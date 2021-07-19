Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Canada and Fox News Have At Least One Thing in Common

Canada is going to let vaccinated US of Americans into their lovely country starting on August 9. Vaccination will be proven by scanning or photographing a vaccination card and uploading it using the ArriveCAN system, either as an app on your smartphone, or via a desktop computer web browser. It appears that Canada will do away with the current requirement to have a recent COVID PCR test in addition to being vaccinated, and they’re going to let kids under 12 enter with their vaccinated parents, no quarantine.

This is all preliminary, but I want to address one thing that comes up in the comments whenever vaccine passports are mentioned: Any of these passport mechanisms work better with a smartphone, but they do work without one. Every time I mention a passport, there are comments from people who don’t have a smartphone — you can log in at your library and print out the passport. That said, how the fuck do you people travel without a smartphone? Do you print out maps from Mapquest? Do you have your Rand McNally on your lap the whole time? As someone who’s old enough to have traveled pre-smart-phone, my God, what a game-changer they are when traveling to a place you’ve never been.

That said, a cheap smartphone with a modest data plan is $109 / $30/month at Cricket Wireless, and the Lifeline program subsidizes data for folks who can’t afford a cell phone. Another point: the passport regimes that I’ve seen are generally coupled with an activity that costs a fair amount of money — tickets to a professional sporting event, international travel, and the like. Nobody has proposed a passport to get into the grocery store.

Anyway, with this act, Canada joins the ranks of other sovereign nations, principally Fox News, who have also developed a vaccine passport (in Fox’s case, for their employees), because the one thing that Tucker Carlson and Justin Trudeau have in common is that neither one of them wants to come in contact with unvaccinated Americans.

    2. 2.

      Adam L Silverman

      There are people who live in parts of the US that have neither decent/sufficient wireless access nor Internet access.

      There are other people that just want a phone to make calls and that’s it. One of my closest friends who is a former colleague held out until his beloved flip phone finally died about a year ago, a flip phone he’d been using since I first met him in 2010. He now has an iPhone.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      As someone who’s old enough to have traveled pre-smart-phone, my God, what a game-changer they are when traveling to a place you’ve never been.

      I agree.  Maps and GPS are lovely features to have.

    6. 6.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Adam L Silverman: Well aware of that.  My point is that people who are going need a vax passport are likely to have Internet access as well as the money to pay for a smartphone.  Vax passport activities are expensive.

    7. 7.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Adam L Silverman: I remember listening to an infuriating report on Colorado public radio this spring about a changeover in the UI system to use a smartphone app to combat fraud. Turned out the app was mandatory. Want to collect UI but don’t have a smartphone or don’t know how to use it well enough? You can always go to the library. Oh whoops, those are all closed.

      Brilliant thinking by CO Dems.

    8. 8.

      Doug R

      About smartphones. Your data plan will be different. I suggest possibly buying a dual sim unlocked phone at somewhere like Costco or Staples and using the second slot for a Canadian carrier while in Canada.

      If you don’t, you can download maps for places out of coverage if you know the area you’re headed. There’s wifi everywhere.

    11. 11.

      Anonymous At Work

      Smartphones are nice and all but not when you are driving in a strange city and trying to find the right exit.  When travelling out of comfort zone, I write down markers, exits and turns on paper as well.  If I miss anything and get lost, THEN I check the Smartphone in a parking lot, so I don’t check the phone in the middle of an intersection.

    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Do you have your Rand McNally on your lap the whole time?

      No. It is in the pocket behind the passenger seat where it belongs. Duh.

    13. 13.

      Baud

      @Major Major Major Major:

      I love consumer GPS, even more so now that it’s essentially part of your phone rather than a separate device. When I’m on a plane, I’ll use my phone to track where I am, although many planes now have that feature as part of their onboard entertainment.

      Of course, the big problem nowadays of not having even a cell phone is that most of the pay phones are gone.

