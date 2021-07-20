On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

JanieM

To recap: I visited my son Jamie for several weeks in February 2010. He was teaching in Yulin, Shaanxi province, which is about 500 miles west/southwest of Beijing and not far from Inner Mongolia. It’s situated on the Loess Plateau, with a dry, dusty feel to the land and often the air. Dust storms can blow up, and though it isn’t actually a desert, it’s not the least bit lush, either.

One of the “sights” associated with Yulin is a fortress called Zhenbeitai, along with a nearby remnant of the Great Wall. Another is a “pagoda” in the hills outside the city. Both are subjects of this set of pictures, and good illustrations of the landscape.