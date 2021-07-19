Glass half full!

Keep talking to people. You never know who's listening. https://t.co/9B6FGRVjBx — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) July 16, 2021





Vaccines for kids under age 12 expected midwinter, FDA official says. https://t.co/H3XSW4yUer — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 19, 2021

The US reported +24,081 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, though many states did not report, bringing the total closer to 35.0 million. The 7-day moving average fell slightly to 30,683 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/Yq1CkrwlH0 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 18, 2021

Important, depressing thread:

NEW: probably the most important Covid chart I’ve made As Delta goes global, it’s a tale of two pandemics, as the heavily-vaccinated Western world talks of reopening while deaths across Africa and Asia soar to record highs My story with @davidpilling https://t.co/OOf4YQmkqO pic.twitter.com/lIfIf9v5X6 — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) July 18, 2021

Covid: Is China's vaccine success waning in Asia? https://t.co/55Dm181Jb6 — Nicola Smith (@niccijsmith) July 19, 2021

a data point here is that singapore does not count people who have received the sinovac vaccine as vaccinated https://t.co/CPXw7JgPrT — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 19, 2021

The pandemic has a new epicenter: Indonesia. In recent months, the suffering that ravaged places like India and Brazil — with deaths soaring, hospitals overwhelmed and oxygen running out — has reached Southeast Asia https://t.co/fex942svxt — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 18, 2021

The daily COVID death toll in Indonesia has just topped 1,000 per day for the first time. pic.twitter.com/xELIQF7Ive — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 18, 2021

Deaths of doctors from COVID-19 in Indonesia rose sharply in the first half of July, according to the profession's association, as the Delta variant of the coronavirus fuelled a surge in infections across the country. https://t.co/NarRsMa5OW — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) July 18, 2021

India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours https://t.co/mgoHTyEPtH pic.twitter.com/2kvsBaF0Qj — Reuters (@Reuters) July 19, 2021

The daily death toll in India has fallen off significantly as well. pic.twitter.com/7ZKOZmclQk — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 18, 2021

Singapore advises unvaccinated people to stay home as cases rise https://t.co/YDC21ibiWy pic.twitter.com/ntvOwnTmUb — Reuters (@Reuters) July 19, 2021

Millions of Bangladeshis are shopping and traveling this week during a controversial eight-day pause in the nation's strict virus lockdown that the government is allowing for Eid-al Adha. The country is battling a surge and risks an explosion in new cases. https://t.co/QNEbHWgfeN — The Associated Press (@AP) July 19, 2021

Australian authorities said Victoria state will extend a COVID-19 lockdown beyond Tuesday despite a slight drop in new infections as the country's two biggest cities fight to stop the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant https://t.co/KdmjCLew4n by @renjujose pic.twitter.com/KgQ1Y9jn7c — Reuters (@Reuters) July 19, 2021

Travellers flying in to Israel's biggest airport are being asked to take a Covid test before they are allowed to enter the countryhttps://t.co/JKlPnjiNAs pic.twitter.com/3IyLBjdiWN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 18, 2021

Deaths from COVID-19 are as high as they've ever been in Russia, at over 770 per day. pic.twitter.com/g0qaD0AAfJ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 18, 2021

Covid cases soared 500% in a week in the Netherlands. Along w/ other European nations, the Netherlands is facing a rise in cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, just as governments hoped to ease or eliminate remaining pandemic restrictions https://t.co/wkeLzlb3xA pic.twitter.com/5snZLOOjWM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 18, 2021

Covid: Vaccination centres targeted by vandals in France https://t.co/jst8taqyWP — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 19, 2021

So far, however, deaths in the UK have risen only modestly, compared to the surge in new cases. pic.twitter.com/35XbcZMQVH — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 18, 2021

Senegal is experiencing a dramatic Covid surge as a key holiday looms. Millions will celebrate Tabaski as Covid cases are dramatically rising. In just weeks cases jumped from dozens a day to a record 738 Friday & nearly doubled overnight to 1,366 Saturday https://t.co/xI81jQAvqB pic.twitter.com/fDzZvulhrH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 19, 2021

"Despite an enormous head start in vaccination efforts in the United States, Canada has now surpassed the US in the percentage of fully vaccinated people."@paulanewtonCNN points out that Canada has the same social media as the US, but "we do not have that political element…" pic.twitter.com/H39RkvHgDm — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 18, 2021

Antibodies from vaccination are almost 3x higher than from Covid infection. 99.4% of the vaccinated tested positive for Covid-fighting antibodies just 6 days after the 2nd vaccine dose, only 76% of people recovering from Covid had abundant antibody levels https://t.co/SVPFi5t6EA pic.twitter.com/rZXkOH2bv8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 18, 2021

The second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine induces a powerful boost to a part of the immune system that provides broad antiviral protection, according to a study led by Stanford Medicine investigators.https://t.co/UwX5GZ5Yf6#RNAvaccines #COVIDVaccination #ScienceTwitter — Stanford Medicine (@StanfordMed) July 17, 2021

A common medication that reduces cholesterol levels may reduce Covid severity. Scientists at UC San Diego have confirmed—surprisingly—that patients taking statin drugs had a 41% lower risk of in-hospital death from #Covid19. Statins are anti-inflammatory https://t.co/xe8R8Y9HRQ pic.twitter.com/U5mPJQkPld — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 18, 2021

Long Covid funding to unearth new treatments https://t.co/xWfucKTJYN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 18, 2021

Seems like every person in front of a microphone who spreads health disinformation or anti-vax BS should have to disclose if they took the vaccination. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 18, 2021

The Delta variant has quickly become the most dominant COVID strain in NYC, & I’m urging all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated as our best defense against a dangerous surge in cases. For your safety & for the safety of our communities, get vaccinated! https://t.co/ixiFKhIPeq — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) July 18, 2021