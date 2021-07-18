“Facts don’t care about your feelings” turned out to be a feat of world-historic projection, masking an epidemic of crybabying and apologetics so vast that it now threatens to take down the American republic. https://t.co/mm2AnNYA9V — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) July 16, 2021

Please be SUPER POLITE and DEFERENTIAL to the dumber-than-shit toddlers who are helping to sustain a pandemic. THEY DESERVE RESPECT. https://t.co/XBJGpVPKYt — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 16, 2021

There is no evidence that hesitancy is tracking across some broad class of people who have been “let down“ by medicine, and plenty of evidence that there is an obvious partisan divide. I guess Occam’s razor isn’t a thing anymore. https://t.co/WZ3j20U9Wb — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 17, 2021

A couple of the Worst People in Media (and that’s a high bar to clear) decided to publish ‘You Liberals Made Us (Not) Do It’ essays this week. And from the response, looks like us Sane People are quickly losing patience with that argument…

what’s going on here is a sneaky awareness of who’s gonna be responsible for another bloody covid wave & all the preventable unvaccinated deaths. It’s a preemptive attempt to shift blame from the willful unvaccinated to the mean libs who made the unvaccinated refuse to get a shot https://t.co/z7cSdV3mMp — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 16, 2021

The vaccine being rejected along explicit party lines is not Democrats fault for refusing to grovel and beg for Republicans to take it. You being a fucking idiot and an asshole is not other people's concern. — Syndicalist Weedle Collective (@Weedledouble) July 16, 2021

You can’t build a silo of misinformation and grievance and then beg the people outside your silo to change the minds of the people inside. — Centrist ??Madness (@CentristMadness) July 17, 2021

Seriously, if we on the left stopped trying to persuade these oppositional fuckwits, they’d lose the trigger for the compulsive refusal. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) July 17, 2021

I’d be able to take these “the elite liberal media is doing harm by ridiculing vaccine-skeptical middle America” takes more seriously if they could also muster some anger for the the elite conservatives literally killing vaccine-skeptical middle Americans with misinformation. — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) July 17, 2021

So who’s showing more contempt for and doing more harm to vaccine skeptics — the people who ridicule them, or the people who willfully enable them, causing who knows how many to die unnecessarily, because they’re too opportunistic, selfish, or cowardly to tell them they’re wrong? — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) July 17, 2021

Extracts from an excellent thread:

Bullshit. I have family members all the way up the Fox News Facebook misinformation hole, and they didn’t get vaccinated because they felt respected; they got vaccinated because their children told them they wouldn’t get to see their grandchildren until they got vaccinated. https://t.co/3Wjftw7gDV — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) July 17, 2021

3 observations: People don’t tend to change their worldviews from a place of comfort. When selfish assholes decide to behave like selfish assholes, the problem isn’t that others aren’t coddling their feelings enough. Selfish assholes aren’t everyone else’s job to fix…

—

Truth is, vaccine resistors are behaving this way because their feelings ARE being respected. Malicious media entities created self-feeding networks that reassure selfish assholes they can be selfish assholes and still be respected.…

—

The way you make a selfish asshole stop being a selfish asshole is well known. You draw a clear boundary and then you enforce that boundary. You tell them that their bullshit won’t be tolerated, and then you don’t tolerate their bullshit. I think we all know that, actually.

—

Selfish assholes say they don’t care what other people think. This is a lie. They don’t care about other people’s LIVES. They are *obsessed* with what other people think about *them.* Which is why they always talk about being disrespected. As we see…

—

We’ll see real change affected when we stop being so concerned about whether we’ve changed the minds of selfish assholes. We shouldn’t care about changing their minds. They are responsible for their minds. We should want it to not be easy for them to act like selfish assholes.

Of course suggesting that people like Tucker stop lying to their viewers/supporters about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines for yocks would imply that Republicans have some kind of agency or moral responsibility, and the NRO certainly can't go *there* — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) July 16, 2021

But, duh LIBS!…

someone smarter than me once observed that you can’t reason a person out of a position they didn’t reason themselves into https://t.co/sKuWLwPASC — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 16, 2021

listen to me: you are not a hostage to these people’s feelings. they are not gonna get a shot if you buy them ice cream & wash their car while reading to them from a medical journal, and they are not gonna get a shot if you are a dick to them. they just want power to shift blame — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 16, 2021

I believe that a New York living conservative pundit is genuine in saying their biggest issue is how annoying they find their neighbors and their twitter feed. But that is not the experience of people in Missouri who are being misinformed about the vaccine from Facebook/fox/etc. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 17, 2021

I don't think they're trying to move elite opinion. I think they're trying to mitigate an increasing likelihood of political fallout from an obvious partisan divide, and arguing that partisan-driven hesitancy is really just the fault of callous elites not making better arguments. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 17, 2021