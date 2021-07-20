Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread

Looks like we need a new thread.  Everyone else is being super respectful, leaving the thread up for folks to meet Mousebumples match amount, which I greatly appreciate.  (Thank you.)

Possible discussion ideas:

Brian Schatz was on Pod Save America last night, and he is optimistic that there will be good results from the current sausage-making in the Senate.

In spite of the disaster we are leaving, are we doing the right thing in getting out of the forever war?  I say yes.  What say you?

Anything else you want to talk about.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      JoyceH

      Other possible topics: arrest of Thomas Barrack, and Fauci laying down a righteous ouchie on Rand Paul.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      andy

      Afghanistan going south was inevitable. The only one who conquered the place was Alexander the Great, and he only cared about it because it was his route to India, which he wanted very very badly.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      The chair of TFG’s Inaugural Committee just got arrested by the Feds.

      Tom Barrack charged with illegally lobbying then-President Trump on behalf of UAE

      Thomas Barrack, a private equity investor who is a close friend of former President Donald Trump, was arrested Tuesday morning in Los Angeles on federal charges related to illegally lobbying Trump on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

      Barrack, who was charged with two other men in a seven-count indictment in Brooklyn, New York, federal court, was chairman of Trump’s 2017 inaugural fund.

      The Santa Monica, California, resident is accused with the other defendants of advancing the interests of the UAE at the direction of senior officials of that country by influencing the foreign policy positions of Trump’s 2016 campaign for president, and then the foreign policy positions of the U.S. government during Trump’s presidency through April 2018

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Garland did not decide not to prosecute Ross. The DOJ did file charges against a Trumpy today.  Looks like the rending of garments over Garland’s perfidy was a bit premature.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Kos has a post up to the effect that the decision not to prosecute Wilbur Ross was made under the Trump administration, not the Biden one. I know we talked about this yesterday.

      Also my publisher is moving house next week and would dearly love to get rid of stock on hand before they have to pay moving costs. They have 3 copies of THE WIND READER. They ship to the US for about $4 and don’t charge sales tax. Please take a look and consider buying, if not my book, then someone else’s. The owner is a young woman and she and her wife are buying their first house. They’re very excited.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Roger Moore

      In spite of the disaster we are leaving, are we doing the right thing in getting out of the forever war? I say yes. What say you?

      Yes, we are. It’s been a long time since we had enough people to seriously affect things in Afghanistan on our own. We should either get serious and send enough people to make a difference, or we should get out completely. There’s absolutely no point in keeping a token force that’s too small to achieve anything but piss people off and draw fire.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ve heard/seen a couple of interviews with James Clyburn in the last week, and parallel with Schatz (who is pretty damn funny) on infrastructure, the unspoken strategy on voting rights seems to be (indirectly) sweet talking Joe Manchin into a carve-out (and I guess hoping Sinema follows his lead). Clyburn said in one of them that Manchin as persuaded him that abolishing the filibuster outright is not necessary.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’ll be genuinely curious to see if Chris Hayes walks back any of his righteous disappointment of last night. He never, to my knowledge, commented on his own egregious behavior with the Tara Reade story.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ruckus

      @andy:

      Has it ever gone north?

      Meaning of course, was it ever realistic to be there for 20 yrs?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      Watch Rand get his ass kicked by (actual) Dr. Fauci!

      (You’d think Fauci was Rand’s neighbor!)

      RAND PAUL: Knowing it's a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement where you said the NIH never funded gain of function research in Wuhan?FAUCI: I've never lied before Congress & I don't retract that statement … you don't know what you're talking about pic.twitter.com/UtWoO2KHsb— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 20, 2021

      Reply
    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      It was drizzling here in Seattle, a much needed bit of wetness. Now seems the sun is trying to come out.  What’s the opposite of that little jingle, “Rain, rain, go away”?  I want the clouds back and more rain, dammit!

      It has long been a truism that legislation is a process that one shouldn’t look at too closely, because it’s ugly.  That was mostly true when there were earmarks, and legislators did a lot of backroom dealing.  I had hoped that the infrastrucure package, with enough money in it for every state to get some, would bring back some of the old fashioned wheeling and dealing.  It seems not: the GQP has no interest whatsoever in bargaining in good faith.  If Brian Schatz proves to be correct, I will rejoice.  But right now, it’s looking like the entire $5-6B package will have to go through reconciliation – and that’s assuming Mr. Coal-and-Koch and Ms. I-am-a-Social-Media-Personality even vote for reconciliation.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      reposting (before I close this tab and get some damn work done really, Self, I mean it this time) a thread on the Barrack story. My guess, as a dumb guy on the internet, is he needed some of that sweet, sweet sovereign wealth liquidity.

      Chris Megerian @ChrisMegerian 
      Thomas Barrack has been charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent to advance the interests of the United Arab Emirates, the Justice Department just announced.

      Mike Flynn seems to be deep into this.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      Washington — A prominent conservative group funneled valuable information about Republican voters between the Republican National Committee and state lawmakers, a move that violated its nonpartisan status and tax law, according to a whistleblower complaint filed Tuesday with the Internal Revenue Service.

      The Center for Media and Democracy, a liberal group, filed the complaint against the American Legislative Exchange Council, which hosts conferences and provides model legislation to state legislators. It alleges that the council provides its 2,000 members, most of them Republican lawmakers, with data from a campaign vendor linked to the Republican National Committee, and that data ALEC members enter in the system goes directly to the RNC. ALEC does not provide similar information about Democratic voters.

      https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/complaint-alleges-group-funneled-data-rnc-lawmakers-78948526

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JoyceH

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I particularly like this bit:

      “Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about quite frankly, and I want to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about.”

      It’s OFFICIAL!

      Reply

