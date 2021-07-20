Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Buddy Tom Barrack Indicted As Foreign Agent

Trump Buddy Tom Barrack Indicted As Foreign Agent

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: ,

Tom Barrack was the chair of Donald Trump’s inaugural committee. He had been a Trump confidant and financial backer for some time, and thus not surprising he would get a job like that. Today he was arrested for acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates and trying to influence the President in their favor.

From the Department of Justice press release:

According to court documents, between April and November 2016, Barrack served as an informal advisor to the campaign of the candidate in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Between November 2016 and January 2017, Barrack served as Chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. Beginning in January 2017, Barrack informally advised senior U.S. government officials on issues related to U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Barrack also sought appointment to a senior role in the U.S. government, including the role of Special Envoy to the Middle East. Barrack served as the Executive Chairman of a global investment management firm headquartered in Los Angeles, and Grimes was employed at the firm and reported directly to Barrack. During the relevant time period, Alshahhi worked as an agent of the UAE and was in frequent contact with Barrack and Grimes, including numerous in-person meetings in the United States and the UAE.

As alleged in the indictment, the defendants used Barrack’s status as a senior outside advisor to the campaign and, subsequently, to senior U.S. government officials, to advance the interests of and provide intelligence to the UAE while simultaneously failing to notify the Attorney General that their actions were taken at the direction of senior UAE officials. Barrack – directly and through Alshahhi and Grimes – was regularly and repeatedly in contact with the senior leadership of the UAE government. On multiple occasions, Barrack referred to Alshahhi as the UAE’s “secret weapon” to advance its foreign policy agenda in the United States.

Alshahhi and Grimes were also indicted. Grimes was also arrested, and Alshahhi remains at large. Barrack also made a big mistake:

On June 20, 2019, Barrack voluntarily met with FBI special agents. During the interview, Barrack allegedly made numerous false statements, including falsely denying that Alshahhi had ever requested that he take any actions on behalf of the UAE.

Barrack’s company, Colony Northstar, laid out plans to influence the government in a document. They expected to make a lot of money.

Back when Barrack was trying to influence Trump in favor of the UAE before and after the 2016 election, a lot was going on. Mike Flynn was working for Turkey and trying to set up something with Russia. Flynn was also working with Barrack on other deals. We are likely to see more come out about that as Barrack’s prosecution proceeds.

This is a big deal.

    41Comments

    3. 3.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      While sex is great, does it live up to the pleasure that is the thought of kindly-faced Trump sycophants going to prison?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      “Never heard of the guy.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      Someone wise once said, “follow the money.”  It’s still good advice.

      TFG and his enablers should be sweating more now.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Barrack’s company, Colony Northstar, laid out plans to influence the government in a document. They expected to make a lot of money.

      So, turning once again to the book of David Simon and Stringer Bell, they not only took notes on a mother-fucking criminal conspiracy, they made it into like a PowerPoint?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      🔴 Allen Weisselberg- CAPTURED

      🔴 Thomas Barrack– CAPTURED

      🔴 Trump Organization– CAPTURED

      🔴 Roger Stone – GUILTY

      🔴 Michael Flynn – GUILTY

      🔴 Michael Cohen – GUILTY

      🔴 Paul Manafort – GUILTY

      🔴 Rick Gates – GUILTY

      🔴 Maria Butina – GUILTY

      🔴 George Papadopoulos – GUILTY

      🔴 Alex van der Zwaan – GUILTY

      🔴 Richard Pinedo – GUILTY

      🔴 Sam Patten – GUILTY

      🔴 Paul Erickson – GUILTY

      🔴 George Nader – GUILTY

      🔴 Chris Collins – GUILTY

      🔴 Nickie Mali Lum Davis – GUILTY

      🔴 Elliott Broidy – GUILTY

      🔴 Ghislaine Maxwell– CAPTURED

      🔴 Lev Parnas – CAPTURED

      🔴 Igor Fruman – CAPTURED

      🔴 Steve Bannon – CAPTURED/UNDER INVESTIGATION

      🔴 Konstantin Kilimnik – AT LARGE

      🔴 Rudy Giuliani – DISBARRED/UNDER INVESTIGATION

      🔴 Louis Dejoy – UNDER INVESTIGATION

      🔴 Jerry Falwell – RESIGNS/ILLEGAL PAYMENTS CUCKOLD SCANDAL

      🔴 Eric Trump – PLEADS FIFTH AMENDMENT

      🔴 Donald Trump – UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATOR/ TWICE IMPEACHED

      Only. The. Best. People.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      This is almost as bad as Hunter Biden’s paintings.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      A gentle reminder to terrorists and normal people, maintain good relationships on the home front no matter what.

      One of the men accused of plotting to blow up the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento came within minutes of winning his release from jail Tuesday, but the deal fell through after his wife changed her mind about taking responsibility for him while he awaits trial.

      After a 70-minute Zoom court hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex Tse in San Francisco had agreed to allow Jarrod Copeland to be released and return to his Sacramento apartment, with the understanding that his wife, Sheila, would act as custodian and report any violations of his release terms to the court.

      Tse laid out the requirements — that Copeland remain detained at home, not have access to weapons, not use steroids and only have access to one electronic device — and was going to order Copeland’s release over the objections of a federal prosecutor and lawyer for the state Democratic Party who argued he is a danger to the community.

      But the deal blew up at the last minute as Tse questioned Sheila Copeland about whether she understood failure to report any violations could land her in jail. “Yeah, that’s a big responsibility,” she said.

      “It is a big responsibility,” Tse replied, and directed her and Copeland’s attorney, John Ambrosio, to talk about the matter offline during the video Zoom hearing.

      A few minutes later, the two reappeared on screen and Ambrosio told the judge that Sheila Copeland had changed her mind.

      “She’s a little bit nervous at this point,” Ambrosio told the judge while Jarrod Copeland watched by video from the Santa Rita Jail. “She is wanting to represent to the court that she’s not comfortable with the responsibility.”

      Instead, Ambrosio said, she wanted the court to find another suitable custodian to keep tabs on Copeland, meaning he will remain in custody until someone willing and able is found.

      The sudden reversal came after Sheila Copeland had told the judge that her husband’s alleged conversations with co-defendant Ian Benjamin Rogers about blowing up the Democratic Party building to protest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election was just talk.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article252904013.html#storylink=cpy

      Also forever golden, “Is you taking notes of a criminal conspiracy?”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @trollhattan:
      After a 70-minute Zoom court hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex Tse in San Francisco had agreed to allow Jarrod Copeland to be released and return to his Sacramento apartment, with the understanding that his wife, Sheila, would act as custodian and report any violations of his release terms to the court.

      Tse laid out the requirements — that Copeland remain detained at home, not have access to weapons, not use steroids and only have access to one electronic device — and was going to order Copeland’s release over the objections of a federal prosecutor and lawyer for the state Democratic Party who argued he is a danger to the community.

      WTF??? The wife he beats every M/W/F and forgives him every T/T/S??? Or maybe she is just one of the wives who thinks “boys will be boys.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Cheryl Rofer: Wasn’t it the Qataris who bailed Jared out of 666 (come on, writers, don’t be so obvious) Fifth Ave? there was some trouble between Qatar and the gulf states that… went away around the same time?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly: I wish someone with more verbal acumen (and a stronger capacity for ridiculousness) would write some erotica about the Orange Crime Family and their orbit going to jail and other bad things. I just don’t know how to get the sex scenes in there.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kent

      So which is the bigger blow to Trump today?  Tom Barrack getting indicted?  Or Tom Brady dissing and mocking him from the White House on national TV?

      Heh…

      I tend to think it is the latter.  He has plenty of indicted co-conspirators.  So many that it’s boring.  But only one future Hall of Fame quarterback is laughing at him on national TV.  That had to leave a mark.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Soprano2

      So, have any of the people rending their garments yesterday all over social media about how Garland sold us out apologized yet? And yeah, this is a big deal.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Suzanne: Not here, the very thought makes my puke. Speaking of which, the dogs are sleeping on the job and now I have a mess to clean up.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly: Mmmm, no, the thought of, say, Ivanka being kicked out of every trendy spendy part of society and having to scrub hotel toilets for a living makes me… slightly elevated.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Barbara

      Lying to federal agents is just about the stupidest thing to do in the entire universe of potentially stupid criminal acts.  If you are asked a question by an FBI agent or for that matter a prosecutor there is at least a 50% chance they already know the answer through evidence you cannot contradict.  It’s like they are testing you just to see if they can make count one of the indictment a freebie.

      No doubt Barrack will have some cutesy defense, like, well, a PowerPoint presentation written by some guy isn’t the same as that guy telling me to do something.  No, it’s much fucking worse because it can’t be denied or remembered differently!

      Reply

