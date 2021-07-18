Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, July 17-18

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, July 17-18

    1. 1.

      Tony Jay

      You’ll like this one.

      Yesterday Sajid Javid, the UK Health Secretary and Deutche Bank’s point-man in destroying and selling off the NHS to the Sontaran Empire tested positive for Covid-19. He immediately went online and gave millions of people incorrect information about how to get tested, which is just about what you’d expect from a pillock who knows nothing about his brief other than what he wants out of it.

      Today, the ambulatory horse-condom with a mouth drawn on it we’re supposed to call our Prime Minister and the dusky cash-stuffed marionette controlling the sluice-pipes of the national Treasury (Flobalob Johnson and Rishi Sunak – Happy to help, Ed) both got pinged by the Test and Trace App for having come in contact with their plague-rat chum. Everyone else in the country is under instructions to immediately isolate when they get a ping, otherwise it’s chaos, but never fear, things are different for the People Who Matter. It turns out that Downing St is part of another ‘pilot scheme’ that no one had previously heard of that frees them from responsibility to isolate and allows them to carry on shafting the country.

      Amazing how these top-secret ‘pilot schemes’ just seem to appear out of nowhere when one of Johnson’s cabal need to ignore the rules that apply to everyone else. Isn’t it?

      Pricks.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      charon

      This is a very informative thread, about 25 tweets long:

       

      https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1414358182982557697

       

      Key points:

       

      • Delta is not merely more infections, delta infections are much more likely severe (hospitalization, ICU etc.).
      • Asymptomatic infections of vaccinated people are common.
      • Asymptomatic vaccinated people are infectious, can infect other people

       

      (Need to click “show this thread” a few tweets down).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cermet

      Soon, even for Blue States the Delta variant will be showing up like an unstoppable wave since the stupid are in all States; just that more stupid are in Rump land does not mean the rest of us are free and clear. I guess we will all get the Delta sooner or later – just that vaccinated will not even know since their system will put it down before the virus can get a foothold. That is, except tragically, those few with compromised immune systems. If we had herd immunity the virus would disappear entirely. So all the deaths we are and will seen for many months are solely due to Rump, his ass l***ing followers and Fake (aka Fox) news. Rump has already killed over 400K amerikans but then, what are another 100K + to him or the fake news? Just profit!  Amerikan capitalism at its finest.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WereBear

      @Tony Jay: Everyone else in the country is under instructions to immediately isolate when they get a ping, otherwise it’s chaos, but never fear, things are different for the People Who Matter.

       

      They are so used to the rules not applying to them they really think it extends into basic biology.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tony Jay

      @WereBear:

      They. Just. Don’t. Care.

      Flobalob with hide out until he can flee the country for some Donor’s exclusive Caribbean island and enjoy the lifestyle he’s always thought he deserved for a few weeks, leaving the UK to stumble through the chaos he’s unleashed without him being on the scene to ignore questions about it.

      And the British Media will applaud his savvy and pretend all of this is just business as usual.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @Tony Jay: Upvoted for the use of “Sontaran Empire.” Not even illness or infection or rules can be allowed to halt the enrichening.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      greenergood

      @Tony Jay:  Holy handbrake turn, Tony Jay! Now the Bojo and Sunak ARE isolating – less than three hours from the proclamation of their SEEKRIT pilot scheme!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      germy

      Last year Tony Fauci and I famously, prematurely, & wrongly advised against masks. I felt it was the best call at the time, but now regret it.

      I’m worried the CDC also made a similarly premature, misinterpreted, yet still harmful call on masking in the face of ⬆️ delta variant.

      — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) July 17, 2021

      Reply

