COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, July 18-19

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, July 18-19

      sab

      I agree with Claire McCaskill about pundits and news anchors. Declare your vax status before we have to listen to your opinion on Covid19 or its vaxes.

      sab

      People in my little city in Ohio are starting to remask. Me also, trying to protect the grandchild too young for vax. Rumor has it the vax protects from Delta variant, but makes us possible asymptomatic carriers. Can’t have that, so masking still.

      Tony Jay

      For those wondering what information the UK Government had to hand when they decided to remove every single restriction on the spread of the various Covid variants through our partially vaccinated population, here are the estimated figures Imperial College gave them.

      Optimistic Scenario:
      Deaths: 14600
      Hospitalisations: 120 thousand
      Infections: 13 million

      Central Scenario:
      Deaths: 37 thousand
      Hospitalisations: 283 thousand
      Infections: 20 million

      Pessimistic Scenario:
      Deaths: 80 thousand
      Hospitalisations: 580 thousand
      Infections: 29 million

      Yes, this is the information Johnson and Co had when they decided to remove all of the restrictions. A pessimistic estimate of 80,000 more deaths on top of the 150,000+ he’s already responsible for, so why not give the Virus free rein to spread through the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike? But of course, no one can ask the gibbering eunuch about it for a couple of weeks because he’s self-isolating at Chequers after dropping out of that pilot scheme he was in, except he wasn’t in it, though he was in it, except it didn’t exist, but other companies and organisations totally were in it, except they weren’t in it, because it’s not running yet, all because he and his entire staff are lying fold-mold with the reek of terror-piss about them.

      Meanwhile the hand-woven cheesecloth drapery currently figureheading what used to be the Labour Party is responding to this massive open-goal by…. ostentatiously purging left-wing organisations from the Party and protecting racist Party officials and Islamophobic donors from any scrutiny. Golf clap, you useless fucking bleached dog-turd of a man.

      But at least we’ve got our Freedom Day.

      sab

      @Tony Jay: Jeezus phuck! (Excuse my language, but occasionally anymore I am still shockable.)

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/18 China reported 5 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild, 4 Chinese & 1 Burmese nationals, 1 at Longchuan County & 4 at Ruili, Dehong Prefecture). There currently are 74 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 village at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County have been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/18, China reported 26 new imported confirmed cases, 17 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 4 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Egypt, Guinea (via Dubai), Kuwait & the Philippines; 1 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese national returning from Bangladesh
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Zambia (via Nairobi)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Iraq; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Egypt; both off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Malaysia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 2 US nationals coming from the US, & 1 Chinese national each returning from the UAE & Taiwan
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 3 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossing
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 3 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Uzbekistan (off flights diverted from Beijing) & 1 from Pakistan; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Pakistan
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE; 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 1 confirmed case, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Taiwan
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Mainland Chinese resident coming from Taiwan
      • Lanzhou in Gansu Province – 1 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic, all Chinese nationals returning from Russia
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Poland
      • Nanning in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US; the case arrived at Xiamen in Fujian Province on 6/29, passed through 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 7/13 the case flew to Nanning & re-entered quarantine, testing positive on 7/17; all traced close contacts & environmental samples have tested negative
      • Changchun in Jilin Province –  1 asymptomatic case, coming fro South Korea

      Overall in China, 15 confirmed cases recovered, 14 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 4 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 381 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 565 active confirmed cases in the country (490 imported), 13 in serious condition (10 imported), 448 asymptomatic cases (443 imported), 0 suspect cases. 7,643 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/18, 1,456.557M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 9.13M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/19, Hong Kong did not report any new positive cases.

      mrmoshpotato

      Seems like every person in front of a microphone who spreads health disinformation or anti-vax BS should have to disclose if they took the vaccination.

      Agreed, and then we can launch them into the Sun.

      Tony Jay

      @sab:

      I know. Great, isn’t it?

      But of course, when it really starts hitting hard in August and September we’ll hear choruses of “Nobody could have predicted” and “The guidance was perfectly clear” and the Media will happily cover for them, because that’s what they’re paid to do.

      We’re fucked.

      Cermet

      That the mRNA vaccine creates three times (3x) the number of antibodies (after second shot) compared to getting over covid-19 the hard way is simply amazing. Did we luck out for that vaccine. Yet people prefer death/organ damage over getting a free, fast and painless vaccine with only minor side effects. What world do these people live in …oh, yeah, right. The world of Q and fake (i.e. fox) news and its hideous clones.

      Sorry so many innocents will suffer but I certainly hope all who refuse the vaccine either get long covid or serious organ damage – but not death.

      Tony Jay

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I don’t see the problem. I’ve had my microchip updated by an App I found on the Dark Web and now I can remotely control most of the new range of surveillance drones from the comfort of my own treehouse.

      What’s not to love?

      sab

      @Cermet: My daughter in law got an unknown infection February 2020. Been coughing her brains out every morning for more than a year. Got the Covid vx, and the cough disappeared. Anecdotal, I know, but interesting coincidence.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Tony Jay: But at least we’ve got our Freedom Day.

      Wouid you like some Freedom fries with that?

