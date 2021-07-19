Right NOW!
Reader Interactions
6Comments
-
1.
CNN is billing this as an inflation speech.
-
2.
It’s ceding a lot of terrain to us’: Biden goes populist with little pushback
Ten years ago, Republicans would have howled at the executive orders the president just issued. Now, there’s little reaction at all.
-
4.
I hope he said Bull Fucking Shit, or I’ll be disappointed.
-
6.
Whenever life gets marginally better for the proles, the inflation whiners go to full screech.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings