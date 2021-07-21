Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Well No One Told Me About Her, the Way She Lied

Well No One Told Me About Her, the Way She Lied

36 Comments

This post is in: 

On top of everything Mistermix said about that shitlord Steve Scalise turning around and getting vaccinated, the reality of the matter is IT’S TOO FUCKING LATE to get vaccinated in the hot zones. They are already at critical mass. Having political leaders try to convince people to get there vaccine now in those areas of Alabama and Mississippi is the equivalent of researching smoke detectors while the fire inspector is sifting through the ashed of your house trying to determine if it was arson.

I mean maybe, just maybe, if those states went into total lockdown with mask mandates and everything else, including generous subsidies to businesses and workers to get them to stay home, coupled with a rapid deployment of mobile vaccine stations and complete willingness of the entire population to get vaccinated, they could get away with only the already baked in carnage of the currently infected and hospitalized and minimize the bloodbath. But even if everyone got vaccinated today, they would need a second shot in two weeks, then two more weeks to build up resistance, so a month from now they might be in a better place.

BUT NONE OF THAT IS GONNA HAPPEN, and now we just sit and watch the hospitalizations skyrocket as they are:

It's Too Fucking Late

The death rate will follow, and what we know is that Alabama had sparse medical resources, so the actual cases and death rate will be vastly under-reported and far worse than the actual data.

So yeah, Mr. Motherfucker Steve Scalise, it’s too late to say your sorry.

    36 Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Yes, but. The but is ‘better now than never’. Certainly, a month or two ago would have been better still, but the more people there are who even start the vaccination process, the slower the exponential growth of the latest wave (even a single dose of the mRNA vaccines gives some limited protection starting a couple of weeks after dosing).

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Xboxershorts

      How could I know, why should I care….

      Somehow, being an unrepentant asshole has morphed into the single most important characteristic and prerequisite for being a republican in America today.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      I’m not sure the people changing their tune actually care about the deaths.  I’m thinking fear of lawsuits and possibly polling that shows a coming backlash because the Republicans lied to them.  With backlash meaning that it hurts their political chances.

      They still do not give a flying fuck about people dying, unless it hurts them politically in some way.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RaflW

      And of course there’s the racism in the vax-denier states. KFF data shows, for example, that in Mississippi, Black people are 38% of the population but have been 55% of the cases.

      Black Alabamans appear to be getting vaccinated at just below the overall state rate, but of course the state rate is bad. My point being, it’s not just MAGA wingers who aren’t vax’d. Everyone in those shithole states (to paraphrase a memorable jackass – I don’t literally think that) suffers from the garbage GOP political conditions.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RaflW

      @WereBear: I think to some extent it is also a recognition that people like Hannity, Scalise etc will face elite shunning if they keep up the anti-vax bullshit while deaths soar.

      They still don’t GAF if people die. They just want to be able to go to cocktail parties and/or fundraise from people whose self-image isn’t as depraved as they are.

      And yes, I do mean elite shunning! For all these fucks say about “the elite” they are of course firmly in that camp, and when the cameras are off, they’re in the deep end of the fancy-people pool. Just look at preening asshole JD Vance doing  a fundraiser in the Hamptons after performatively trashing NYC.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JPL

      Marjorie Taylor Greene laughed  when she was asked if she bore any responsiblility for deaths now occuring, because of the delta variant.   She continues to spread lies about the vaccine.    A five year old boy who had no preexisting conditions who lived just outside her district died a few days ago.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Barbara

      Of course, if you are already infected it’s too late to avoid infection, but getting vaccinated now and masking and distancing at least for the next two weeks will still protect you and those around you. It’s wrong to shrug and say there’s no point in taking precautions. That isn’t true.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      While it’s too late to prevent a spike, it is still good to get everyone on the ‘get vaxxed’ wagon.  “The best time to plant a tree is 50 years ago.  The second best time is now.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eclare

      Is that chart for LA?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      If we’re going to go down this wholly theoretical path of a fast vaccine rollout, the fastest-to-immunity mRNA vax is Pfizer – three weeks between shots, then two weeks for full immunity.  Five weeks.  Moderna is 6 weeks.  Also, the first shot does very little against Delta, from the research I’ve seen. It’s not like early days.

      John was painting an overly rosy picture, unfortunately.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      Meanwhile, there’s a big COVID cluster in Provincetown that sort of serves as a preview of how this would play in a largely vaccinated world. Almost everyone there is fully vaxxed, but they’re still transmitting it and getting these largely mild cases, because they were basically acting like the pandemic was over. The town reinstated a public mask mandate.

      It’s both a sign of success and a sign of the limits we’re facing. Some officials were saying there would be 10 times as many cases if they weren’t so heavily vaccinated. They’re not gonna die, probably won’t end up on ventilators. But they still can’t pretend it’s gone.

      I’ve heard some people arguing that in the endemic-COVID world to come, basically everyone is going to get it sooner or later–it’s just a question of whether, when that happens, you get a nasty cold or go to the ICU. But the top-line numbers are going to be interpreted by the antivaxxers as “vaccines are useless”.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Soprano2

      IT’S TOO FUCKING LATE to get vaccinated in the hot zones. They are already at critical mass.

      Boy, this is the truth. WAY.TOO.LATE. They’re predicting that our hospitals here in Springfield, MO will be completely full by the end of the week. They sent someone to Dallas on Saturday. There are more people in the hospital here with Covid now than at any other time since the pandemic started! I want them to keep getting vaccinated, and I can see that there has been a slight uptick in my county in first shot vaccinations, but if you didn’t get the second shot by the end of June it’s way too late now to prevent getting infected with Delta here. I keep telling these yahoos that it’s not a matter of if, but when they catch it, since the unvaccinated ones keep going to church together, and to restaurants together, and everywhere else totally not wearing face masks. I was so relieved when I found out my BIL, who is the kind who puts off everything, got his J&J shot in May. His wife, who works for a company that does disaster cleanups, just got her first shot a couple of weeks ago!!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Soprano2

      @WaterGirl:They still do not give a flying fuck about people dying, unless it hurts them politically in some way.

      Around here I can guarantee you it’s mostly their voters who are getting sick and dying, because all the liberals already got their shots a few months ago! It is heartening to me that the Assemblies of God churches here are all-in with efforts to get people vaccinated, since conservative evangelicals are a significant part of the vaccine refusal problem.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Cheryl Rofer

      It’s never too late to get vaccinated. Every vaccinated person will help damp down the spread.

      It is too late to prevent a lot of sickness and death that we’ll see in the next few weeks or months, though.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      TheQuietOne

      Scalies, where have I heard that name? Oh right, shot in a softball game and nothing much to say about gun violence. Surprised he’s THIS aware!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jeffery: I think it’s mostly the result of Delta (and Gamma in some places) dominating over Alpha, which happened in most places about a week or two before the Fourth. But exponential growth takes a little while to really get revved up.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @TheQuietOne: he denies reports that the used to describe himself as “David Duke, without the baggage”; I, for one, do not believe his denials.

      ETA: from his wiki page

      In 2002, Scalise was a speaker at a convention for the European-American Unity and Rights Organization (EURO), a group which was founded by David Duke. This became known in 2014

      he had no idea that a group invested in ‘European-American Rights” might be racist. Also, and I don’t remember this from just last year

      In 2020 Scalise spread a video that was doctored to depict the political activist Ady Barkan, who is disabled and uses a speech-generating device, asking 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden if he supported defunding police, to which Biden appeared to reply in the affirmative. Barkan asked Scalise to delete the video, which was flagged by Twitter as manipulated media, and apologize. Scalise deleted the video, while his spokesperson said that editing the video in this manner was within “common practice

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OldDave

      You can tell Cole is really and truly pissed by the number of typos in his post.  Doesn’t matter, I agree with every word, even if I wince from time to time.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Nicole

      Yeah.  God, it’s just infuriating.  I thought for awhile how, had Clinton been declared the winner in 2016, we’d likely have had 30,000 deaths and she’d be a one-term President because she’d have been blamed for 30,000 deaths and the Republican who would be in the White House right now would be reaping the benefits of her doing the unpopular things to save lives, which they would claim didn’t work because 30,000 sounds like a lot when you don’t have 600,000 to compare it to.

      But- a lot of other nations DID do the unpopular things to save lives but they’re still having upswings in cases now anyway because enough other places didn’t do enough to reduce transmission when it was a less virulent virus.  So maybe we’d still be fucked.

      I think our best case long-term scenario is the pharmaceutical companies developing a Covid vaccine that’s safe for babies and it becoming another one of the early childhood vaccines.  My 11-year-old just had his yearly checkup and, in addition to the Tdap booster, got his first dose of the meningitis and HPV vaccines, neither of which existed when I was kid (although obviously meningitis and HPV did), and the meningitis vaccine is now required by NYS law for kids in public middle school.  I think it’ll be on states to require the Covid vaccine as part of childhood vaccines, too

      ETA: I see NYC public health workers will now be required to either show proof of vaccination or a weekly negative Covid test, starting in August.  I think making it a hassle to remain unvaccinated could also be an effective strategy.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @WereBear: ​

      It’s about the stock market.

      Republicans* never change their direction in response to the stock market. They only come up with a reason why Republicans are responsible for the good and Democrats for the bad.

      *Trump being a rare exception, but that mean Nazi fuck couldn’t keep his mind on anything for more than five minutes – except being a mean Nazi fuck.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Nicole:

      But- a lot of other nations DID do the unpopular things to save lives but they’re still having upswings in cases now anyway because enough other places didn’t do enough to reduce transmission when it was a less virulent virus.  So maybe we’d still be fucked.

      It turns out that, especially with the recent variants, you just cannot hope to keep a lid on this forever with non-medical measures. You can keep it up long enough to get most people vaccinated. But in most of these places, the early success of pandemic restrictions made people complacent about actually getting vaccinated, or even pushing the vaccination program forward. And now they’re getting hit.

      The lockdown/masking/social distancing measures and the vaccination program need to go hand in hand, and almost nobody seems to have really gotten this right.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      osh Marshall @joshtpm 34m
      there’s just no good explanation for Republicans suddenly getting vax religion. the best bad ( in the sense of implausible) explanation remains bad polling

      There aren’t any good answers. But the most plausible bad answer continues to be bad polling. Perhaps not literally polling. There are other gauges of public opinion: focus groups, reactions at townhalls. My best guess is that Republicans see that a lot of their constituents – despite the tough talk on Twitter – are suddenly pretty worried about COVID. And because of that – somehow – Republican politicians suddenly feel exposed.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Huh.  This is news.  Yes, if the actual grass roots are starting to turn around, the news organizations will turn with them.  It might not show up in the polls.  Lying to pollsters is a time honored American tradition.  A whole lot of pols probably won’t turn around.  They were elected because they’re assholes, to act like assholes, not to deliver anything else their constituents want.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Nicole

      @Matt McIrvin: Yeah, you’re right.  The US was so freaking lucky in getting access to the vaccine waaaaay ahead of other nations that worked harder to keep the virus contained, and we threw it away because FOX News said to.  God, we are so utterly callous about our incredible privilege.  It’s infuriating.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Spanish Moss

      @RaflW: I think there is an additional reason that blacks in Alabama (and probably other parts of the South) are reluctant to take the vaccine: they don’t trust the government or medical community because of the Tuskegee experiments. My nephew has a black friend there who is not vaccinating their family because of this distrust, they are not Republican.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Huh.  This is news.

      well, as JMM says, it’s the least implausible solution he can think of, i.e. speculation. I do think it may be that older people are, I think, more likely to be concerned, the parents of twenty-somethings reading stories about twenty-somethings needing lung transplants, and those middle-aged parents vote more, donate more, are more connected to politics in general (my own speculation)

      Reply

