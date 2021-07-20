Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Are you … from the future?

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

This is how realignments happen…

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

This blog will pay for itself.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

There will be lawyers.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

You are here: Home / Science & Technology / Space / Dreams of Escape Open Thread: To Infinity Suborbit, and Beyond!

Dreams of Escape Open Thread: To Infinity Suborbit, and Beyond!

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: 

On the one hand: Spaceships are objectively kewl, at least to anyone born in the 20th century.

On the other: The scrimy fekkers bankrolling their current barely-metaphorical dick-measuring contest — not so much.

But I’m happy for Wally Funk! (and even Oliver Daemen, a little, because he’s still a kid… )

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • brendancalling
  • Cacti
  • Catherine D.
  • Geminid
  • Gozer
  • Hildebrand
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • planetjanet
  • Raoul Paste
  • sab
  • TheOtherHank
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      TheOtherHank

      I think Jeff brought the two non-family members along on his giant flying penis simply to reduce the number of people actively hoping for it to crash.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Picture perfect landing in the West Texas desert!

      Not possible. I mean, have you ever actually been to west Texas???

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gozer

      Creative staging on Bezos’ part to make himself seem taller in the pic (he’s only 5’7″). IIRC Zuck does the same and is the same height.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      I don’t understand the blood red level of vituperation and outrage. I just don’t.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      brendancalling

      I have nothing nice to say about any of this.
      Jeff Bezos can kiss my ass, i wish he incinerated on re-entry.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @NotMax: I have seen “Eat the Rich” bumper stickers but I can tell you from first hand experience that that is a bad idea. They sit on the stomach like duck eggs. Better to just kill them and fertilize the garden.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Raoul Paste

      I see that space tourism is projected to be a $3 billion market by 2030.  How interesting

      There’s also even odds that by 2030, Florida will be devastated  and Arizona may be uninhabitable

      I guess Bezos heard the old Police song “when the world is running down, you make the best of what’s still around “

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cacti

      I really enjoy the matching blue uniforms that serve no functional purpose.

      They’re totally not douchebag-y at all.  ;-) ;-)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Hildebrand

      @NotMax: I am not enraged, just disgusted.  I’d rather the billionaire class found different competitions for their dick measuring – ending hunger, disease eradication, supporting democracy, combating climate change, you name it, any of them would be more beneficial.

      Now, if they really wanted to fund space exploration, they could write huge checks to NASA and be done with it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sab

      @Hildebrand: My stepson buys season tickets to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Ohio.. Bezos goes to space for quite a bit more money. Sort of the same thing as far as usefulness. Both had fun.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @NotMax: My line comes from the John Gardner book Grendel. The full line is,

      “I hate priests. They sit on the stomach like duck eggs.”

      The first and most terrifying monster in English literature, from the great early epic Beowulf, tells his own side of the story in this frequently banned book. This classic and much lauded retelling of Beowulf follows the monster Grendel as he learns about humans and fights the war at the center of the Anglo Saxon classic epic. This is the book William Gass called “one of the finest of our contemporary fictions.”

      It’s a favorite of mine. Speaking of which, I’m overdue for another reading.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      planetjanet

      Why did they may Wally Funk sit down for the picture?  Is she supposedly fit to be an astronaut, but unable to stand for picture?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      @Hildebrand: I understand the sentiment, but things don’t (and shouldn’t) work that way.

      By law NASA can only accept private donations that are unsolicited and unrestricted.

      I don’t want to live in a world, myself, where we depend on the rich to fight disease or hunger or homelessness or any of the other major societal ills.  Those are the responsibilities of elected governments.

      The problem isn’t that Bezos (and Gates and Ellison and Zuckerberg and Murdoch and all the rest) are spending money on bad things – it’s that they have too much money and too much power to influence the government policy and society.  They should be taxed more to reduce their power, and to increase public investment in people and national physical plant, not shamed into their foundations spending 5% a year (just enough to keep their tax benefits) on worthy things.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.