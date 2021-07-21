I just don’t know what to say about folks like Bezo’s and that one British dude who have everything in the world, but it is just not enough for them. To a large part, I do in feel sad for them, because it is in fact sad that all the riches and all of the best in life simply is not enough for them. And I feel sad about that. To have everything, yet still be wanting, has to be a miserable way to go through life. In the case of Bezos, his behavior led to his divorce in part because he was tooling around with that pedophile Epstein, in pursuit of more and better and who knows what. That’s sad.

The other side of the coin from my sadness is my inchoate rage at the waste of it all. Just the brass balls on this motherfucker to say something like this:

“I also want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this,” Mr. Bezos said during a news conference after his spaceflight.

It’s maddening. Just a few more dollars an hour would make life so much easier on his employees, who suffered tremendously the last two years during the pandemic while he galavanted around the world raking in truckloads of cash. He could easily do it, but he won’t because if he did, the Wall Street Boys would lower his stock value and that would cut into his billions. It’s a robber baron shell game.

My sleep apnea machine broke the other day. I used duct tape and scissors to patch hoses together to make an old machine functional in the interim, and today I went to the doctor, got a new script, and bought a used machine for a sizable chunk of money- 400 buck. I won’t be able to get a new one because there is a global recall on phillips machines, but because I have the insurance to see a doctor and enough cash to spend a good bit of money on a used one, my health needs will be met. How many of his workers can say the same thing? How many service workers have never even been to the doctor for a checkup.

And this greedy fuck isn’t even content vacationing on fucking earth.