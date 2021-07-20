Mousebumples sent email just now with an amazing offer to match new Voces donations up to a total of 2,000!
Any donation between $10 and $50 is eligible for your match. Tell us the amount of your donation in the comments, and she will match with that amount. She starts work in a few minutes, so the match donations on her end may or may show up in real time.
If you donate more than $50, Mousebumples will still match with $50.
Goal: fund a field organizer coordinator position (45k) for Voces de la Frontera Action
Thank you, Mousebumples! From myself, and Balloon Juice, and Voces de la Frontera, I want to thank you so very much!
I wonder if Mousebumples was inspired by MomSense last week? Or maybe we had two jackals who both had the same great idea!
Update from Mousebumples at 10 this morning:
I probably won’t be able to do the match until after work (and maybe after my daughter’s bedtime) tonight. So 8 ish blog time, check back for an update and to see the thermometer (hopefully) move – with your help, of course! 😎
