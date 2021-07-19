Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Reality always wins in the end.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

They are all Michael Cohen now.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

This really is a full service blog.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Too inconsequential to be sued

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Are you … from the future?

This is a big f—–g deal.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Morning Open Thread: Summer Recreations

Monday Morning Open Thread: Summer Recreations

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Baseball…
(Perhaps Psaki was imagining beaning Peter Doocy, but not metaphorically this time.)

The IOC insists that This Is Fine, really, trust them, they’re the experts here…

The Games will be held without spectators and amid draconian Covid-19 safety measures, while the Japanese public remains largely opposed to the event amid a resurgence of infections and concern that an influx of international visitors could turn the Tokyo Olympics into a super-spreader event…

Organisers on Saturday recorded their first positive case within the athletes’ village, an area that the IOC had been hoping would stay clean as proof that the Games could be held in a safe environment. The Games start on July 23.

Critics of the Games in Japan earlier this week submitted a petition against the event that has garnered more than 450,000 signatures this month.

“The Japanese can have this confidence (of a safe and secure Games) and we will try to continue this dialogue with them, knowing we will not succeed 100%,” Bach said.

“But we are also confident once the Japanese people will see the Japanese athletes successfully performing in the Olympic Games then the attitude may become less emotion, for not saying less aggressive.”

… Or, for a palate cleanser: witness the quaint folk rituals of the Uncanny Valley!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Quinerly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.