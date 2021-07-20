Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Everybody saw this coming.

This is how realignments happen…

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

What fresh hell is this?

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Shocking, but not surprising

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

No one could have predicted…

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

I really should read my own blog.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Han shot first.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Baselines, CBO and administrative actions

Baselines, CBO and administrative actions

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

We should expect proposals over the next several weeks that seek to expand the current policy baseline. These proposals may or may not be good policy on their own. We should expect these actions to occur because the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) scores a reconciliation bill off the combination of current law and current policy.

If there is a scenario where the reconciliation bill wants to do $250 billion dollars worth of stuff in a particular policy year but the Biden Administration is able to use administrative discretion to do $50 billion worth of stuff in that policy area, CBO will build that $50 billion of administrative discretion into the budget baseline so the same amount of stuff that the reconciliation bill writers were to spend $250 billion on can now get done with a $200 billion CBO score. That extra $50 billion dollars can either be used for other stuff in other categories of the reconciliation bill or be pocketed as CBO savings to hit the topline target numbers.

We should expect some weird policy announcements as well as policy freezes over the summer as a means of creating a favorable baseline for the CBO score of the reconciliation package. So when you see stuff that looks weird and unusual, take a breath and think if there are CBO scoring implications for the summer.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • guachi

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      guachi

      I like this simply because it’ll fly under the radar. People for the most part will only look at the top-line number and generally won’t care where it came from.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.