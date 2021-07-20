Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      germy

      Billionaires love charitable donations because they retain the power of who to give them to, and when. They hate taxes because they lose control of that. Taxes are theft!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      germy

      Makes perfect sense that Jeff Bezos, who I sat next to at the Edge dinners hosted by John Brockman and paid for by Jeffrey Epstein & Kremlin money man Yuri Milner, would blast off to space in (looks, zooms in, squints) a giant dick

      — Xeni (@xeni) July 20, 2021

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Sorry, can’t read. I’m too busy fondling myself over the Tom Barrack story.

      I despised that motherfucker back in 2016, with that kindly smile humanizing the bloated mediocrity….

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Has Bezos failed to pay any taxes he legally owes?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ninedragonspot

      OT, but woke up to the horrible news of the floods in Zhengzhou and other parts of Henan province, There are terrible pictures and clips on Chinese social media. I imagine I’ll up late tonight getting updates and checking in on folks there I know. Zhengzhou isn’t one of China’s most glamorous cities, but I always enjoy visiting there because Henan’s operatic culture is so vibrant.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Searcher

      IIRC the increase in Bezos’s net worth last year was approximately equal to the total Amazon payroll for the year.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      germy

      With his money, couldn’t Bezos find a cowboy hat that fit his head properly? He looks like someone switched hats on him as a joke.

      Yes, Amazon workers did pay for this – with lower wages, union busting, a frenzied and inhumane workplace, and delivery drivers not having health insurance during a pandemic.

      And Amazon customers are paying for it with Amazon abusing their market power to hurt small business. https://t.co/7qMgpe8u0M

      — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 20, 2021

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      @Searcher

      Increase in net worth is not the same as increase in income and ought not be conflated as such when talking about what is currently legally taxable.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      Ars Technica has an entertaining review of the ‘Freedom Phone’, intended for RW buyers who want to escape the clutches of Big Tech:

      The phone has so many red flags, it’s difficult to know where to start. The website lists almost no information about the device itself. There’s the name, a picture, and a price, but there’s no spec sheet of any kind. This is a $500 phone, and its website gives you no indication of what you’re actually buying. The front page of the website looks normal, but every button that should say something like “learn more” and link to more information instead says, “Buy it now.” There are 10 “buy it now” links placed all over the front of the website—and almost no important information about the phone. Plenty of manufacturers publish incomplete teaser pages for upcoming phones, but they don’t collect the full retail price from customers without providing detailed spec information first.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      waspuppet

      I honestly don’t know why I’m supposed to care about Jeff Bezos sort of going into space. We went into space 60 years ago.

      Am I supposed to think this is a self-evidently great thing because it was privately done? I don’t. Why should I? Because someday passengers might go into space? I don’t care.

      Put it this way: John Glenn was the son of a plumber and a teacher. Did he have a better chance of becoming a proper astronaut, or of coming up with the $28 million some twerp’s twerp dad paid for him to go?

      And if passengers can someday go into space, where will they go? Some other planet? Maybe, if there’s a facility to receive them. And who’s gonna build that? We are.

      So seriously, F all of this.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      citizen dave

      It might just be me, but the amazon logo always reminds me of a male member.  Like his rocketship penis compensator.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @NotMax:

      All I know is that Jeff Bezos created a one stop shop that keeps me out of stores, has amazing customer service on delivery and returns and provides me with everything from streaming content to books to musical instruments to beloved food items to clothing to sex toys.

      What’s not to love?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      Amazon has roughly 1.3M employees now.

      Miscarriage early in pregnancy is not uncommon.

      As many as 50 to 75 percent of pregnancies end before getting a positive result on a pregnancy test. Most women will never know they were pregnant, though some may suspect they were because of pregnancy loss symptoms.

      Week 5

      The rate of miscarriage at this point varies significantly. A 2013 study found that the overall risk of losing a pregnancy after week 5 was 21.3 percent.

      Weeks 6–7

      The same study suggested that after week 6, the rate of loss was just 5 percent. In most cases, it is possible to detect a heartbeat on an ultrasound around week 6.

      […]

      (She was 7 weeks.)

      Bezos may be a megalomaniac and a crank and everything people say about him. I don’t know. But he does not personally direct every single action by Amazon’s management.

      If Amazon is breaking the laws, punish them. If laws need to be strengthened, then strengthen them.

      But stories that personalize bad things as being the result of one bad rich guy are tiresome.

      Condolences to her and her husband.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TheQuietOne

      The wife and I skipped Amazon last weekend and bought a new computer in a Big Box store 30 miles from our house. The machine doesn’t work right out of the box. I’ll update you all about how the store handles this. Amazon has been really good with issues like this. The store, we found out today, doesn’t answer their phone, corporate office might some hour now!!!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @germy: We’ve been trying to run this country on philanthropy since St. Ronnie. May be why our infrastructure grades D- and our “health care” system is a sham. Of course that’s just two out of thousands of things that could be better if we would just collect freaking taxes from these otherwise worthless MOUs.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sab

      @Sure Lurkalot: I would much rather pay an expected level of state income tax, applied to highways and other things, instead of the sudden expense  of three new tires this year after various encounters with potholes on streets that should have been patched

      ETA : New tires are nothing to the rich, but another group of expenses ( replscement tires) totalling more than $600 seriously dents my budget.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      quakerinabasement

      I’m with Scott.

      Bezos paid more than a billion dollars in personal income tax over a span of a decade, according to the ProPublica story from last month about the wealthy and their taxes. His company is a different story.

      Does any of this mean Bezos is a good guy? Beats me. I just hate it when people on “our side” throw around fake facts.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      NotMax

      @Another Scott

      But he does not personally direct every single action by Amazon’s management.

      “Bertha McGonigle ordered a nightgown in blue? Send her a green one. Bwa-ha-ha-ha-ha!”

      //

      Reply

