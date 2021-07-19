Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Zoom with Voces de la Frontera on Thursday at 7:30 pm ET (Open Thread)

Zoom with Voces de la Frontera on Thursday at 7:30 pm ET (Open Thread)

Katherine and Cassandra (from the above photo) will be on the zoom with to talk about growing up in the movement, Voces, and working in the 2020 campaign.  Fabi, Alejandra, and Alan – who we all met at the Ask Them Anything Voces post a month ago – will be on the zoom as well, but I wanted to highlight the new voices.  I’m excited to hear what they have to say!

If you’re interested, they can share opinions about Wisconsin politics and projections about the 2022 elections.

The Balloon Juice thermometer for Voces de la Frontera has been climbing up, and we hope to have some good news to share on Thursday’s zoom with Voces.

Goal: fund a field organizer coordinator position (45k) for Voces de la Frontera Action

Goal Thermometer

In case you want a little background before the zoom, here’s a link to a NYT article from a hundred years ago Sept 2020: What Will it Take to Vote in Milwaukee?

These BJ peeps RSVP’d for the previous zoom time, but now it is rescheduled for this Thursday, 7:30 pm blog time.

H. E. Wolfe
John Cole
Joy in FL
MomSense
Ruckus
Wolvesvalley

If you would like to attend, please chime in below and also send me email so I can send you the link to the zoom!

Otherwise, totally open thread.  There’s just no other way to announce anything but in a thread, but that doesn’t mean the thread has to be about this, other than to RSVP.

