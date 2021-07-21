Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Two More Items From Today’s News

It was discussed in the comments, but I wanted to put up a post about Pelosi kicking Gym Jordan and Jim Banks off of the 1/6 committee, and McCarthy taking his toys and going home. Even though idiots like Cillizza think this means the end of credibility for the committee, those of us who aren’t overpaid epsilon semi-morons realize that this is actually good news for Democrats. We can have an investigation without a bunch of mouthbreathers occupying the committee’s time trying to drop Fox-worthy quotes. Also, the presence of Liz Cheney, who is apparently out of fucks since she just hinted around that McCarthy isn’t fit to be speaker, makes the committee technically bi-partisan. It will almost be a shame when she’s beaten by a barely sentient MAGA hat in the Wyoming primary.

Following up on John’s post and my post about the Republicans’ sudden change on vaccination, even Ron DeSantis is telling people to get vaccinated. Of course, he can’t open his reticulated piehole without in the next breath shitting on masks — even so, the bat signal was sent by someone, recently.

      Anonymous At Work

      I think Death-Santis signed a law ordering execution by firing squad for any statewide official promoting vaccination.  Or was that his plan for a special session?

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      Former RNC chair agrees with Pelosi:

      Finally a Democrat calls the GOP bluff. As Kevin pulls nominees & whines about this being partisan, remember he rejected a bipartisan commission which gave him EVERYTHING HE ASKED FOR! Nancy should appoint someone like ⁦@RepKinzinger⁩ & move on. https://t.co/WuWZzbTRYk
      — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) July 21, 2021

    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dmsilev: Just saw that. Steele is one of the Never-Trumpers I’m most ambivalent about, but he is absolutely right here.

    5. 5.

      sab

      @dmsilev: That link from Michael Steele goes to the coverage on Andrea Mitchell’s MSNBC show, which was just one long Republican talking point. I expected it from her, but not frpm Garrett Haake.

    6. 6.

      piratedan

      @dmsilev: tbf, the usual suspects are making the expected noises about how shamelessly partisan this all is.  Without noting that the GOP was given every opportunity to be an equal partner in the process.  My only concern is how the inevitable subpoena of GOP members of the House will be handled when they refuse to appear.  I do hope that Nancy has the support of US Marshalls or another legal entity to enforce them.

      If HRC can show up for 11+ hours of GOP browbleating regarding Benghazi, then these folks should be able to do the same, then again, we’re likely dealing with widely differing levels of guilt and responsibility here.

    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      Following up on John’s post and my post about the Republicans’ sudden change on vaccination, even Ron DeSantis is telling people to get vaccinated. Of course, he can’t open his reticulated piehole without in the next breath shitting on masks — even so, the bat signal was sent by someone, recently.

      Any stories about the source of this change of heart? Because this is a pretty big deal. It will be interesting to see if the change in tone has any impact on vaccination rates.

    8. 8.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: He’s a grifter who got passed by before he could get in on things.  Doesn’t mean he’s wrong.

      And committee should just start with subpoenas for testimony and documents, leading off with McCarthy.

    11. 11.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Brachiator: Demographics of the unvaccinated and location of them skew as heavily towards Republicans as possible.  Florida’s last governor election was decided by under 1%.

      The infected are also younger than previous waves, so these are the GOP’s replacements for the senior citizens that are dying naturally.

      If DeathSantis loses, he’s a three-term Congressman and one-term ex-governor.  Not enough to run against two-term sitting governors in 2024.

    12. 12.

      Baud

      There were no terrorists on the 9/11 Commission.

    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      @Anonymous At Work:

      Demographics of the unvaccinated and location of them skew as heavily towards Republicans as possible.  Florida’s last governor election was decided by under 1%.

      I agree with all this. Still doesn’t tell me who gave the signal to raise the white flag.

    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @debbie: There were about a dozen GOP Reps who voted in favor of the second impeachment. That’d be a reasonable place to start. It’s only five or six percent of the caucus, of course.

    18. 18.

      smith

      @Anonymous At Work: The infected are also younger than previous waves

      Not really true. The only phase of the pandemic in which infections of older people predominated was the first surge in Spring 2020, probably because nursing homes were hit so hard, and testing was limited to severe cases only. Since then, the highest infection rates have always been among 18 to 39 year olds.

    19. 19.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Jake Sherman @JakeSherman
      PELOSI’s response to McCarthy saying she’s playing politics. “Perhaps you mistake me for somebody who would care about that.”

      We need… new blood?

    20. 20.

      MattF

      There was a moment, not so long ago, when it seemed that Cillizza’s head might be emerging from his ass… But no.

    22. 22.

      Patricia Kayden

      Dear Savvy Political Journalist Twitter:Even by cynical nihilist standards, McCarthy mis-played this. The cycnical, nihilist move would have been to keep appointing crazier and crazier Republicans, forcing additional Pelosi vetoes, and THEN pull the plug.— Wyeth Ruthven (@wyethwire) July 21, 2021

    26. 26.

      Howard Campbell's Soup

      While many people are understandably fascinated with the possibility of the anti-vaxxers leading a GOP die-off,    I personally wonder if there’s a super-secret poll out there that showed that the “RESIST ALL PUBLIC HEALTH GUIDELINES !!!” caucus would be blamed for the current resurgence of the virus and then punished brutally at the ballot box.

      It seems to me that folks like de Santis are more likely to react to that kind of old-fashioned political calculation more than morbidly gaming out who’s more likely to die and how that will affect their electoral coalition vs their opponent’s.

    27. 27.

      Steeplejack

      Excellent Twitter thread by Brian Beutler on how “Republican bad faith has become the background assumption in so much journalism, rather than a set of behaviors that can and should be questioned.”

      Baking the presumption of GOP bad faith into everything, rather than treating it as a series of choices by human agents, creates a kind of impunity (through exhaustion or savviness or whatever else) where it isn’t even worth pressing them on their conduct.

      Worth reading the whole thing.

    28. 28.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @germy: She might win if the re-districting puts a few more Dems in Stefanik’s district.  I don’t have a lot of hope for that, but there’s a chance.

    29. 29.

      germy

      Team Elise statement regarding the third Far-Left Socialist Democrat and second Far-Left New York City Democrat to announce their campaign for NY-21:

      Welcome to the North Country! pic.twitter.com/Kygtd9loZR

      — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 21, 2021

      You don’t know me. You don’t speak for me, my beliefs, or the decades I lived here before you moved up to run for office. I am happy to talk with you any time about my experiences at BOCES and Saratoga High, and you can tell me all about attending the Albany Academy for Girls.

      — Bridie Farrell (@BridieForUs) July 21, 2021

    31. 31.

      realbtl

      I kinda wish Nancy Pelosi would nominate 2 or 3 pro-TFG  reps who are most at risk electorally.  Make them publicly turn it down.

    33. 33.

      piratedan

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: depends on if you’re speaking figuratively or literally I suppose…..

      a good many of us are still in Nancy’s Smash corner and feel that she’s up to what needs to be done, she’s just moving with caution because the work that needs to be done is delicate.  While I would enthusiastically greet faster responses and more fire and ass-kicking, I understand that the playing field is not designed for fairness.

    36. 36.

      Steeplejack

      @Steeplejack:

      Prime example from a Politico writer:

      Pelosi’s move to reject GOP picks for the 1/6 panel is going to be a gift to Kevin McCarthy in the long run.

      He wanted this panel to look partisan and political. Now it’s definitely going to look partisan and political.

      — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) July 21, 2021

    39. 39.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Watching MSNBC and Tara Palmieri of Politico, late of the Washington Examiner (who once tweeted the words “Meghan McCain nails it, as usual”), is scolding and warning Nancy Pelosi.

      David Jolly, ex-Congressman and ex-GOP (and like Michael Steele, someone whose past, pre-2017 statements about say, voting rights I would like to review) says Nancy Pelosi did the right thing

    40. 40.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “Both parties are terrible and are ruining America while enriching entrenched, corrupt politicians. This is why I’ll continue voting Republican in every election like I have for the past 50 years.”

      – by an independent conservative

    41. 41.

      germy

      @sab:

      Stefanik started out as a typically bland but evil Republican operative.

      After the rise of Trump she changed her style.  She imitates him.  Exclamation marks, insults, nicknames for her opponents.

      Early in her career when she was under Karl Rove’s wing, she must have internalized the strategy of trying to appear normal, but now she’s decided to let her freak fly.

      I hope she gets voted out.

    42. 42.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Steeplejack: Wilson Valdez has a long memory (thread)

      Centrism Fan Acct  @Wilson__Valdez
      Sorry your sources aren’t going to get to serve on the committee, Rachael. I’m sure you can find some other crazies to leak to you, like you did during the BENGHAZI fervor that you were the main MSM conduit for.

    44. 44.

      NotMax

      @piratedan

      Gonna be an interesting Congressional baseball game (rescheduled for late September).

      “Game temporarily called in order for Cyber Ninjas to test bats and balls.”

      //

    47. 47.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      ABC News @ABC 1h
      “I agree with what the speaker has done.” Rep. Cheney addresses media after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejects Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan for the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

      long before anonymous sources told us to ignore trump’s claims of voter fraud in November, because he just needed to tire himself out and then he would calm down and take a nap, a staple of Broderist punditry was that Republicans didn’t really believe the nonsense they spewed, but that they had to do it for “the base”, and it was up to Democrats to look the other way and figure a way to work with Newt Gingrich, then Tom Delay, then Bush-Cheney, then Mitch McConnell and Eric Cantor, and finally with trump himself. Politico still wants to dance in that circle. I’m very glad Nancy Pelosi is ignoring them.

    49. 49.

      Kent

      @Bluegirlfromwyo: @Steeplejack: Benghazi looked partisan and political. It was also effective.

      The whole Hillary email scandal came out of the Benghazi investigations.  Without them we likely would have never heard about Hillary’s emails.  Arguably Trump might never have won.  And we would likely have a liberal majority on the Supreme Court.

      So yes, politically the Benghazi hearings may have completely altered the future course of the country.  Hard to have more impact than that.

    50. 50.

      piratedan

      @NotMax: probably would be best to drop all pretense about the game by now, the GOP might offer up the Dem team as a sacrifice to their mob….

    51. 51.

      Fair Economist

      I remain most stunned by how fast and abruptly the entire Republican noise machine shifted to pro-vax. Fox, Newsmax, the Congressional leadership, and multiple governors changed their tune, in ONE DAY.

      Evidently the puppet strings are very short.

    52. 52.

      bluehill

      @Fair Economist: They have had years of practice at message discipline. Also makes me wonder what else is going to happen. Hard to believe that this isn’t the first move of a series of moves.

    53. 53.

      The Pale Scot

      Mike the Mad Biologist has what I think is a very good article

      Should Democrats Embrace the Culture Wars?

      Ask yourself this: Why is it that Democrats spend far more time denying lies — that they want to indoctrinate your children with white shame and send jackbooted government thugs to kick down your doors and force vaccines on you — than Republicans spend denying any of those charges against them, which are true?….

      ..I’ll be the first to admit this isn’t the most elevated stuff in the world; there are a lot of smart people in Democratic politics and most of them don’t want to spend their days contemplating how to outmaneuver Republicans in the realm of brutish messaging. But there’s no less honor in that than in clinging to the belief that politics is an elevated calling, only to lose elections when Republicans decide to make them about outlandish, in many cases fictional things.

      It’s summation of Greg Sargent’s article on a Brian Beutler piece.

      Don’t take the gloves off, load them up with lead shot

    55. 55.

      trollhattan

      Cannot recall what a congressional hearing without Trey Gowdy’s hair is even like. It will be a reeducation for me.

