Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

What fresh hell is this?

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

This blog will pay for itself.

This is a big f—–g deal.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Yes we did.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I really should read my own blog.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Reality always wins in the end.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

This fight is for everything.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Incremental Progress

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Incremental Progress

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Apparently the DooceBag brought along a backup for his latest press-stunting… but it didn’t help (him)…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • AxelFoley
  • Baud
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • debbie
  • dr. bloor
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Ian R
  • leeleeFL
  • MomSense
  • Nora
  • rikyrah
  • SFAW

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      A Ghost to Most

      The situation will not improve as long as America continues the overproduction of christian supremacists in their madrassas.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      @AxelFoley:

      Hola!

      I’ve noticed that the media isn’t reporting poll numbers as much, which I assumed was a good thing.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dr. bloor

      At some point, you have to start thinking Psaki is slipping Doocy a few bucks under the table every week to keep making her look good.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      The Psaki Game: Whenever she answers a question like those, add “you stoopid fuck” at the end.

      Because you know that’s what she’s thinking.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SFAW

      I don’t recall who that second asshole is — I’ve seen him ask questions in the past, but can’t recall his name — but if he’s not an ONAN or Newsmax stringer, he should be.

      Hoped-for Psaki response: “Well, Shitbag, we’re more than happy to give The Former Guy all the credit he deserves — which is a lot — for the 400,000 (or more) excess deaths his dithering, denial, and outright obstruction caused. Next!”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      leeleeFL

      @Ian R:  We, and the Biden Administration, are really going to miss Jen Psaki.  She is really good at calling out the BS from Douchy and Co.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MomSense

      @Baud
      The decision about whether or not to report on polling is whether or not it tracks with their narrative.
      Competent leadership is ignored by the media while they focus on what they perceive as weakness even if it’s a BS issue or the weakness is based on lack of context and understanding of the issue. The reality they create is skewed. It’s similar to the way they can give credibility to a fringe idea (climate denial for instance) by providing equal coverage to the fringe when it is considered the opposing view.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      debbie

      @SFAW:

      The only credit Trump deserves is not being able to sidetrack the Biden administration from its mission to get vaccines into people.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @MomSense:

      Right.  Watch whenever there’s some hiccup or imperfection (border! Inflation! Crime!) and the media are practically salivating at the opening it provides to the GOP.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Nora

      I take such pleasure in watching her respond to these stupid questions.  She’s never rude, she never says aloud what you know she’s thinking about the stupidity of the questions, she never lets them get away with assumptions not supported by evidence, and she always sticks to her message.  She is a terrific press secretary in all regards.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.