Shikata ga nai Open Thread: Updates on the Tokyo 2020 Asterisk Olympics

Shikata ga nai Open Thread: Updates on the Tokyo 2020 Asterisk Olympics

It can’t be helped

No foreign fans. No local attendance in Tokyo-area venues. A reluctant populace navigating a surge of virus cases amid a still-limited vaccination campaign. Athletes and their entourages confined to a quasi-bubble, under threat of deportation. Government minders and monitoring apps trying — in theory, at least — to track visitors’ every move. Alcohol curtailed or banned. Cultural exchanges, the kind that power the on-the-ground energy of most Games, completely absent.

And running like an electric current through it all: the inescapable knowledge of the suffering and sense of displacement that COVID-19 has ushered in, both here and around the world.

All signs point to an utterly surreal and atomized Games, one that will divide Japan into two worlds during the month of Olympics and Paralympics competition.

On one side, most of Japan’s largely unvaccinated, increasingly resentful populace will continue soldiering on through the worst pandemic to hit the globe in a century, almost entirely separated from the spectacle of the Tokyo Games aside from what they see on TV. Illness and recovery, work and play, both curtailed by strict virus restrictions: Life, such as it is, will go on here.

Meanwhile, in massive (and massively expensive) locked-down stadiums, vaccinated super-athletes, and the legions of reporters, IOC officials, volunteers and handlers that make the Games go, will do their best to concentrate on sports served up to a rapt and remote audience of billions…

Barring catastrophe, the IOC, local newspapers (many of which are also sponsors), Japanese TV, and rights holders like NBC will likely be unified in their message: Just getting through will be cast as a triumph.

Not many visiting journalists, however, will linger in ICUs or chase down interviews with angry residents who feel these Games were hoisted onto the nation so that the IOC could collect its billions in TV money…

Some numbers here, to show the calculations involved:

Struggling businesses forced to temporarily shut down around Olympics venues. Olympic visitors ordered to install invasive apps and allow GPS tracking. Minders staking out hotels to keep participants from coming into contact with ordinary Japanese or visiting restaurants to sample the sushi…

The worry for many here, however, isn’t too much Big Brother. It’s that all the increased precautions won’t be nearly enough to stop the estimated 85,000 athletes, officials, journalists and other workers coming into Japan from introducing fast-spreading coronavirus variants to a largely unvaccinated population already struggling with mounting cases.

“It’s all based on the honor system, and it’s causing concern that media people and other participants may go out of their hotels to eat in Ginza,” Takeshi Saiki, an opposition lawmaker, said of what he called Japan’s lax border controls. So far, the majority of Olympic athletes and other participants have been exempted from typical quarantine requirements.

There have been regular breakdowns in security as the sheer enormity of trying to police so many visitors becomes clearer — and the opening ceremony looms. The Japanese press is filled with reports of Olympic-related people testing positive for the coronavirus. Photos and social media posts show foreigners linked to the Games breaking mask rules and drinking in public, smoking in airports — even, if the bios are accurate, posting on dating apps.

“There are big holes in the bubbles,” said Ayaka Shiomura, another opposition lawmaker, speaking of the so-called “bubbles” that are supposed to separate the Olympics’ participants from the rest of the country…

Some athletes, among them Japan’s football [soccer] team men’s captain, Maya Yoshida, question the decision to bar spectators.

“A lot of people’s tax money is going to hold these Olympics,” Yoshida recently. “Despite that, people can’t go and watch. So you wonder about who the Olympics is for, and what it is for.”

[Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe] Dubi said such questions should be put to the organisers and local authorities.

“We have received questions from a number of athletes who are observing the same. As far as the IOC is concerned we respect this decision and abide by this rule but you could address this question to the organising committee or the local authorities,” he said when asked by Reuters.

Dubi said there was still the possibility that should the number of coronavirus cases drop then organisers could review the ban.

… “There are many issues with these Games that are proving difficult to be understood,” Toyota Chief Communications Officer Jun Nagata told reporters Monday.

Chief Executive Akio Toyoda, the company founder’s grandson, will be skipping the opening ceremony. That’s despite about 200 athletes taking part in the Olympics and Paralympics who are affiliated with Toyota, including swimmer Takeshi Kawamoto and softball player Miu Goto.

Nagata said the company will continue to support its athletes…

Motoyuki Niitsuma, a manufacturing plant worker who was banging on a bucket in a recent Tokyo protest against the Olympics, said he didn’t like the idea of cheering for the national team, and the pandemic has made that message clear.

“The time to compete is over. Now is the time to cooperate,” he said. “We should never have gotten the Games.”

    36Comments

    4. 4.

      Cameron

      Christ, that sounds like a miserable waste of time and money.

    7. 7.

      The Dangerman

      I’m more concerned about the approaching College Football season than the Olympics. Those giant stadiums of the SEC are gonna be packed with Folks, mainly without any masks, etc.; at least Tokyo will be trying.

      That said, the Games could be a CF. Time will tell.

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      Hey Anne Laurie, this is really a Covid thread, masquerading as an Olympics thread!  :-)

      I predict that by a week from now, Olympics and Covid will be synonymous.  Just proving that you are ahead of your time, as always.

    9. 9.

      Martin

      Toyota too sensitive to advertise during the games, but will fund Republicans who tried to overturn the election? Need some cultural uniformity here buds.

    11. 11.

      polyorchnid octopunch

      I know a lot of people love the Olympics, but in all seriousness if you have a group of people in your city trying to bring them in you should quietly beat them senseless until they agree to stop.

      They are excellent at displacing the poor in the host cities and sucking their coffers dry for the benefit of a tiny group of bloated plutocrats and the tiny group of people who can actually afford to go.

      Their time has come and gone. They should be ended.

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: I saw your news on a post this weekend.  Did you pull the trigger today, or decide to think about it some more?

    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      So, about the ‘all athletes are vaccinated, probably’…

      Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew defends decision to not get vaccinated, calls it a “risk” he’s willing to take

      Star American swimmer Michael Andrew says he is standing by his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine before the Tokyo Olympics.

      Andrew, an Olympic gold medal favorite, said in an interview on the Fox Business show “Varney & Co.” on Tuesday that remaining unvaccinated is a “risk” he’s willing to take.

      “Everything we take and put in our body is very calculated,” he said. “You know, with the period going into Olympic trials, I didn’t want to risk any time out of the pool.”

      Honestly not sure which is worse, deciding to forgo the vaccine or deciding to talk about that decision on Fox Business,

    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @polyorchnid octopunch: Or they should be in the same location year after year.

      Cities want the olympics because they think it’s a good way to get “free” infrastructure.  It’s also used in the same way as budget cuts at Universities and businesses.

      They use that as an excuse to get rid of the people they would prefer not to have anyway, so they get rid of a position, and then when (miraculously there is more money again) they fill the position with someone new.

      That’s what these countries do with the poor.  Get ’em out of there for the Olympics, then they can do what they want and build what they want.  Sociopaths everywhere.

    16. 16.

      NotMax

      Not The Onion, just a B-J version reminiscent of it.

      “American Journalists Reported Lost While Searching For Heartland Diners In Japan”

    19. 19.

      NotMax

      Fingers and toes crossed no one on or associated with a U.S. team shows up on camera wearing a MAGA hat.

    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: I’m sure it’s beyond hard.  But if you’re sure, then it’s the right thing.

      Do they have any idea what the meeting is going to be about?  I’m sure your leaving will be a devastating loss for them.  (Not intended to make you feel bad or feel guilty, just thinking that if I had lost someone like you, it would have been a real blow.)

      The good thing is that you can bring all of your talents to bear on other things, whenever you choose.

    24. 24.

      dmsilev

      @Cameron: There was, earlier today, a lawsuit tossed out where the plaintiffs were students objecting to their university’s planned vaccination mandate. Specifically, they were objecting to the ‘if you have a religious exemption, you don’t have to be vaccinated, but you do have to wear a mask, get tested regularly, etc.’ One student objected because, among other things, a mask interferes with her deadlifting.

      The judge was like LOL no (using slightly more legalistic  language).

    26. 26.

      CaseyL

      These Olympics prove to me that the Games have completely and irrevocably lost whatever meaning they once had.  The competitors are not amateurs; the national pride evaporates the day after the medaling event; and the IOC is so corrupt, so reckless and thoughtless, it blows the mind.

    31. 31.

      Gin & Tonic

      @CaseyL:

      The competitors are not amateurs

      They never were. There were just more layers of pretense before.

      Training to that level of athletic accomplishment is all-encompassing. But you still have to eat and pay the rent. So how can you do that?

    32. 32.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      I hear that. Elation on the day I exited the ad agency in NYC prior to relocating here for employment was jeroboam of champagne worthy.

    36. 36.

      Darkrose

      @Martin: One of the best things I ever did for myself and the people who care about me was quitting my job six years ago. Do what you need to do.

