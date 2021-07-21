Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, July 20-21

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, July 20-21

by | 10 Comments

======

Dr Perry said that Nike’s manufacturing map means it could potentially move production the other countries, depending how agile its supply chain relationships are.

“Costs might increase in the short term if it needs to move production into more expensive areas, but it’s more important to service demand than risking a stock-out situation,” Dr Perry added.

Dr Steve New, professor of operations management at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, told the BBC that previously, because Vietnam has been effective at containing Covid, it has been able to respond rapidly with short local shutdowns. But he said that as the situation worsens, “it will be much harder to pursue this approach without much more significant disruption to the supply chain.”

Vietnam has vaccinated around 4% of its 100 million population. Its capital Hanoi has stopped all non-essential services due to new clusters of Covid infections and on Sunday urged its citizens to stay at home.

The government added factory workers to its vaccine priority list after the rise in cases in late April forced manufacturing areas in the north of the country to close.

The Senegalese equivalent of Thanksgiving…

======

======

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      It boggles my mind that the states can’t just put their soon-to-expire vax doses on a refrigerated truck to Mexico. I think that’s worth a call to my Congresscritters today.

      Oh, and Stat News is freakin’ indispensable. Stopped there long enough to throw a few bucks at them.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      As the Delta variant rips through the U.S., the daily new case count is roughly equal to the peak of the first wave in April

      Yes, though at this point, that’s mostly because the first wave was wildly undercounted. Look at the deaths in the Northeast alone and it’s clear that case rates were underreported by a factor of at least several.

      The winter 2020-21 wave is what it looks like when there’s an actual mass testing regime in place in some states.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HeartlandLiberal

      Monday, sitting on deck with morning cigar, reading Twitter, I read reports of stock market crashing. By the end of the day, the GQP had clearly issued new talking points, because even talking heads on Faux Noise Nutwork were being heard changing their tune, and encouraging vaccination. Yesterday even Fucker Carlson was bending his head to his masters, claiming he never said vax doesn’t work (he did), but “they” were lying about how much protection it gave, yada yada yada.

      Cause and effect.
      Quod erat demonstrandum.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cermet

      @Matt McIrvin: I’ve seen no evidence that the case count was ‘wildly undercounted’ here in the US nor North East; also, Delta is significantly more contagious then any previous variant but thanks to incredible improvements in treatments and the fact that so many are vaccinated deaths are going to be small compared to case counts now.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ItinerantPedant

      Get back to me when Fox has been beating the vaccine drum for a solid week.

      What’s gonna happen is they’ll start losing one tenth of one percent of market share to OANN and Newsmax, and they’ll turn Bowtie Jenny McCarthy loose again.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/20 China reported 6 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both mild, a Chinese & a Burmese nationals, both at Longchuan County, Dehong Prefecture). There currently are 82 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 village at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain Medium Risk.

      Nanjing in Jiangsu Province has reported a cluster of cases at the international airport there overnight, at least 17 ground staff & custodians have tested positive, 9 of whom were found via weekly screening of workers at the airport. All such staff should have been vaccinated, already. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was reported in yesterday’s data dump, the rest should be included in tomorrow’s. The airport has been shut down, > 10K employees at the airport were held there overnight for testing, which was completed by 3 AM on 7/21. 2 communities & 2 villages in Jiangning District, where the airport is located, have been elevated to Medium Risk. I will be following the development there closely, as my extended family on my mother’s side are all in Nanjing.

      Qingyuan in Guangdong Province did not reporting new domestic positive cases. There is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/20, China reported 20 new imported confirmed cases, 22 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 6 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Uzbekistan, 2 from Tajikistan (via Tashkent) & 1 from Serbia (via Stockholm); 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Tajikistan (via Tashkent), Kyrgyzstan (via Tashkent) & the UK (via Stockholm); all off flights diverted from Beijing
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 4 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossing; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Laos & 1 from Thailand, all via land border crossing w/ Laos
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Sri Lanka
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Serbia (via Vienna) & the UK (via Helsinki); 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 2 confirmed cases, both coming from Argentina; 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Japan; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a foreign crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Namibia; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Bangladesh & the DRC (via Nairobi)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Iran, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Iran, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Qingyuan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar; 5 asymptomatic cases, 4 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 from the Ukraine (via Frankfurt)
      • Lanzhou in Gansu Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released 

      Overall in China, 28 confirmed cases recovered, 17 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 398 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 602 active confirmed cases in the country (519 imported), 15 in serious condition (12 imported), 453 asymptomatic cases (445 imported), 0 suspect cases. 8,116 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/20, 1,478.484M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 11.168M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/21, Hong Kong reported 5 new positive cases, all imported.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Robert Sneddon

      @lowtechcyclist: ​
        It’s not that simple — the vaccines are essential but what’s also needed is the storage, transportation, distribution and deployment infrastructure in place to get the vaccine doses into people’s arms.

      The US is the world expert in logistics (something a lot of Americans take for granted), other countries like Mexico not so much. Saying that there are places in the world which are a lot worse than Mexico and those countries will require Operation Overlord levels of intervention to actually get vaccination programs up and running, not just airlifted supplies of vaccine and good wishes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ruckus

      @ItinerantPedant:

      I don’t think they will. The world knows that they took the vaccine and it didn’t kill them. The world knows that faux news personal have to have a vaccine to work. Once that came out they lost their soapbox and they are going to lose a lot of followers and red state voters if they don’t get them vaccinated. And that will end their grift. The rubes may not be all that smart, but the upper end of the red death are not all that stupid. Evil to the tenth degree yes, but not as stupid as they sound.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      The stock market drop probably did precipitate this recent turnaround by conservative media. Ironically, last year trump downplayed the virus until the market crashed in March. Up until then, trump tried to run a bluff. But people on Wall Street and elsewhere realized that the virus held the high cards.

      Reply

