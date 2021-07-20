Looks like we need a new thread. Everyone else is being super respectful, leaving the thread up for folks to meet Mousebumples match amount, which I greatly appreciate. (Thank you.)

Possible discussion ideas:

Brian Schatz was on Pod Save America last night, and he is optimistic that there will be good results from the current sausage-making in the Senate.

In spite of the disaster we are leaving, are we doing the right thing in getting out of the forever war? I say yes. What say you?

Anything else you want to talk about.