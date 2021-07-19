Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How Can I Miss You If You Won’t Go Away

These fucking whiners honestly think they are free speech advocates:

Saturday July 2021. A month that will live in infamy. If there is such a thing as “history” in the Biden–Orwell–Soros omni-dictatorship, July 2021 will mark the month that the Constitution, the “greatest work ever thrown off by the hand and mind of man,” as Gladstone put it, was thrown into the Ministry of Truth Memory Hole.

It was put into the “History Erase” well. A bottomless pit.

In this month, actually starting with the month before, that the superpowers of the tech world, Google, YouTube, Amazon, Twitter, Facebook, and Yahoo, admitted to working with the Biden/NKVD administration to suppress free speech.

If there is so much fucking censorship how come I hear every single fucking one of their bad ideas? I literally can go to youtube and search for “best way to cut a mango” and within three clicks a video from PragerU is telling me there was something to pizzagate.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Ben Stein used to have an entertaining quiz show on the comedy channel. I think Jimmy Kimmel was his sidekick. That’s when he peaked.

      NotMax

      Almost feel left out as never have gotten any such recommendations at YouTube, only ones germane to whatever I’m watching/listening to.

      Almost.

      Citizen Alan

      I’m genuinely surprised to learn that Ben Stein is still alive. Also slightly disappointed.

      Matt McIrvin

      The guy made a whole movie about how academia was unfairly censoring creationists. There’s no point in listening to anything he says, even if you are Bueller and he’s calling your name.

      Morzer

      Sad nonsense, but that’s only to be expected from “conservatives” these days.  They literally have nothing to say worth hearing.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Ben Stein’s appearance in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is the only worthwhile thing he’s ever done in his life.

      Speaking of stupid things said by Republicans:

      Fox News contributor and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said on Monday the reason many people aren’t getting the Covid-19 vaccine is because President Joe Biden isn’t giving Donald Trump enough credit for vaccines being developed under Operation Warp Speed.

      The fact is a lot of Trump supporters are not getting vaccinated. But you know, one of the reasons for that is because Joe Biden keeps playing down Donald Trump’s role in developing the vaccines. He should be crediting President Trump for the greatest public health achievement in American history – it’s also the greatest achievement of the Trump presidency. They should be telling the vaccine hesitant Republicans, “If you trust Donald Trump, get your Trump vaccine because he’s the one who brought it to you.” Instead they’re trying to take away credit from him and downplay his role.

      h/t https://www.mediaite.com/tv/fox-news-contributor-says-trump-supporters-arent-getting-vaccinated-because-biden-is-trying-to-take-credit-away-from-him/

      Viva BrisVegas

      The full quote from Gladstone actually goes:

      “As the British Constitution is the most subtle organism which has proceeded from progressive history, so the American Constitution is the most wonderful work ever struck off at a given time by the brain and purpose of man.”

      It is qualified by the phrase “at a given time”, i.e. the US Constitution was impressive for its time.

      Another Gladstone quote:

      “Liberalism is the trust of the people tempered by prudence. Conservatism is distrust of the people tempered by fear.”

      Not one of Ben Stein’s favorites I suspect.

      bbleh

      Oh please, they love nothing more than the sounds of their own voices whining about how unfair it all is, how they’re victims, how they’ve always played by the rules and never had any advantages while all these other people (and you know who they are) are just getting all sorts of special advantages, and really they’re almost like Jesus in their righteousness and suffering and blah blah wah wah wah.

      Scratch a Republican and you’ll find a spoiled 6-year-old.  And the scratch will huurrrt!

      MattF

      Ben Stein considering himself an economist is a bad joke. His dad was an actual economist (Herbert Stein, of ‘Stein’s Law’: “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop”) and, for a while, the NYT, in a lapse of judgement that I hope still embarasses them, employed him a couple of decades ago as a personal finance columnist. Felix Salmon used to publish items from Stein of really exceptional stupidity under the heading ‘Ben Stein Watch’ but eventually gave up. I could go on– Stein pushes my ‘Jews are good with money’ button– but I’ll stop here.

      Amir Khalid

      Why does the post headline make me think of Michael Bolton? Now there’s another guy I didn’t need to be reminded of.

      RaflW

      Jebus. The “Biden–Orwell–Soros omni-dictatorship”. What a turgid pile of nonsense. Embarrassing, even for the American Spectator.

      Origuy

      @swbarnes2: You won Ben Stein’s Money?  I used to watch that show all the time. He was pretty strong on history and politics, but outside of that he could be beaten.

      Comrade Colette

      I feel like 90% of the time my response to any post here is “fuck that guy.” Or occasionally, “fuck that lady-parts-haver.” Not that I’m blaming the front pagers – it’s exhausting to track and enumerate all the people who really should go fuck themselves. There are just so damned many of them.

      In other news, yesterday I got a check in the mail from Uncle Joe Sam for the advance child tax credit, and then an hour later the child in question called me to ask how to register for the selective service. (He just turned 18.). Talk about whiplash! The Fed giveth, and the Fed already maketh contingency plans to take away.

      RaflW

      Also, holy heck, I popped over to Ben’s twitter feed. Don’t do it.*

      @BenStein1944

      Richard Nixon Savior of Israel. Please dear Lord protect your people now!

      May 15, 2021

      *Thankfully, based on his follower count, looks like not many people do.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @RaflW:

      The “Biden–Orwell–Soros omni-dictatorship”. What a turgid pile of nonsense.

      Heh. Well and concisely put.

      VOR

      Ben Stein was hired as entertainment for a conference I attended during Obama’s first term. The conference was held at the Gaylord National Harbor outside DC, which is the regular venue for CPAC. Attendees for our conference ran about 50% international (non-US) from all over the globe.

      Stein opened with “everyday I wake up and thank god I am an American”. He attacked global warming as a hoax. He told an extended airline joke whose repeated punchline was the plane being made in Brazil. I thought about the group from Brazil whose table I shared for dinner the night before.

      After it was mercifully over I ran into the head of our team from Sweden. He was livid and felt he had to apologize to his customers over the choice of entertainment. When you’ve pissed off the Swedes, you know it went badly.

      Mel

      @Amir Khalid: Especially since he plagiarized the Isley Brothers’ music, and managed to then make the partially stolen tune sound as sketchy as his stuff!

      Just for an extra helping of Bolton horror, wasn’t there a creepy Bolton-Trump-Marla Maples love triangle scandal at some point? <shudder>

      Off to find brain bleach to purge that image…

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      First Bill O’Rielly now Ben Stein, there some “Conservative Super Stars of ’00s” Re-union tour going on?

      Ruckus

      @Wyatt Salamanca:

      As if fucking SFB had anything to do with the entire torrid vaccine deal, other than fucking it up and getting a few hundred thousand people killed because of his bullshit and incompetence.

      Maybe if we wrote about what SFB really did(n’t) do and what he actually did do, do you think that would make them happy when it shows exactly how bad he fucked up, instead of the endless trucks full of BS that they barf all over the truth?

      Ruckus

      @bbleh:

      You give them way, way too much credit.

      Think about this, They seem like they all want to be SFB.

      Think how bad the world is with one of him, now think of the world with a few million of him.

      Mel

      @NotMax: Possibly worth the resurrection it if she could be then be turned into a convenient zombie carry-all, Michonne style, and used to tote around masks, Lysol, and hand sanitizer in the halls of the Capitol.

