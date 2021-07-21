Polling. Money. Polling and money. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) July 20, 2021





It's amazing how much everyone gets in line once the bat signal goes out. https://t.co/e4MAiCL5Wz — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 20, 2021

The US administered 507,000 vaccine shots yesterday, bringing the total to 338 million, or 101.9 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average has essentially leveled off at around 521,000 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/QuecrLIt6D — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 20, 2021

Covid deaths in the U.S. thankfully remain far below previous peaks, although given that it's roughly another 9/11 every two weeks, far above levels we used to think tolerable. — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) July 21, 2021

#DeltaVariant makes up ~83% of US coronavirus cases, a “dramatic increase” from early July, when it crossed the 50% mark to become dominant nationally, according to the CDC. In some regions, the percentage is higher—particularly where vaccination is low https://t.co/u5yhbZT6uv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 21, 2021

The US had +32,687 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to over 35.0 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 36,155 new cases per day, its highest level since May 13. pic.twitter.com/JqrH1PS3NM — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 20, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is being blamed for life expectancy in the U.S. falling by a year and a half in 2020 — the largest one-year decline since World War II. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years. https://t.co/a72wRoYu5N — The Associated Press (@AP) July 21, 2021

“We’re drowning in this stuff." With demand for #Covid19 vaccine falling, states are sitting on unused supply approaching expiration dates. Many have pleaded with the federal government to donate the vaccine to other countries, @OliviaGoldhill reports. https://t.co/4eBTbjREf8 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 20, 2021

======

India's 3,998 new COVID-19 deaths are its highest in a month https://t.co/2QBxPTBgzV pic.twitter.com/zkdTPHvNhK — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2021

ICMR sero survey says two-thirds of Indians exposed to Covid https://t.co/7H88Bdb3ok — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 21, 2021

The most comprehensive research yet estimates India’s excess deaths during the coronavirus pandemic were a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll. A report estimates excess deaths to be 3 million to 4.7 million between January 2020 and this June. https://t.co/KYCOgpFgiU — The Associated Press (@AP) July 20, 2021

Close analysis of the #COVID19 crisis in #India shows official government death statistics are likely understating the true toll by one and a half million lives.https://t.co/xKiBULQs1s — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 20, 2021

South Korea reports record daily infections as Delta variant drives surge https://t.co/pF6gi1nf3p pic.twitter.com/WZJFthWbqG — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2021

Nike halts footwear production due to Covid outbreak https://t.co/VR2DAZEnQg — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 20, 2021

… Dr Perry said that Nike’s manufacturing map means it could potentially move production the other countries, depending how agile its supply chain relationships are. “Costs might increase in the short term if it needs to move production into more expensive areas, but it’s more important to service demand than risking a stock-out situation,” Dr Perry added. Dr Steve New, professor of operations management at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, told the BBC that previously, because Vietnam has been effective at containing Covid, it has been able to respond rapidly with short local shutdowns. But he said that as the situation worsens, “it will be much harder to pursue this approach without much more significant disruption to the supply chain.” Vietnam has vaccinated around 4% of its 100 million population. Its capital Hanoi has stopped all non-essential services due to new clusters of Covid infections and on Sunday urged its citizens to stay at home. The government added factory workers to its vaccine priority list after the rise in cases in late April forced manufacturing areas in the north of the country to close.

Vietnam produces first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/GD8NYmgf6R pic.twitter.com/nxRVZerusD — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2021

Australia's two largest states, NSW and Victoria, reported sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases, a blow to hopes that lockdown restrictions would be lifted with more than half the country's population under stay-at-home orders https://t.co/o744eDsDD7 by @renjujose and @byronkaye pic.twitter.com/ZWzJE7iSvw — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2021

Push to get wary Russians vaccinated leaves some COVID clinics short https://t.co/EE2hKmx4y0 pic.twitter.com/dsWrkXBMA9 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2021

Remember when Russia lied about its Covid numbers in Spring 2020 and kept Russians off flight bans? When excess deaths later showed cases were over FOUR TIMES official numbers? It’s still happening. There’s no transparency or accountability. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) July 19, 2021

Anecdata warning, but I know more people in Russia with Covid now or in past few months than I’ve known in Brooklyn since the start. And most of the people I know in Russia are relatively privileged, educated, etc (if also true in Brooklyn). But few are vaccinated. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) July 20, 2021

Covid cases continue to rise sharply in UK as Delta sweeps through, but hospitalizations and deaths continue to be decoupled from the rising spread when viewed relative to similar points in other waves of infection — reflecting protection of most vulnerable through vaccination. pic.twitter.com/HInqn8c2KI — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) July 20, 2021

Covid: France rolls out health pass as cases soar https://t.co/HP9PmZkPYT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 21, 2021

The Senegalese equivalent of Thanksgiving…

Senegal's COVID-19 surge forces difficult Eid al-Adha decisions https://t.co/6NUJSRv0HS — Reuters Africa (@ReutersAfrica) July 20, 2021

The Mexican villages refusing to vaccinate against Covid https://t.co/vFU2g74WPS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 21, 2021

======

"In the beginning of the pandemic, each infected person infected 2.5 – 3 other people. The alpha variant increased that to 5. With #DeltaVariant, each infected person infects 8-9 unvaccinated people. You can see potential for exponential growth." – @CarlosdelRio7 — COVID19 (@V2019N) July 19, 2021

Should we be concerned about SARSCoV2's Lambda variant? The WHO recently classified lambda as a VOI—variant of interest—because, like many evolving variants, it's linked to greater transmissibilty. It's spreading rapidly in S. America https://t.co/zaIMwJt0YJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 20, 2021

New research article in BMJ Global Health @GlobalHealthBMJ looks at the association of #lockdowns and health and whether they cause more harm than good. The findings? Lockdowns do not cause health harms/excess deaths compared to #COVID19https://t.co/tUKzEATl6f pic.twitter.com/mHMDSPmuNg — Medical Research Library of Brooklyn (@DMCLibraryBKLYN) July 20, 2021

Public health measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 essentially defeated influenza. https://t.co/2YocR7jkac — Scientific American (@sciam) July 20, 2021

New study calculates global waste from N95 mask usage & suggests ways to reduce it. The pandemic generates ~7200 tons of medical waste daily, much of that disposable masks. Decontaminating N95's so they can be worn more than once drops costs & waste by 75% https://t.co/DkOPuW5YsC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 20, 2021

======

This is a pretty high-profile example of a vaccine-hesitant person becoming convinced they should take the plunge over Delta variant news, which suggests there may be others thinking the same way https://t.co/eRGH7Ku4ng — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 20, 2021

Looks like Carlson got the "ix-nay on the anti-vaxxer-ay" memo but he's bristling at it. https://t.co/xQNTcJ83az — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 21, 2021