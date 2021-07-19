I watched a few YouTube videos on the Arizona election "audit" and now the algorithm is suddenly feeding me anti-vaccine content next to my usual Breaking Bad clips. pic.twitter.com/gefpRogU5b — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 19, 2021

I would like to believe that Biden calling out social media for killing people on Friday might move social media sites to do some little thing to remove anti-vaxx content, but I’ll frankly be surprised if they do anything beyond their current anemic efforts. Their fundamental business model is getting stupid people to stay glued to their sites, and removing anti-vaxx content would mean fewer stupid folks clicking fewer times, so it’s a non-starter.