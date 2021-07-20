Mousebumples sent email just now with an amazing offer to match new Voces donations up to a total of 2,000!

Any donation between $10 and $50 is eligible for your match. Tell us the amount of your donation in the comments, and she will match with that amount. She starts work in a few minutes, so the match donations on her end may or may show up in real time.

If you donate more than $50, Mousebumples will still match with $50.

Goal: fund a field organizer coordinator position (45k) for Voces de la Frontera Action

We are starting with the thermometer at 14,648.

Thank you, Mousebumples! From myself, and Balloon Juice, and Voces de la Frontera, I want to thank you so very much!

I wonder if Mousebumples was inspired by MomSense last week? Or maybe we had two jackals who both had the same great idea!