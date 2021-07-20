Apparently the DooceBag brought along a backup for his latest press-stunting… but it didn’t help (him)…
Reporter: Is Biden considering giving Trump more credit for the Covid vaccines? pic.twitter.com/7klSZ21SKv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2021
Since I took office six months ago, we’ve gone from 60,000 new jobs per month – to 60,000 every three days.
That’s the fastest job growth at this point in any Administration in history.
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 19, 2021
We are six months into my administration, and the U.S. economy is experiencing the highest economic growth in nearly 40 years.
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 19, 2021
We believe tackling climate change, improving communities, and creating jobs can occur simultaneously. We can do this and more with the Build Back Better Agenda.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 18, 2021
"Biden Riding High in the Polls" wasn't the headline they were looking for, I guess
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) July 18, 2021
