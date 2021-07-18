Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Life in the Time of Pandemics: The Backlash Is Rising (And It Is Real)

Life in the Time of Pandemics: The Backlash Is Rising (And It Is Real)

A couple of the Worst People in Media (and that’s a high bar to clear) decided to publish ‘You Liberals Made Us (Not) Do It’ essays this week. And from the response, looks like us Sane People are quickly losing patience with that argument…

Extracts from an excellent thread:

3 observations:

People don’t tend to change their worldviews from a place of comfort.

When selfish assholes decide to behave like selfish assholes, the problem isn’t that others aren’t coddling their feelings enough.

Selfish assholes aren’t everyone else’s job to fix…

Truth is, vaccine resistors are behaving this way because their feelings ARE being respected.

Malicious media entities created self-feeding networks that reassure selfish assholes they can be selfish assholes and still be respected.

The way you make a selfish asshole stop being a selfish asshole is well known.

You draw a clear boundary and then you enforce that boundary. You tell them that their bullshit won’t be tolerated, and then you don’t tolerate their bullshit.

I think we all know that, actually.

Selfish assholes say they don’t care what other people think. This is a lie.

They don’t care about other people’s LIVES. They are *obsessed* with what other people think about *them.*

Which is why they always talk about being disrespected.

As we see…

We’ll see real change affected when we stop being so concerned about whether we’ve changed the minds of selfish assholes.

We shouldn’t care about changing their minds. They are responsible for their minds. We should want it to not be easy for them to act like selfish assholes.

But, duh LIBS!…

