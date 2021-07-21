Don Lemon from CNN will moderate the town hall with President Joe Biden

The town hall will last an hour and isn’t about any one issue in particular. CNN’s best guess about issues: Covid, infrastructure and legislative agenda, Afghanistan, the economy, and cybersecurity.

Because this is a town hall, I imagine we will see a happy and relaxed Joe Biden in his element.

Apparently this is an invitation-only audience, which I always think is bullshit when the other side does it. But they are apparently taking every precaution, Covid-wise, so maybe that’s part of it. Or maybe Biden is simply tired of the media participation in all the lies and disinformation, and he wants to control the narrative for this event?

I don’t know if this will be on YouTube, but if it is I will obviously put up the link. Even if we can’t watch it here, we can talk about it here!

In the meantime, here’s what CNN has to say about the various ways to watch the town hall.

