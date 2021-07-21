Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Doing the Work

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Doing the Work

by | 38 Comments

And I understand a lot of Milwaukee Bucks fans will be happy today, even if they didn’t get much sleep last night. Giannis Antetokounmpo seems like a genuinely nice guy!

    38Comments

    3. 3.

      Jeffery

      The majority of voter do approve of what you are doing. That’s why they voted for you. Ram the  legislation  through however it has to be done. The GQP never hesitated to do so.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      If it’s the tweet I’m seeing, it should be anger, not sadness. Good god, Alabama.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      rikyrah

      Congratulations Milwaukee 👏🏾👏🏾

      That young man strapped that team on his back and carried them over the threshold last night.

      Absolutely stunning performance.👏🏾👏🏾

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Jeffery: I think that all the “t”-s need to be crossed and the the “i”-s dotted, but yes, I agree that there should be no waiting at all for the Republicans. I don’t understand Schumer’s schedule because I am not privy to any of the considerations, but I don’t think one of those considerations should be “spend time trying to cajole assholes into morphing into not-assholes.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      Ram it through, Chuck. You let those muthaphuckas 😡 stall as much as they can..  They are not sincere. No need to pretend that they are.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: Rex was a pro basketball player, Long time Phoenix Sun.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @Jeffery:

      The GQP never hesitated to do so.

      I don’t understand how the GOP got this reputation among ourselves that they have had great legislative successes.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      Now there’s something you don’t read about every day.

      After responding to a medical call early Saturday morning, firefighters made a shocking discovery — their fire truck had been stolen. Source

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: It’s the Reagan devolution, and the post-9/11 war and counterterrorism bills. Which at this point were all a long time ago.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      According to the news this morning, the GOP is asking Chuck to wait until Monday.  Lots of posturing going on, but either way, the end game is near.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Rex ChapmanHorse [email protected]
      I’ve watched this over and over and over again and I still can’t figure out how he doesn’t get his ass whipped immediately.
      Quote Tweet
      Fifty Shades of Whey
      @davenewworld_2
      · 8h
      GOP city council member in Alabama says “do we have a house n****r in here?” to a Black woman on the council. This racist scum Tommy Bryant needs to resign and Veronica Freeman deserves an apology.

       

      @debbie: Here you go.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      Biden’s remarks to the Cabinet were simple and spot on. Good communication: to the Cabinet, to Democrats, and to the public.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A moment that changed me: meeting the rescue dog who comforted me through unfathomable loss

      “You can lift them up if you want,” I was told. I eagerly complied but despite enjoying the heat of their tiny wee bodies and admiring their adorable faces, I didn’t experience any real connection. One by one, I put each puppy back in the pen. My husband looked crestfallen. “Not feeling it?” he asked, with obvious disappointment.

      The lady in charge of adoption quickly asked if we might be interested in an “older” dog as the mother of the pups was also up for adoption. She brought over a scrawny, ginger little thing and dropped her in my arms. I turned to my husband, grinning. “This is my dog,” I said.

      We had exchanged something deeply profound in that moment, me and this dog. A vow had been made. For life, we agreed. To the exclusion of all others, we said.
      …………………………
      Shortly after we officially adopted her, my parents came over from Scotland. It was a fraught visit as my mum’s illness was progressing fast and she appeared extremely diminished and vulnerable.

      Veela sensed this. She kept close to my mother, squeezing up next to her on the couch, in the car, in the garden.
      ……………………………….
      Losing a mother, losing a great mother, is to experience unfathomable loss. I doubt I would have survived without the profound teachings of my little red dog: live your life, humans. Live curiously. Eat well. Exercise. Take a nap. Stay enthusiastic. Don’t be afraid to express your love. Be silly. Have fun. And go, go, go.

      Reply

