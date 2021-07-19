I would like to believe that Biden calling out social media for killing people on Friday might move social media sites to do some little thing to remove anti-vaxx content, but I’ll frankly be surprised if they do anything beyond their current anemic efforts. Their fundamental business model is getting stupid people to stay glued to their sites, and removing anti-vaxx content would mean fewer stupid folks clicking fewer times, so it’s a non-starter.
“The food here is terrible.”
“Yes, and such small portions.”
I’m not in any social media but I can testify to the fact that the YouTube algorithm is seriously geared towards clickbait. And that it’s mostly an octopus — about half the results for my searches are reached by throwing long arms in every direction and grabbing.
Not sure if its an intentional reference, but the book Virus of the Mind which was written in the mid 90s is still quite relevant for how memes propagate as basically living viruses in our brain, and did since at least the invention of language. And how certain memes, such as religion and conservatism, create self defense mechanisms that make it harder to delete them from the mental space.
Another effect of doing so that would also threaten their business model is creating a void for even more sociopathic social interaction sites to comlpete for and drain away the stupid folks that are a main profitable revenue source for Facebook.
There is an early episode of the Qanon Anonymous podcast where they demonstrate how fast you can go from clicking on a harmless website to disinformation sites to actual hate sites on Youtube. Here it is:
https://soundcloud.com/qanonanonymous/episode-35-youtube-feat-charlie-warzel
You Tube algorithm created the Flat Earth movement the very same way Dale is describing; anytime you watched a video on science , flat earther videos would fill your recommendation list. When You Tube cut flath earth out of the algorithm it killed that as a movement.
One thing about the youtube algorithm, it’s never led me to any socialist, progressive sites. Every recommendation is for right wing content.
Greg Sargent has a good column on how Trump and Republicans are associating antivaxx conspiracies with political conspiracies.
@cmorenc: With You Tube is more a sin of neglect; the real money on You Tube is in Make Up and Un-Boxing videos. Conspiracy videos have to small watch numbers for You Tube to be bothered with moderating so You Tube just ignores it and lets the conspiracy theories run amok. And that’s the thing to keep in mind; You Tube can’t be bothered so if there is enough pressure put on You Tube they will pull the plug without blinking.
Dems should introduce a bill stating that, with respect to Article III, Section 3 of the Constitution, the Covid-19 virus is an enemy that we are at war with, that getting Americans vaccinated is a major front in that war, and that media sources who either knowingly disseminate false information about the Covid vaccines, or do so failing to have done an appropriate level of due diligence in verifying its accuracy, are giving aid to the enemy, in the meaning of Article III, Section 3.
In other words, such media sources would be committing treason if this bill became law.
Now and then I visit a site devoted to comic books and comic book movies. The discussion forum contains more than a few extremely conservative people. They’d slip in comments supportive of trump, for example, or they’d rage every time a Black actor was cast in a role previously reserved for a non-Black.
One day I saw this reader comment, and I feel like he revealed more about himself and his sources than he knew:
As i said I’m not versed in it all that well personally but i seen a really in depth video on youtube that broke down the American economy and the political agenda behind it. It was really interesting. If i can find it in my history I’ll link it here, that’s if youtube hasn’t pulled it, which happens to a lot of the types of videos i watch.
This is a young person, because he often mentions seeing superhero movies from the 1990s when he was a child. But he’s forming his opinions from random online videos that get pulled for… reasons.
So, seriously, ignore all algorithmic recommendations. YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon,… all of them.
ETA: For some reason, my Facebook recommendations tend to be videos of partially undressed women.
OT
President Joe Biden’s Defense Department on Monday announced the transfer of its first detainee from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba — the opening step of what could be a complete shutdown of the controversial facility long pledged by Democratic administrations.
@Baud: Transferred to what? I asked myself. Following the link …
Abdul Latif Nasir was repatriated to his native country of Morocco on Monday morning, according to the Pentagon, after the Periodic Review Board process determined in 2016 that his detention at Guantanamo Bay “no longer remained necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat” to U.S. national security.
@Baud: Biden is the LBJ to Obama’s JFK.
@MattF:
Also, consider using tracker blocker add-ons/plugins, and making sure the the base browser tracker protections are turned on.
If recommendations are regularly appearing that are even vaguely related to your internet traffic history, your tracker blocking is definitely not good enough.
Trump’s election cost that guy 4 years of his life.
@MattF: Twitter has gotten a lot better in the past six months, and their algorithms never suggest I follow any RWer, even though I sometimes check the profile page of people who are RW.
Facebook, otoh, suggests all kinds of “friends” for me to follow, including the HS bully that I blocked in 2016. I usually ignore them, or snort with laughter when I see who they are recommending
Republicans largely reject the theory of natural selection.
While their current behavior towards the vaccine might be the single greatest real time example of it in human history.
Oh the irony.
Thankfully, Obama wasn’t shot dead while in office, and hopefully, Biden’s term ends better than LBJ’s, or Raven 2075 will be saying Fuck Biden on Balloon Juice 2.0.
No, sir. For YouTube once suggested I Like Bananas (Because They Have No Bones).
Also, sometimes you go looking for something, and you find Spine Song.
@Baud: As well as four years of the lives of other detainees who would have been repatriated under Clinton’s Defense Department.
@Baud: Glad to see it.
Our tut tutting of other countries’ human rights records kind of rings hollow when we’re still operating an extra-territorial torture prison.
YouTube’s algorithm is better than Google’s “Search + Ads” method. I use Google Search for work (medical research), so I am pretty sure that “Alphabet Inc” thinks I am a 90 year old with leaks from everywhere, pain everywhere, skin like an iguana, and some very unhealthy psychological issues.
@Cacti: Hey now! Guantanamo is US territory. Remember the Maine!
They do not care if people die. They are sociopaths. Sociopathy and manipulation are at the core of social media.
But if the stupid people die from COVID, doesn’t that impact the business models?
Meanwhile, there is a discussion on a faculty list serve about requiring vaccinations for all faculty at the university where I work. Currently, the admin is just “strongly suggesting” vaccination for all employees; those who don’t get vaccinated must get a COVID test once a week. You’d think it’d be a no-brainer to require vaccinations, but a faculty member posted some mis-information about vaccines in the discussion thread. Of course, the “facts” and statistics were shot down by other faculty members, but it’s a good reminder about how this stuff can work on even educated people.
@Cacti: And they are abetting the virus’s evolution as well, which endangers everyone, not just dumb RWs.
@Baud: So say we all.
Commenting on Balloon Juice probably cements Alphabet’s view.
These social media companies are following in the great tradition of American industries. The have found a way to perfect the model pioneered by the tobacco and petrochemical companies. First, they claim their product does no harm. When that justification doesn’t work, they fall back on “buyer beware” arguments, claiming no ownership over the damage they are doing. At least the other industries had to pay for market/consumer surveys and advertising, not to mention big bucks for political cover – social media companies get all that for free. Social media companies are using our own voluntarily provided information to destroy our country.
@schrodingers_cat: I think that’s pretty insulting to Obama. JFK was a pretty middling President, at best. A lot of hype without much substance.
Congress stopped Obama from closing Guantanamo outright, but the Obama administration worked through the processes available to get people out of there, reducing the number from 245 to 41, so that now the end is in sight. Dump is a monster and was happy to keep it open. Biden is just finishing the job; if HRC had been elected in 2016, she would have finished it years ago.
I see a lot of you talking about the YouTube algorithm as though its based purely on users’ behavior. But I would suspect a huge amount is influenced by paid advertisers. There’s absolutely nothing in my YouTube history that would lead me to content from the Epoch Times, but that shit got barfed up onto my screen on a regular basis during the Trump Error.
The have found a way to perfect the model pioneered by the tobacco and petrochemical companies.
I’ve said for years Facebook is cigarettes for the mind.
social media companies get all that for free.
Orwell probably never figured we’d volunteer to build the Ministry of Truth for ourselves.
@Baud: As soon as Biden starts wearing a phony silver star. Fuck LBJ
I can hardly wait for the “HOW ELSE CAN I STAY IN TOUCH WITH MY GRANDKIDS?!?” crowd to start berating us.
@sdhays: Well no disrespect was intended, and I do agree that Obama was a better President than JFK (he got 8 years instead of JFk’s 3)
Obama like JFK represented promise, it is an analogy for crying out loud.
