Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

This blog goes to 11…

Han shot first.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Are you … from the future?

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

We still have time to mess this up!

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Everybody saw this coming.

Verified, but limited!

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Just a few bad apples.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / The Pandemic Will End

The Pandemic Will End

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: 

Sometimes I think the pandemic will never end, but I remind myself that it will.

Numbers are headed up again in the US and skyrocketing in other countries. A Yankee – Red Sox game was postponed because of 19 positive tests within the Yankee organization. One wonders what the vaccination status is of the Yankee organization.

This is how the pandemic will end.

People who are not vaccinated will become sick and die. Those who recover will be immune to the disease. Either way, they will be removed from the susceptible pool. People are being vaccinated every day. They are removed from the susceptible pool after the appropriate number of shots and waiting period. The numbers of the susceptible decrease every day.

The alarmist takes that immunity will wear off and that variants will get around immunity are wildly overblown. I have seen no evidence for either of those and good arguments that our multiple-barrier immune systems react well to the vaccines and infection, except for small numbers of people with weakened immune systems. Every day that passes argues that immunity is not wearing off. If we eventually find a decrease, we can deal with it from a base of immunized people.

As the numbers of susceptible people decrease, we can concentrate attention and vaccines on hot spots or boosters if we learn that they are necessary. At some point, we will even quench the hot spots.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s not clear when we’ll get there. My estimate is that it will be five years before the world is back to something close to pre-pandemic normal. It will be uneven for different places, as the pandemic has been all along.

We recently passed four million recorded deaths from COVID across the world. The total is undoubtedly higher and will go higher still.

We must speed up vaccinating people. The longer the pandemic goes, the higher will be the death count. And pretending we are back to normal now delays the end.

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Catherine D.
  • Cermet
  • dmsilev
  • FelonyGovt
  • HuCat
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Mallard Filmore
  • Mary G
  • MisterForkbeard
  • NYCMT
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • sab
  • Timill
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      NYCMT

      The road to herd immunity and the end of the pandemic passes through the bodies of my three and nine year old sons. We kept them infection-free for eighteen months.

      I am angry about that.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      So unnecessary, at least in the developed world. We have practically stalled out in my (CA) county with new vaccinations, advancing a whopping 1.6% to 48.3% fully vaccinated the previous week. At one point about 15k vaccinations/week were being administered, now it’s about 2k. Not good enough.

      As a result, new cases, hospitalizations and ICU case rates have all more than doubled. In a month, kids will begin returning to the classroom. That should be interesting.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mary G

      As one of the small number of people with impaired immune systems, I have gone back to staying at home after three trips to home improvement stores and one lunch outside on the patio. It was nice while it lasted.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      HuCat

      Yep, “…pretending we are back to normal now delays the end,” just like the cult of #OrngJulius pretending he won only delays consequences for that crime family.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mallard Filmore

      My ex-wife is a citizen and resident of Thailand. She wants to come here on a vacation visa to the USA with her other son so that she can escape the growing COVID problems there. Her current vaccine appointment is some time in October. Free walk-in jabs are a big draw.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Meanwhile the hospitals here in Misery are becoming overwhelmed with covid patients, 95+% of whom are unvaccinated, and the vaccinated are paying for it. I’d like to suggest that anyone who chooses to forgo a vaccine is voluntarily giving up the right to hospital care for any covid diagnosis.

      I feel certain the MAGA heads will have no problem whatsoever with this because they all know it’s a hoax, or no worse than the flu, or more than willing to die just to own the libs.

      It’s a win win for everyone.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      @Mary G: Well that sucks. I am fully vaccinated but I still wear masks just for solidarity with other maskers. Also too my youngest granddaughter is 7, so still waiting for her vax.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Almost Retired

      Back to mandatory indoor masking in Los Angeles County tomorrow.  Fine with me.  I was wearing one anyway.  I am vain enough to not want to be mistaken for a Trump supporter.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      FelonyGovt

      Los Angeles County is going back to requiring masks indoors for everyone, whether or not vaccinated. Fine with me. I strongly suspect many of the mask-less have been unvaccinated people, because refusing to be vaccinated kind of goes with refusing to wear a mask.

       

      …Or… what Almost Retired just said

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MisterForkbeard

      @NYCMT: This. I’ve got two kids (4 and 6) and I can’t get them vaccinated yet. We’ll all get there eventually, but good god I can’t wait until I can get them the jab.

      Once it’s available for everyone here, then fuck the people who are still rejecting the vaccine. They’re killing themselves, but at least they won’t be killing us any longer. At least so long as they don’t make new awful variants that can skip the vaccine, which we haven’t seen yet.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cermet

      That death toll of 4 million is a vast undercount; India alone could very well have reached that number already. The vast interior areas of Asia, Africa, and so many poor rural areas just bury their dead without knowing cause of death and likely covid.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      @Mallard Filmore: I have a colleague in Japan, a US citizen, who was considering coming here to get vaccinations for himself and his wife. Ended up being able to start the process over there, but it was a real option for a while.

      I’ll believe the pandemic is coming to an end once let’s say half of Africa has  been vaccinated.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.