It was discussed in the comments, but I wanted to put up a post about Pelosi kicking Gym Jordan and Jim Banks off of the 1/6 committee, and McCarthy taking his toys and going home. Even though idiots like Cillizza think this means the end of credibility for the committee, those of us who aren’t overpaid epsilon semi-morons realize that this is actually good news for Democrats. We can have an investigation without a bunch of mouthbreathers occupying the committee’s time trying to drop Fox-worthy quotes. Also, the presence of Liz Cheney, who is apparently out of fucks since she just hinted around that McCarthy isn’t fit to be speaker, makes the committee technically bi-partisan. It will almost be a shame when she’s beaten by a barely sentient MAGA hat in the Wyoming primary.

Following up on John’s post and my post about the Republicans’ sudden change on vaccination, even Ron DeSantis is telling people to get vaccinated. Of course, he can’t open his reticulated piehole without in the next breath shitting on masks — even so, the bat signal was sent by someone, recently.