President Biden Town Hall in Ohio at 8pm ET

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: 

Don Lemon from CNN will moderate the town hall with President Joe Biden

The town hall will last an hour and isn’t about any one issue in particular.  CNN’s best guess about issues: Covid, infrastructure and legislative agenda, Afghanistan, the economy, and cybersecurity.

Because this is a town hall, I imagine we will see a happy and relaxed Joe Biden in his element.

Apparently this is an invitation-only audience, which I always think is bullshit when the other side does it.  But they are apparently taking every precaution, Covid-wise, so maybe that’s part of it.  Or maybe Biden is simply tired of the media participation in all the lies and disinformation, and he wants to control the narrative for this event?

I don’t know if this will be on YouTube, but if it is I will obviously put up the link.  Even if we can’t watch it here, we can talk about it here!

In the meantime, here’s what CNN has to say about the various ways to watch the town hall.

  • Stream live on CNN.com
  • Watch on mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android with a log-in to a cable provider.
  • Watch on CNNgo – at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad.
  • Watch via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV.
  • Available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

*In case anyone is worried that I am stepping on TaMara’s toes by posting the Biden LIVE events, not to worry.  TaMara asked me if I could cover the Biden LIVE beat while she takes a short break.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Brachiator
  • debbie
  • Geminid
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kathleen
  • Martin
  • Ohio Mom
  • sab
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano

      Baud

      Aren’t they all invitation only?  Do they just let anyone in off the street? The question is who decides who to invite.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Shontel Brown’s twitter followers are hoping for some subtle (or not so subtle) shout out, but Biden seems to be a pretty above-the-fray guy.

      Of course, he might have taken the whole bowl of shit thing as an affront to his beloved iced creams, so….

      Yutsano

      @Baud: I thought there was a public solicitation first then audience members were selected from that. So it is and it isn’t? I’m not sure how it all goes down to be honest.

      Martin

      @Baud: Here’s a hint.

      Renee Mahaffey Harris, president and CEO of The Center for Closing the Health Gap, says CNN recently reached out to the organization.

      “And so (CNN) reached out to me to see if we would reach out to people in the community based on what our organization does. So we said we’d be happy to reach out to the people that we talk to and organizations we work with and ask them to pose questions,” she said. “And based on the question, that’s how they’ll decide the invites, I understand.”

      It’s the first time the Health Gap has been contacted about a presidential town hall.

      Mahaffey Harris says she can’t be sure why CNN decided to reach out to the organization, but she suspects it’s because of the Health Gap’s efforts to spread awareness about COVID-19 and the vaccine throughout the pandemic. The organization also historically puts its efforts behind initiatives to improve health inequities in the community.

      “I don’t know where anyone’s being invited to. I don’t know any details,” she said. “I know the date, but I don’t know how and when those decisions were made and how people will be notified.”

      So,  guessing NGOs that are aligned with the topics of the town hall.

      WaterGirl

      The speech is on CNN on my TV, with cable, so I think I will watch it there.  If anybody finds a YouTube or other link that WordPress likes, I can embed the video.  So far I am coming up blank.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: yup, but the rumor is Turner and Brown are neck-and-neck

      Turner and Brown are not alone on the ballot, which will effectively determine the next member of Congress in a seat Biden won with 80 percent of the vote. (The winner will not be seated until after a November general election, facing one of two perennial Republican candidates with little campaign infrastructure.) Eleven other candidates filed for the seat, which opened up when ex.-Rep. Marcia Fudge became Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

      Kathleen

      Sit down everybody. CNN came to Ohio AND TALKED TO BIDEN SUPPORTERS!!!

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwFeD9yoIY4

      Biden is holding Town Hall at Mt St Joe’s, a university about 4 miles from my house. It is run by the Sisters of Charity, who fund so many worthwhile initiatives in my community. The Archbishop of Cincinnati said that he would not have authorized Joe Biden to appear at a Catholic school but the nuns were more than happy to host him!

      https://www.wlwt.com/article/what-we-know-about-president-joe-bidens-visit-to-cincinnatis-mount-st-joseph-university/37078907

      Baud

      @Kathleen:

      The Archbishop of Cincinnati said that he would not have authorized Joe Biden to appear at a Catholic school

       
      Check his Grindr account.

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl: yes, yes…Biden, the poor bastard is desperate for approval, for a ‘win’ of any kind…

      LOLOLOL

      whatever, CNN

      it’s not hard to figure out why almost no one’s watching…

      Geminid

      @Baud: Besides Turner and Brown, there are at least three candidates with experience as elected officials, plus two or more “amateurs.” Turner started out in front, but Brown has gotten separation from the others and is in second place. There is no runoff, so the primary will almost certainly be won with a plurality.

      sab

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Nina Turner is running some filthy dirty and probably untrue ads, but the context is so absent that we can’t tell what they are talking about enough to research it.

      The sort of ads that if anyone believes them then the Republican will win in November. Very scorched earth.

      Brachiator

      Biden’s being asked a dumb question about inflation. Good response.

      Businesses are trying to make up for lost revenue. You can’t really worry about this.

      But “pumping money into the economy” does not necessarily add to inflation.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl@Jeffro:  Aw this is just the usual 6-months-in narrative: presidency hanging in the balance, is this the beginning of the end, will issue X mean a Failed Presidency, yadda yadda. File under “ignore.”

      Ohio Mom

      Just got here, will be following the link to watch.

      Want to see if I spy anyone I know in the audience.

      Geminid

      @sab: Ohio’s Congressional districts will be redrawn next year under a new system, and I think the state may lose a Congressional seat as well. So the OH 11th District will be substantially different in 2022. This primary may just be round one of this fight. That would please TV and radio stations. The current contest will probably set a record for advertising buys in a special election primary.

      sab

      @Geminid: I know. It is so typical of Nina Turner to do a scorched earth in the primary, when she is supposed to still be a Democrat.

      I finally found the underlying story, a nothing burger from tje Intercept. That in itself makes me suspicious.

      Turner also ran the ads through her campaign, but without the ” Nina Turner approves rhis message” so it seemed like an outside pac job. They have since spliced the approval  onto the front of the ad. Bery weird.

      Brachiator

      Getting more people into restaurant jobs.

      Higher wages, better benefits. Affordable health care. More child care.

      But there’s more competition for jobs and it may be that fewer people want to be wait staff.

