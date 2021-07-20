Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, July 19-20

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, July 19-20

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, July 19-20

The outbreak aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great is the largest cluster South Korea’s military has seen. A total of 247 of the ship’s 301 crew have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days and two military planes had to be dispatched to fly them all home.

None of the destroyer’s crew had been vaccinated because they left South Korea in early February, before the start of the country’s vaccination campaign…

The outbreak on the destroyer comes as South Korea is battling its worst surge of the pandemic at home.

On Tuesday, South Korea reported 1,278 new virus cases. It was the 14th day in a row that South Korea has reported more than 1,000 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, South Korea has reported 180,481 infections and 2,059 deaths.

The region is seeing a million new infections about every eight days and has reported nearly 1.3 million deaths since the pandemic began…

Europe remains one of the worst affected regions world-wide and has reported 27% of global cases and 31% of global deaths.

It took 194 days for Europe to go from 25 million to 50 million cases while the first 25 million cases were reported in 350 days, according to a Reuters tally.

Russia, the worst-affected European country, is on the verge of crossing 6 million cases…

    1. 1.

      Baud

      LGM

      Looks like Rupert Murdoch has decided that too much COVID is bad for business

      Lawyers, Guns & Money / by Paul Campos / 5h

      SEAN HANNITY: “Please take Covid seriously. I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor… I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination.” pic.twitter.com/tOi5ebpqSf

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/19 China reported 8 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed (2 moderate & 6 mild, 6 Chinese & 2 Burmese nationals, 1 at Longchuan County & 7 at Ruili, Dehong Prefecture) & 1 domestic asymptomatic case (Burmese national, at Longchuan County). 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 80 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 village at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain Medium Risk.

      Qingyuan in Guangdong Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a nurse at a designated COVID-19 hospital, found via daily screening of all medical staff. The case had cared for an imported case on 7/14 & 7/15. Genomic analysis confirm that the sequences of the 2 cases are identical, bothr. All staff at designated COVID-19 hospitals in China live sequestered from their families & the community during their rotations.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/19, China reported 57 new imported confirmed cases, 17 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 41 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossing
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese & a Spanish nationals returning from Spain
      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, a Mainland Chinese & a Taiwanese residents returning from Taiwan, & a Chinese national returning from the Seychelles (via Dubai & Colombo); 1 suspect case, no information released 
      • Wuhan In Hubei Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Afghanistan, Pakistan & Indonesia; 4 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Afghanistan
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Myanmar & Bangladesh; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Bangladesh & 1 each from the UK, the UAE & Egypt
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Zambia (via Nairobi)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Iraq
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the DRC, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Russian national coming from Russia; 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released 
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a German national coming from Germany
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, no information released

      Overall in China, 22 confirmed cases recovered, 18 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 685 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 608 active confirmed cases in the country (527 imported), 14 in serious condition (11 imported), 448 asymptomatic cases (441 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 7,726 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/19, 1,467.316M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 10.759M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/20, Hong Kong reported 7 new positive cases, all imported.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats for last week:

      Vaccinations in Monroe County:

      61% with at least 1 jab
      57.87% totally vaccinated

      New COVID cases:

      139 new cases since 7/12/21. 43 of them are children 0-19.
      Adults in their 30s had the most cases at 25, followed by adults in their 20s with 24.

      1.2% test positivity, up from .8 last week.

      Deaths still at 1343.

      I’m not going out in public without a mask for the foreseeable future.

      satby

      What I hope someone is studying / tabulating is whether a previous covid infection (in waves before the delta variant) appears to be protective against delta. Because a number of people refusing vaccines now includes people who think they don’t need one due to a previous infection with covid. I’ve seen studies suggesting that the immunity is weaker from previous infection, but nothing definitive. It could be too early to tell.

