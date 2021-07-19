Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Fantasizing All the Way Down

Lindsey Graham, avatar of Respectable Republicanism, turning into Norma Desmond is… not a great sign for the GOP Death Cult. He was always a GOP partisan, but he’s survived as a politician in South Carolina by knowing how the legislative rules work and votes are counted.

Could be this is just him acting out for the Fox audience, but as Kurt Vonnegut said, We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.”

  RaflW
  RaflW

      RaflW

      Can’t recall who pointed it out, but this would backfire hilariously. Because if every Republican is out of the Senate while in session, then Dems can move bills to the floor with unanimous consent.

      Llelldorin

      A Senate quorum is 51 senators, but doesn’t someone have to actually make raise the issue that a quorum isn’t present?

