You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / Mousebumples Wants to Match Your Voces de la Frontera Donations!

Mousebumples Wants to Match Your Voces de la Frontera Donations!

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: ,

Mousebumples sent email just now with an amazing offer to match new Voces donations up to a total of 2,000!

Any donation between $10 and $50 is eligible for your match.  Tell us the amount of your donation in the comments, and she will match with that amount.  She starts work in a  few minutes, so the match donations on her end may or may show up in real time.

If you donate more than $50, Mousebumples will still match with $50.

Goal: fund a field organizer coordinator position (45k) for Voces de la Frontera Action

Goal Thermometer

We are starting with the thermometer at 14,648.

Thank you, Mousebumples!  From myself, and Balloon Juice, and Voces de la Frontera, I want to thank you so very much!

I wonder if Mousebumples was inspired by MomSense last week?  Or maybe we had two jackals who both had the same great idea!

Update from Mousebumples at 10 this morning:

I probably won’t be able to do the match until after work (and maybe after my daughter’s bedtime) tonight. So 8 ish blog time, check back for an update and to see the thermometer (hopefully) move – with your help, of course! 😎

 

 

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      Mousebumples

      Totally inspired by MomSense. And i probably won’t be able to do the match until after work (and maybe after my daughter’s bedtime) tonight. So 8 ish blog time, check back for an update and to see the thermometer (hopefully) move – with your help, of course! 😎

    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      Popped in $10.  Will give more later, but wanted to give more jackals an opportunity to have their contributions matched.

      Yay Mousebumples.  Generous and smart of you.

    4. 4.

      munira

      I just gave $25. Thanks for doing this.

    9. 9.

      BrianM

      Tricked me. I gave $100 before reading the fine print. Consider the extra $50 my match of Mousebumple’s match.

    10. 10.

      Almost Retired

      Awesome mousebumples.  I’m in for another $25.  Hope to attend the Zoom on Thursday, providing I can get to my hotel by 7:30 blog time (4:30 PST), depending on the traffic and wildfires between Los Angeles and Portland.

    12. 12.

      sixthdoctor

      In for $25, thank you Mousebumples!

