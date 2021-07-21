Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / If a Picture Paints a Thousand Words, Then Why Can’t I Paint You?

If a Picture Paints a Thousand Words, Then Why Can’t I Paint You?

by | 34 Comments

You know, if a frog had wings it wouldn’t bump its ass when it jumped.

I assume Collins et. al. will be allowed to drag the world’s longest cover of “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps” for another week and then, oopsie! two of the 11 letter signers will find an i that wasn’t dotted or a t that wasn’t crossed in the proposed bill, which killed bipartisanship as we know it. The good news is that when we finally hit that glorious day, the Democrats will just roll everything into one bill and pass it, showing everyone what a jack off waste of time it is to try to bargain with Republicans.

      dmsilev

      Nancy Pelosi not fucking around:
      Pelosi Statement on Republican Recommendations to Serve on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

      Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee. I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation. I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other Members.

      With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee.

      The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.

      Albatrossity

      The problem is that the Ds have to pick off 10 Rs to get a vote, and the Rs only have to pick off one D to stall everything. No progress can be made until that calculus changes, I fear.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Serious question: What did Jordan and Banks do that they specifically are not wanted on the committee? I can’t guess how to look it up because they’ve all done so much awful shit.

      germy

      Open thread?

      Mistermix, it looks like Cuomo has reverted to his old feet-dragging self. I don’t know why. Is he pissed because of all the investigations into his behavior?

      Why are emails to New York’s Office of Cannabis Management undeliverable?

      The OCM has had an active website for months, along with an email and phone number. NEWS10 tried to reach out to the OCM for an update on the legislation on two different occasions, July 9 and July 19, sending an email to the general mailbox as well as the press mailbox. Both times the emails came back as being undeliverable.

      NEWS10 also reached out to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office for an update on the state’s marijuana legislation on July 9 and July 19. NEWS10 took the opportunity to ask about the OCM and whether there was another email available. Neither request for information was answered by the Governor’s office.

      https://www.news10.com/news/why-are-emails-to-new-yorks-office-of-cannabis-management-undeliverable/

      John S.

      @Baud: In the case of Gym Jordan, it could be just because he is Gym Fucking Jordan, professional troll and asshole extraordinaire.

      Baud

      On infrastructure, Chuck was right to force the issue. As a practical matter, though, I’m not sure what the difference is between a vote today and a vote on Monday in terms of the Dems going it on their own if talks fail over the weekend.

      JoyceH

      Nehls also voted against certification but had the sense to keep his mouth shut. Banks said the committee was created “solely to malign conservatives “ and intended to push for investigation of the BLM protests, indicating that he planned to turn the hearings into a clown show. With Jordan, clown show shenanigans go without saying.

      jimmiraybob

      Calling Dr. Charlie Brown to the emergency room. Dr. Charlie Brown to the emergency room, stat. Code Collins.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      This is just more Kabuki so the Republicans can be for the bill and against it as the same time.

      JoyceH

      Back to infrastructure bill – do the Republicans playing Wimpy (“I’d gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today.”) hoping to kick the can down the road to the August recess understand that it’s up to Shumer whether or not there will even BE an August recess?

      Kent

      @Albatrossity:The problem is that the Ds have to pick off 10 Rs to get a vote, and the Rs only have to pick off one D to stall everything. No progress can be made until that calculus changes, I fear.

      West Virginia ranks dead last out of the 50 states in terms of infrastructure.  I expect Manchin is acutely aware of that fact.  If he can’t bring home some bridges and highways and schools and shit like that, what use is he to West Virginia?

      Sinema is a different creature.  But I can’t see her standing alone without Machin providing cover.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      mistermix:

      I assume Collins et. al. will be allowed to drag the world’s longest cover of “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps” for another week and then, oopsie! two of the 11 letter signers will find an i that wasn’t dotted or a t that wasn’t crossed in the proposed bill, which killed bipartisanship as we know it.

      Or it’s a consequence of whatever is compelling Republicans and right-wing news/propaganda outlets to also “pivot” on vaccines, too.

      Maybe the GOP is seeing some really bad numbers in polling or focus groups?

      It seems weird that this is coming right on the heels of a sudden right-wing turn-around on vaccines.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Serious question: What did Jordan and Banks do that they specifically are not wanted on the committee? I can’t guess how to look it up because they’ve all done so much awful shit.

      I think you answered your own question there, pal.

      They’ve both done so much awful shit in general that a specific reason is probably moot.

      sab

      @Frankensteinbeck: Banks (who was to be the ranking member) issued a statement when he accepted his appointment: ” Make no mistake, Nancy Pelosi created this committee soley to malign conservatives and to justify the Left’s authoritarian agenda.”

      Jordan turns everything he is involved with into a circus.

      She wants members who will take the project seriously. Those two were quite obviuos about not taking it seriously.

