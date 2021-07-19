There's no rule that you need 2/3 of the Senate to be present to pass legislation, like in TX. But it would be hilarious if the entire Republican party were absent as Democrats voted to save the country's infrastructure and create like a million jobs. https://t.co/cOnATKCO5z — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) July 18, 2021

Lindsey Graham, avatar of Respectable Republicanism, turning into Norma Desmond is… not a great sign for the GOP Death Cult. He was always a GOP partisan, but he’s survived as a politician in South Carolina by knowing how the legislative rules work and votes are counted.

Could be this is just him acting out for the Fox audience, but as Kurt Vonnegut said, “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.”