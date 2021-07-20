This reboot of Galaxy Quest looks interesting https://t.co/ICaDJLTHHE — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) July 20, 2021

On the one hand: Spaceships are objectively kewl, at least to anyone born in the 20th century.

On the other: The scrimy fekkers bankrolling their current barely-metaphorical dick-measuring contest — not so much.

But I’m happy for Wally Funk! (and even Oliver Daemen, a little, because he’s still a kid… )



With Oliver Daemen (18-years old) and Wally Funk (82 year old) – this launch will carry the youngest and oldest astronauts to go space. pic.twitter.com/NEfZ1qmgRk — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) July 15, 2021

Picture perfect landing in the West Texas desert! #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/UXQvzBkq6P — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

From the beginning, New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name. For 96% of the world’s population, space begins 100 km up at the internationally recognized Kármán line. pic.twitter.com/QRoufBIrUJ — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 9, 2021

Don't get me wrong – space travel is incredible and demonstrates the resolve of the human spirit in a unique way. Privatizing it as the playground of the extremely wealthy few, however, is just gross, as everyone else adapts to a changing and worsening global environment — Angry Staff Officer (@pptsapper) July 11, 2021

Anyway, at least as the world burns there will be cool as shit space footage to get high to. — zeddy (@Zeddary) July 11, 2021

There is potential in the tech but yeah the immediate market for this seems limited to Instagram, the next Tom Cruise movie and Erik Prince's inevitable cocaine-financed attempt at a Space Marine venture. — zeddy (@Zeddary) July 11, 2021

Virgin Galactic hopes the mission will pave the way for future flights of paying customers. It has some 600 people who have put down significant deposits and are waiting to fly. It also is expected to soon reopen sales for tickets.https://t.co/FNZsuN8hBg — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 11, 2021

If you want to experience weightlessness and save $243,000, that G-Force1 parabolic flight plane does fifteen 20-30 second long different gravity simulations for $7k and you don't have to listen to how great Richard Branson is. — HappyToast ? (@IamHappyToast) July 11, 2021

Billionaires avoid taxes because they think they can spend the money more efficiently than the government … and they are using the money to try and go to space … which the government did 60 years ago. — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) July 11, 2021

Rich people paying to visit space may seem cheesy, but a lot of early aviators (Santos-Dumont, Hughes) were wealthy enthusiasts whose money paved the way for viable access for the masses. “Space tourism” unlocks the path to more lasting and significant developments. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 11, 2021

ICYMI: Space tourism could soon go mainstream as the technology improves and costs fall, fueling what UBS estimates to be a $3 billion annual tourism market by 2030. Here’s where the billionaires behind the space race stand https://t.co/F5sspZYrNO pic.twitter.com/7EI5ohJkto — Reuters (@Reuters) July 20, 2021

we need to explore space, not just charge money for people to be in zero g for a couple of minutes or get in the way on a scientific space station — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 13, 2021