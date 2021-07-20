Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Little Prince Rand Is DETERMINED To Be Crowned the Worst Person in the Senate

No matter how stiff the competition, Senator Paul is on it!

Per the Washington Post:

The argument, which echoed an earlier dust-up, centered on Paul’s claim that the National Institutes of Health awarded a grant that partially funded a project that relied on “gain-of-function” research, a controversial practice that involves enhancing a virus in a lab to try to anticipate future pandemics. This type of experimentation has come under growing scrutiny as U.S. intelligence agencies investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus and the theory that it could have accidentally leaked from a lab.

Officials have repeatedly denied Paul’s allegations, and in a hearing in May, Fauci told the senator that the National Institutes of Health “has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research” at the Chinese lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

On Tuesday, Paul suggested that Fauci had lied: “Dr. Fauci, knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11 where you claimed that the NIH never funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan?” Paul asked.

“Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement,” Fauci replied, adding that the research had been “judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain-of-function.”

Paul then accused Fauci of “dancing around this because you are trying to obscure responsibility for four million people dying around the world from a pandemic.”

“I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, senator,” Fauci shot back…

This is after Sen. Paul’s comments yesterday apparently failed to get him enough traction on social media:

Even if he never quite manages to be the Worst Person in the Senate — or even the Worst Senator From Kentucky — I think we can all agree that Rand Paul is a terrible f*cking excuse for a human being.

      debbie

      First, I’ve watched Fauci’s Ouchie on Rand several times and it improves every time.

      Also, did you guys know  @realLizUSA is Trump-in-disguise on Twitter?  🤔

      patroclus

      My school (TCU) has been doing the “Fear the Frog” thing for over a decade – the students have a huge banner which they cover the whole section with multiple times during a game.  It’s totally cool to see the Milwaukee Bucks expropriate that with the “Fear the Deer” thing.

       

      On topic: Rand Paul sux.

      Suzanne

      Rand Paul has aged a lot in the last year. That asymptomatic COVID did him no favors. Wow. He looks like the piece of shit that he is.

