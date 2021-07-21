In the last couple days, the not-totally-insane right-wing world has been “pivoting” on vaccines. Even moron Steve Scalise just announced that he’s gotten his first shot:

Scalise’s pivot to vaccine promotion after appearing reluctant to do so for months comes as right-wingers have also began trading in their vaccination skepticism for advocacy as hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to rise. Recent polling has shown that Republicans, especially men, are significantly more resistant to getting vaccinated against the infectious disease that has killed more than 600,000 Americans thus far. Fox News has notably in the last 24 hours gone from peddling vaccine skepticism rhetoric to some key hosts hyping the efficacy of the vaccine. The network’s human resource department reportedly encouraged employees recently to voluntarily report their vaccination status to the company in order to avoid daily, mandatory health screenings required to work in company offices. Newsmax’s owner has also come around to hailing the Biden administration’s wartime effort to getting Americans vaccinated against the infectious disease.

Here’s the thing about convincing morons that vaccines will put chips in your blood and cause you to shed virus, and then taking it all back: your average white male idiot does not “pivot” on a dime. Someone waving a confederate flag because daddy and grandpappy did, is not the kind of guy who changes his beliefs quickly. And they’re certainly not going to run out and get vaccinated because some Fox personalities change their tune for 24 hours, especially when the vaccine “endorsements” from Hannity and Carlson are half-hearted at best.

Is this just a fig leaf that will be pulled out at a later date when every hospital in Foxland is full to the brim with unvaccinated COVID patients gasping to death? Is the benefit of vaccination so bloody obvious that even a network devoted to lies has to at least nod at the truth? I’m honestly perplexed about the timing of this “pivot”, which is the dumbest word in political journalism, yet aptly used here, because “pivots” are generally vacuous. Leopards don’t change their spots.