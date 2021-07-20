Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schadenfreude Open Thread: Tom Brady Only Likes Winners

From what I’ve seen over the past several years (you can’t live in the Boston media market and not hear about Tom Brady), TFG’s always been a lot more enamored of Brady than Brady ever was with him. This seems in character, because Mr. Brady famously does not waste his extremely valuable attention on sideshows — he’s strictly about Being The GOAT in His Chosen Endeavors.

Given a fistful-plus of Superbowl rings and a wife who’s a genuine supermodel (and a billionaire in her own right), it’s not as though Brady might need anything from his highest-profile groupie…

To grasp why such an anodyne scene would produce such a wounding effect on a man who has endured misfortunes such as bankruptcy, losing a presidential election, two impeachments, and innumerable legal setbacks, one needs to understand his peculiar psychology. Here, in rough order, is Trump’s hierarchy of needs:

1. To be treated as a winner

2. To pal around with celebrities

3. To not be laughed at

4. To gain the specific approval of Tom Brady

Trump’s special obsession with Brady goes back years, when he would devote his now-suspended Twitter account to vocally defending the quarterback against penalties for using a deflated football…

The relationship always had an asymmetric quality. Brady repeatedly expressed discomfort at Trump’s public adulation, and has declined to talk about who he voted for. In 2017, he skipped a White House invitation to celebrate a previous Super Bowl win, citing his need to attend to his ailing mother. The snub, according to the Washington Post, sent Trump into a rage

Biden and Brady, together at the house Trump used to live in and hoped to never leave, basking in their winner-ness and laughing at Trump. Donald Trump would rather relive Election Night a thousand times than see this day.

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      debbie

      Who’s a bigger crybaby: Brady (“They’re too heavy”) or Trump (everything)?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mousebumples

      This thread here will soon see the thermometer jump when I make the matching donation, as promised, to match the more than $2,000 you guys donated to Voces de la Frontera today.

      I live in Wisconsin (#BucksInSix #FearTheDeer), and i know how important the 2022 elections will be in this state.

      ✅ Re elect Tony Evers

      ✅ Fire Ron Johnson

      ✅ Try to flip the Wisconsin State Houses with new maps

      Voces is an important tool for that, and one that I’m proud to support.

      I know my matching is done for the day, but if you guys have a little extra scratch and can chip in to help Voces get closer to finding that organizer position.

      Thanks again, everyone! Stuff like this is why I love this community so much! 💖

      Reply
    9. 9.

      James E Powell

      If memory serves, Tom Brady having a MAGA hat in his locker was one of the early legitimizing moments in Trumps ascent. I never liked him after that.

      Gisele Bündchen is a super model, but her (estimated) net worth is less than half a billion.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      zhena gogolia

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I know less than nothing about him. He’s likable in that clip.

      I was so touched that I had to go to the Wikipedia article to explain who he was to my husband. He worships Sonny Jurgensen.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      Has he issued one of those pouty Tweets press releases yet? Ordinarily wouldn’t read them , but the call of schadenfreude is strong.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Brachiator

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Brady. At least he seems to have a sense of humor that doesn’t boil down to viciously punching down

      Great point.

      And it is refreshing to see athletes, musicians and celebrities who actually want to come to the White House.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      @James E Powell:

      Gisele Bündchen is a super model, but her (estimated) net worth is less than half a billion.

      Yeah, I was curious about this. One 2021 estimate has her net worth at $400 million, and Tom Brady’s net worth at $250 million.

      No matter how you slice it, not too shabby.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      prostratedragon

      @Brachiator:  I’m sure they’ll manage through the down times somehow. Only certain people could burn through that kind of money, even if it never adds up to a billion.

      Reply

