Brady: Not a lot of people think we could’ve won. In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won

Biden: I understand that pic.twitter.com/0yNlu3d3Cn — Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2021

When I interviewed Trump in '16 he had a Brady jersey spread on his sofa that he mentioned at least twice. He's crushed. https://t.co/oiHw6zy6tU — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) July 20, 2021

From what I’ve seen over the past several years (you can’t live in the Boston media market and not hear about Tom Brady), TFG’s always been a lot more enamored of Brady than Brady ever was with him. This seems in character, because Mr. Brady famously does not waste his extremely valuable attention on sideshows — he’s strictly about Being The GOAT in His Chosen Endeavors.

Given a fistful-plus of Superbowl rings and a wife who’s a genuine supermodel (and a billionaire in her own right), it’s not as though Brady might need anything from his highest-profile groupie…

… To grasp why such an anodyne scene would produce such a wounding effect on a man who has endured misfortunes such as bankruptcy, losing a presidential election, two impeachments, and innumerable legal setbacks, one needs to understand his peculiar psychology. Here, in rough order, is Trump’s hierarchy of needs: 1. To be treated as a winner 2. To pal around with celebrities 3. To not be laughed at 4. To gain the specific approval of Tom Brady Trump’s special obsession with Brady goes back years, when he would devote his now-suspended Twitter account to vocally defending the quarterback against penalties for using a deflated football… The relationship always had an asymmetric quality. Brady repeatedly expressed discomfort at Trump’s public adulation, and has declined to talk about who he voted for. In 2017, he skipped a White House invitation to celebrate a previous Super Bowl win, citing his need to attend to his ailing mother. The snub, according to the Washington Post, sent Trump into a rage… Biden and Brady, together at the house Trump used to live in and hoped to never leave, basking in their winner-ness and laughing at Trump. Donald Trump would rather relive Election Night a thousand times than see this day.