what they are expecting the government to do for them. Round up citizens into chain gangs to work for them? Seems kind of Stalinist to me.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @rikyrah: Because they were all old retired people happy to sacrifice their lives for the benefit of their grandchildren’s economy. Get with the program here, girl!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      @lowtechcyclist:

      A huge part of it is just mentality. Too many business owners see themselves as lords and their employees as serfs, and that power dynamic is exactly why they want to be business owners.  The cruelty is the point.  Anything that threatens their power is a threat to their very reason for owning a business, and they have to fight it tooth and nail.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      @Peale:

      I don’t even know what they are expecting the government to do for them.

      They want the government to get rid of the safety net.  They think employees only have negotiating power because the safety net provides them with better options, so destroying it will give employers back the upper hand in negotiations.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      scav

      @Leto:

      “We value diversity and strive to foster a workplace that offers inclusivity for everyone. There is no place in our company or industry, or any industry, for sexual misconduct or harassment of any kind. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor”

      I swear we need to starting looking for the little pull strings running out of HR and spokepeoples’ backs that activates these classic spiels. Oh, wait, it’s tech.  Maybe they’ve advanced to a button or a remote.

      Reply

