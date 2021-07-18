A year ago we lost a national hero, and I lost a friend and parishioner. John Lewis spent his life fighting to ensure our country lived up to its founding creed, and I’m so honored for the opportunity to carry on his legacy. pic.twitter.com/fkM6ACh4Na — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) July 17, 2021

Days before he died one year ago today, Jill and I spoke with John Lewis for the last time. He asked us to remain focused on the unfinished work – his life’s work – of healing and uniting this nation. With John’s spirit guiding us, we must be unafraid and never give up. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 17, 2021





I keep this photograph in my office as a reminder of Congressman Lewis and the work we have left to do. Democracy is stronger when everyone participates—and is weaker when people are left out. pic.twitter.com/stpm9XD1mG — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 17, 2021

The best way to honor his legacy is to carry on the fight – by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the #ForThePeopleAct, and by helping eligible voters no matter where they live get registered and vote, and have their vote counted. The fight is not over. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 17, 2021

“I gave a little blood on that bridge in Selma. I almost died. Some of my friends and colleagues were murdered. I'm not asking any of you to give any blood. I'm just asking you to go and vote like you've never voted before." —Rep. John Lewis pic.twitter.com/EzKlYxmsVZ — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 17, 2021

Today marks one year without my dear friend, John Lewis, a stalwart in the fight for voting rights. We ought to honor his memory and life's work by passing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and protecting the right to vote. pic.twitter.com/cIYe6Q5SzX — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) July 17, 2021

John Lewis and C.T. Vivian loved this country so much that they risked their lives so that it might live up to its promise. They gave all of themselves to the cause of freedom and justice, and inspired generations to follow their example. Now it’s up to us to continue the work. pic.twitter.com/LZNQHqIUAo — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 17, 2021

A year ago today, we lost Congressman John Lewis. As we celebrate the king of good trouble—his legacy of perseverance; his ability to find moments of joy and lightness in the midst of real struggle—we should also recommit ourselves to building the future he envisioned. pic.twitter.com/07nbvnBh9i — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 17, 2021

John Lewis taught us that when we see something that is not right, not just, not fair, we have to do something. He taught us not to lose hope—that this is the struggle of many lifetimes. He taught us to get in #GoodTrouble. One year already. We miss you. pic.twitter.com/O94KTlt76H — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) July 17, 2021