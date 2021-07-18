This latest map from https://t.co/6kWMww3KUq shows where COVID-19 has been spreading most rapidly in the past week. In addition to the Ozarks, there now appear to be hotspots across Louisiana and in Jacksonville, Florida. pic.twitter.com/ri8HZHidQR — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 17, 2021





At what point can we just explicitly blame the politically motivated vaccine deniers for ruining a perfectly promising summer? — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 15, 2021

The US administered 549,000 vaccine shots yesterday, bringing the total to 337 million, or 101.4 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average declined to 520,000 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/yTPLXTVmRg — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 17, 2021

Today I introduced two bills to better prepare the federal government to treat pandemics like COVID-19 as national security threats. Read about them in my op-ed published this morning by @just_security: https://t.co/5FYoBCsfif — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 16, 2021

The US had +40,529 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, its highest number since May 7, bringing the total to over 34.9 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 30,741 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/PZ6NtZEDJW — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 17, 2021

Norman Vincent Steale’s ‘Power of Positive Lying’…

This man was in charge of gearing up our COVID response. Explains a lot. https://t.co/4W3lD3N0UL — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 18, 2021

======

Vaccine hesitancy is considerably lower in poorer countries. Researchers from ~30 institutions studied vaccine acceptance & hesitancy in nations rich, poor & in between. Conclusion: Greater willingness to be vaccinated in places w/ fewer economic resources https://t.co/wIHLGmGndg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 17, 2021

No one disputes that the world is unfair. But no one expected a vaccine gap between the global rich and poor that was this bad, this far into the pandemic. https://t.co/SdNFFBMKCq — The Associated Press (@AP) July 18, 2021

The first positive case of coronavirus inside the Olympic Village has been confirmed just six days before Opening Ceremony, amid growing fears about the spread of the virus during the Games. https://t.co/axDH4Y47NQ — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) July 17, 2021

China administered 1.447 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of July 17 https://t.co/ouy3DhSWNh pic.twitter.com/rkiorW4kgA — Reuters (@Reuters) July 18, 2021

Thailand has tightened coronavirus restrictions further as daily cases surpassed 10,000 and the death toll hit a record 141 despite an overnight curfew in Bangkok and several other provinces. https://t.co/cOoLeuzKBG — The Associated Press (@AP) July 17, 2021

This year, the Islamic #Hajj pilgrimage is being held under strict precautionary measures to prevent the spread of #COVID19. Here are the steps and rituals that all pilgrims must perform to complete their pilgrimage:https://t.co/8QUlTt2VU8 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 18, 2021

In pictures: Masks and social distancing at downsized Hajj https://t.co/jqEmwZgJmG — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 17, 2021

Covid tests while you wait in Israeli airport https://t.co/TYyGnO9Vrq — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 18, 2021

European nations are scrambling to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations as the more transmissible delta variant drives a surge in infections. They are using a carrot-and-stick approach to persuade those who are reluctant to get their shots. https://t.co/6sHmohInHN — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 17, 2021

Thousands of people marched around France to protest mandatory vaccinations for health care workers and COVID-19 passes that will be required to enter restaurants and other venues. https://t.co/t9DiX6LvdZ — The Associated Press (@AP) July 17, 2021

All adults in Britain offered a COVID-19 shot ahead of Monday reopening https://t.co/hM5WjVsOK4 pic.twitter.com/GWBLcKcoJh — Reuters (@Reuters) July 18, 2021

"Freedom Day" or coronavirus breeding grounds? Thousands of young people across England plan to dance the night away once the clock strikes midnight, when almost all COVID-19 restrictions are set to be scrapped. https://t.co/eIw41kuxV5 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 18, 2021

Nigeria puts six states on COVID-19 red alert, curbs gatherings https://t.co/2djdr01VwK pic.twitter.com/StaBf693qv — Reuters (@Reuters) July 18, 2021

The unusual Lambda variant is rapidly spreading in South America. Here’s what we know.https://t.co/YOxYRD3UKo — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) July 16, 2021

Second doses of Covid jab run dry in Brazil's scramble to vaccinate https://t.co/saoxESICoR — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 17, 2021

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 236,240 as cases surge https://t.co/A1IPKMEaMY pic.twitter.com/OkEliYtNo8 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 18, 2021

Canada's vaccination rate overtakes US https://t.co/2NafbT6Apk — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 17, 2021

======

‘Super-antibodies’ may help avert Covid & future pandemics. Biotech companies are designing next-generation antibodies modeled on those taken from unique individuals whose immune systems can neutralize any Covid variant—and related coronaviruses as well https://t.co/djDKxs7vRB pic.twitter.com/k3LpDBHOHb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 17, 2021

At this point, you are either vaccinated or you are going to catch Delta.

And whether you are young adult or old, when you catch Delta unvaccinated, you will have the highest chance of being hospitalized compared to almost any disease you have caught in your life. pic.twitter.com/bFMfb9xOAU — Shane Crotty (@profshanecrotty) July 16, 2021

======

Less vaccinated states are feeling the force of #DeltaVariant's surge. The highly contagious form of SARSCoV2 now makes up a majority of the country's new cases and hospitalizations. Rates are up in states where people have avoided vaccination https://t.co/tlC7WE4e7n — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 17, 2021

For the first time in months, COVID-19 is creating chaos around Major League Baseball. The Yankees and Rockies are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks. https://t.co/ZL52LMlgEz — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) July 17, 2021

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas is taking his vaccine pitch directly to skeptical state residents as coronavirus cases surge and hospitalizations rise. https://t.co/qsmxpfzi3z — The Associated Press (@AP) July 17, 2021

One weird thing is the overlap in the Venn diagram of people willing to take hydrochlorothiazide—on the basis that anything with a hypothetical chance of helping is worth trying—and people unwilling to get vaccinated despite overwhelming evidence that vaccines work. — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) July 17, 2021