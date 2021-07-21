Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What Happened?

In the last couple days, the not-totally-insane right-wing world has been “pivoting” on vaccines. Even moron Steve Scalise just announced that he’s gotten his first shot:

Scalise’s pivot to vaccine promotion after appearing reluctant to do so for months comes as right-wingers have also began trading in their vaccination skepticism for advocacy as hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to rise. Recent polling has shown that Republicans, especially men, are significantly more resistant to getting vaccinated against the infectious disease that has killed more than 600,000 Americans thus far.

Fox News has notably in the last 24 hours gone from peddling vaccine skepticism rhetoric to some key hosts hyping the efficacy of the vaccine. The network’s human resource department reportedly encouraged employees recently to voluntarily report their vaccination status to the company in order to avoid daily, mandatory health screenings required to work in company offices.

Newsmax’s owner has also come around to hailing the Biden administration’s wartime effort to getting Americans vaccinated against the infectious disease.

Here’s the thing about convincing morons that vaccines will put chips in your blood and cause you to shed virus, and then taking it all back: your average white male idiot does not “pivot” on a dime. Someone waving a confederate flag because daddy and grandpappy did, is not the kind of guy who changes his beliefs quickly. And they’re certainly not going to run out and get vaccinated because some Fox personalities change their tune for 24 hours, especially when the vaccine “endorsements” from Hannity and Carlson are half-hearted at best.

Is this just a fig leaf that will be pulled out at a later date when every hospital in Foxland is full to the brim with unvaccinated COVID patients gasping to death? Is the benefit of vaccination so bloody obvious that even a network devoted to lies has to at least nod at the truth? I’m honestly perplexed about the timing of this “pivot”, which is the dumbest word in political journalism, yet aptly used here, because “pivots” are generally vacuous. Leopards don’t change their spots.

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      mmolleur

      It’s the economy, stupid.  The only thing the donor class cares about is money, more and more money. They’re worried that the Delta surge will lead to lockdowns and things going back to like they were in 2020.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      gvg

      I am confused too. It is more than one source too so it has to be from one of those rightwing puppet master organizations. The ones that organize all those messaging campaigns on various issues where the tell is they all use the same language suddenly and together. Normally its about non gun control or antiwomen’s rights or democrats are bad. This is a surprise because I don’t see a reason.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      gvg

      @mmolleur: I no longer believe they are controlled by the money class. They always acted like it before but even before Trump, the money guys lost control of the populist so called conservatives. They all like money, but they aren’t controlled by business republicans anymore.  I would argue that they have purified their party so much that they no longer have the brains to understand how finance works.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tony Jay

      The results of Miskatonic University’s ongoing study into the emerging Karma Variant leaked out, and once the chief megaphonies realised that it was 500% more infectious and targeted overweight, middle-aged white males suffering from erectile dysfunction… things took a turn.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Charluckles

      I think these folks will come around amazingly quickly. There is no deeper principle or policy at play here. When Fing Fox and Facebook tell them that we have always been at war with Eastasia and they need to get vaccinated they will fall into line.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’ve been joking that I did it!

      Hey, the timing fits! Monday morning at 6:20am, I was saying this:

      I think we ought to treat our battle with Covid-19 as the equivalent of a war. Those who spread lies and misinformation about the virus are aiding our viral enemy in its efforts to kill as many Americans as possible.

      So try those fuckers for treason. The phrase ‘aid and comfort to the enemy’ isn’t an exact fit only in that the virus has no consciousness, so ‘comfort’ doesn’t really apply. But that’s a triviality. These people are committing treason, and should be put on trial for it.

      And within hours, FoxWorld goes into its pivot. I scared the bejesus out of them!

      Yes, I am just kidding. But the timing is just so awesome!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dr. bloor

      Is this just a fig leaf that will be pulled out at a later date when every hospital in Foxland is full to the brim with unvaccinated COVID patients gasping to death?

      Yahtzee. They don’t give a flying fuck at a rolling doughnut as to whether nor not their audience actually gets jabbed, they’re just airbrushing history. I’m already informed that Tucker Carlson has never been against the vaccine, and that we have always been at war with Eastasia.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      matryoshka

      I don’t know why the Foxbots changed their tune, but the response in their target audience will be that the “liebrals” got to Hannity et al., probably by injecting a chip in them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Heidi Mom

      Perhaps it’s dawning on them, after hearing endless versions of “deaths from COVID are occurring almost exclusively in states that voted for Trump,” that being the party too stupid to save its members from death is not a good look.  Although you’d think that would have occurred to them long before now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MattF

      It could be a calculation that a lot of unvaccinated red state COVID deaths will appall marginal voters. The stories coming out now are really ugly. It’s also possible that Murdoch Inc. is getting bad vibes from the mess in England.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Danielx

      Rupert Murdoch has decided that too much money will be lost if the country has to lock down again. It’s not like right wing apparatchiks have suddenly started giving a fiddler’s fuck about how many people die.

      Provided it’s not them doing the dying, of course.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      One thing I also wondered about was how this sorta kinda leaves people like Noem and DeSantis, who have staked their entire reputations in MAGA land as being the most COVID denying of them all, out in the rain.  Couldn’t happen to a nicer set of people, of course, but perhaps those two will hide behind the “personal choice” bullshit rhetoric that all the other MAGAts use.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Soprano2

      @matryoshka:  I don’t know why the Foxbots changed their tune, but the response in their target audience will be that the “liebrals” got to Hannity et al., probably by injecting a chip in them.

      Yep, this. When you encourage people to believe in crazy conspiracy theories, you promote this kind of thinking. Their response to any Republican not mouthing the QAnon party line is that they have turned into RINOS and they quit listening to them.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Cervantes:

      Too many MAGAts dying.

      Only MAGAts are dying.  Or at least, that’s the public perception, which is kinda-sorta true.  Republicans hate the public good and will gleefully die if it drags the Other down with them.  Delta is moving in hard on unvaccinated Red areas, while Democrats are less and less having problems.  The smarter media Republicans have realized they can’t beat this drum as ‘Ha ha watch the n- die’ anymore and mob mentality and stampedes are how they work.  I think it’s too late.  Conservative media didn’t teach their voters Cleek’s Law.  Their voters demanded media that reinforced it.

      Reply

