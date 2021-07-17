Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sorting Out the Rioters Open Thread: … the Insurrectionists!

Sorting Out the Rioters Open Thread: … the Insurrectionists!

by | 52 Comments

Like ‘… the Aristocrats!’ joke, only infinitely dumber and more awful.

Sure, the bulk of the rioters didn’t mean any harm, exactly… any more than the superspreaders at the Sturgis bike rally last summer intended to kill themselves & their loved ones. They were just, like, deeply involved in fun group events with a few thousand of their closest friends!

They were mostly older White men and women who lived paycheck to paycheck with plenty of time on their hands — retired or close to it, estranged from their families or otherwise without children — and Trump had, in a surprising way, made their lives richer. The president himself almost always spent the night in his own bed and kept few close friends. But his rallies gave the [Front Row] Joes a reason to travel the country, staying at one another’s homes, sharing hotel rooms and carpooling. Two had married — and later divorced — by Trump’s second year in office.

In Trump, they’d found someone whose endless thirst for a fight encouraged them to speak up for themselves, not just in politics but also in relationships and at work. His rallies turned arenas into modern-day tent revivals, where the preacher and the parishioners engaged in an adrenaline-fueled psychic cleansing brought on by chanting and cheering with 15,000 other like-minded loyalists. Saundra Kiczenski, a 56-year-old from Michigan, compared the energy at a Trump rally to the feelings she had as a teenager in 1980 watching the “Miracle on Ice” — when the U.S. Olympic hockey team unexpectedly beat the Soviet Union…

Kiczenski met people like Ben Hirschmann, a Michigan legislative intern who posted on Facebook anytime he had an open seat in his car on the way to a rally. She bonded with Brendan Gutenschwager and flew with him to Hong Kong, where they spent 24 hours waving their red, white and blue Trump flags during protests over China’s extradition laws. She occasionally overnighted about an hour outside Detroit with Judy Chiodo, a fellow Trump rally-trotter, rather than drive all the way home to Sault Ste. Marie.

But 2020 proved grueling for the Joes. In March, Hirschmann was among the first Americans to die of covid-19. His death, at 24, shook his Trump friends. “I talked to him more than my own daughter,” Cindy Hoffman, a 60-year-old Iowa woman who ran a tool-sharpening business, said on a Zoom call that the Joes held to grieve…

When Randal Thom, a 60-year-old ex-Marine with a long gray mustache, fell severely ill with a high fever and debilitating congestion, he refused to go to the hospital. He was a heavy smoker who was significantly overweight and knew he faced an increased risk of severe effects from covid-19. Still, he refused to take a coronavirus test and potentially increase the caseload on Trump’s watch: “I’m not going to add to the numbers,” he told me. Thom survived the scare, but died months later in a car accident while returning home to Minnesota from a Trump boat parade in Florida…

Kiczenski was in Washington with friends for the Jan. 6 rally. She was convinced beyond a doubt that Trump had been reelected on Nov. 3, only to have his victory stolen in what she described as “a takeover by the communist devils.” She said she believed that, in part, because she had crossed paths with Corey Lewandowski, a well-known and ubiquitous Trump adviser, in the Trump International Hotel the previous summer. Lewandowski told her, she said, that the only way Trump could lose was if there was massive election fraud…

On Jan. 6, she and her friends made their way to the west side of the Capitol, where a mob pushed through police barricades and turned steel bike racks on their sides, leaning them against stone walls like ladders. Some men helped her climb up the rungs. People were everywhere, and it was difficult to move. Kiczenski and her friends scaled one more wall and were within about 100 yards of the Capitol. But it had become so crowded — they didn’t want to lose one another — that they decided to stop on the west terrace, take pictures and soak up the atmosphere…

Kiczenski was inspired by a vista of Trumpian strength and patriotism: the Washington Monument in the distance, the majestic Capitol in the foreground, and freedom-loving patriots fighting like hell to stop a stolen and fraudulent election, liberate their country and save their president. She snapped pictures and recorded videos.

“It just looked so neat,” she said. “We weren’t there to steal things. We weren’t there to do damage. We were just there to overthrow the government.”

But when Trump posted a video to social media asking supporters to go home (and saying he loved them) after the riot raged for hours, Kiczenski felt confused and depressed. “We were supposed to be fighting until the end,” she said.

She reminded herself that the president hadn’t technically conceded, and as soon as she arrived home in Michigan, she packed for the next Trump trip. Kiczenski trusted that something was coming and wanted a go-bag ready if she needed to leave for a rally at a moment’s notice.

“We’re all on the edge of our seats waiting to hear about the next event,” she said. “Now we’re like an army, and it’s like boots on the ground. Tell us where we need to go!… “

As innocent, and as deadly, as a cloud of coronavirus particles.

If I haven’t mentioned it before (I keep starting posts about the riot, but there’s just TOO MUCH), HuffPost reporter Ryan J. Reilly’s twitter feed is a great way to keep track of day-to-day developments:

/2 Some people are responding to this with “wait, isn’t it permissible — even healthy and good — to have contempt for the government?” Yes, it is. But you have to pay attention to context.

The context here is the judge’s determination under the Bail Reform Act:….

/3 “Will any combination of conditions reasonably assure” that this person will show up for court and not be a danger to the community?

Here the judge didn’t find this doofus was a danger, though I suspect some judges might have (the judge is right, IMO, on this record).

/4 The judge did find, however, that the defendant’s erratic behavior, including harassment of the court officials supervising him and their families, suggested that he would not comply with court orders regarding showing up in court.

/5 From the judge’s perspective, this is the dialogue:
Judge: “If the court orders to you appear for trial, will you obey, or do I need to detain you to make sure you show up?”
Defendant: “The court can kiss my ass.”
Judge: “Well okay then.”

/6 You can disagree with the judge’s conclusion and think that piling on more conditions would have reasonably assured his return to court — some judges would — but the logic that “this completely defiant person clearly won’t follow orders” is typical detention logic.

/7 From a legal realist perspective, being a gratuitous douche to the court staff (because Pretrial and Probation are arms of the court), and doing creepy threatening things to their families, will make the judge not disposed to give you the benefit of the doubt.

/8 In short, your legal fortunes are best protected expressing contempt for government in traditional American ways, like in the same fundraising appeal in which you also celebrate the unimpeachable divinity of law enforcement and the military.

      Baud

      I guess it’s important to provide information about the people who were part of the insurrection, but I also can’t help but see it as a version of a Cletus safari.

    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Still, he refused to take a coronavirus test and potentially increase the caseload on Trump’s watch: “I’m not going to add to the numbers,” he told me

      To think all this time I actually haven’t been elitist enough….

      “We were just there to overthrow the government.”

      : blinking into the middle distance :

    7. 7.

      debbie

      “We weren’t there to steal things. We weren’t there to do damage. We were just there to overthrow the government.”

      Jesus. Can she hear herself? Fuck them all.

    9. 9.

      Citizen Alan

      I feel like I just read an article trying to get me to feel sympathy for the 9/11 hijackers. Or perhaps members of the Manson family.

    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @raven: I’m not a psychiatrist, but that woman was nuts.

      and why were they always making those videos while driving?

    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      We were just there to overthrow the government.

      Is there some other meaning of ‘just’ that would make this a vaguely sane statement?

    16. 16.

      Martin

      Look, that was terrible, but lessons have been learned. Just yesterday we arrested a black member of Congress for <checks notes> singing to protect voting rights.

      Let that serve as a lesson that we won’t be putting up with this nonsense any longer.

    18. 18.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: Look, they earned that cultural dominance through the fair and square process of slavery and lynching, and Democrats can’t just take that from them after all of that work.

    22. 22.

      zhena gogolia

      @Martin:

      Oh, he’s talking about all the pollyannas around here who never worried a bit about there being a coup attempt. He lives in an alternate BJ reality.

    28. 28.

      JoyceH

      Just today I was talking to a friend about how depressing it is to realize that there are millions of our fellow citizens who couldn’t seem to listen to Trump and realize within five minutes that he’s mean, stupid, corrupt, and crazy. And they ADORE him! I thought the veneration of Saint Ronny was over the top, but nobody put big ol’ honkin’ REAGAN flags on their boats and pickup trucks.

      I’d always thought that to be a successful demagogue, you’d have to be at least somewhat attractive, as well as smart or clever, and have a strategy and a goal. Which made Hitler a baffling anomaly, but now with Trump added to the equation, maybe they’re all like that.

    29. 29.

      Geminid

      There are a lot of people out there with empty lives. I can understand how these particular ones might need a cause, but they sure picked a bad one. Many of them will get what they deserve.

      I just hope that the authors of this insurrection can be punished. If their culpability can be proven, a charge of felony murder would not be excessive in the case of Roger Stone, Donald Trump, and others.

    30. 30.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      More evidence these are dangerously stupid people.

      What is the difference between masses of people starving to death because they were watering their crops with a sports drink because “it has electrolytes” and masses of people dying because of COVID because the vaccine might have a tracking device?

    31. 31.

      Mike G

      flew with him to Hong Kong, where they spent 24 hours waving their red, white and blue Trump flags during protests over China’s extradition laws.

      Strange, since Trump essentially shrugged at China’s repression of that city and told Xi they should “build more camps” for the Uighur genocide in Xinjiang.

    32. 32.

      raven

      @JoyceH:

       

      Randy Newman

      Rednecks

      Last night I saw Lester Maddox on a TV show
      With some smart a** New York Jew
      And the Jew laughed at Lester Maddox
      And the audience laughed at Lester Maddox too
      Well he may be a fool but he’s our fool
      If they think they’re better than him they’re wrong
      So I went to the park and I took some paper along
      And that’s where I made this song

      Reply
    33. 33.

      HumboldtBlue

      I am enjoying The Cook of Castamar on Netflix.

      The lead character is very good. It’s a Spanish production that feels a bit like an Iberian Downton Abbey with lots of intrigue, interesting staff characters and the usual aristocratic jerks and jerkettes.

      The lead character, a woman, is an excellent cook who suffers from anxiety and agoraphobia but who cooks as if it’s art and who catches the taste buds and the eye of the kindly Duke who has lost his pregnant wife. There’s a mad King, a swimming castrato, a black adopted brother, the stiff domineering housekeeper who has a soft spot and lots of personal liaisons.

      I do wonder at some of the translation, however, and yes, I’m watching with subtitles.

    37. 37.

      JoyceH

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Someone who flies to Hong Kong for 24 hours on a whim is not living paycheck to paycheck.

      Exactly what I was thinking! People with genuine ‘economic anxiety’ aren’t going to Trump rally after Trump rally or taking part in those asinine boat parades – they can’t afford it!

    38. 38.

      Achrachno

      At one point in there, when reading about them carpooling from rally to rally and couch surfing, they reminded me of deadheads, but just not as benign, amusing or admirable (regardless of how little or much one may admire deadheads).

    39. 39.

      geg6

      I read that completely insane Cletus safari article earlier today.  Jesus Fucking Christ, this country is so fucked.

    40. 40.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Let’s not forget that AOL or Pelosi would be dead if they were caught by these assclowns. They ain’t no joke.

    43. 43.

      feebog

      Most of these folks are too stupid to pull on a pair of pants and have the zipper facing in the right direction.  Pissing off the judge is not a smart legal move.  I’m hoping all of them get maximum time to stew in their own fetid juices.

    45. 45.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @The Thin Black Duke: I can’t imagine they were big Mitt Romney fans either

      One of the new trump books, I think the Carol Leonnig/Phil Rucker one, says that Ann Romney didn’t want him to go to the Capitol that day because she was afraid there was going to be violence. But the authorities provided about as much security that days as if the Boy Scouts were going to have a jamboree nearby

    47. 47.

      Suzanne

      “It just looked so neat,” she said. “We weren’t there to steal things. We weren’t there to do damage. We were just there to overthrow the government.”

      I thought I had maximized my contempt for these people, but, wow, damn, I think it just escalated.

    49. 49.

      Aussie sheila

      @Geminid:

      My feelings exactly. These people appear to be a combination of outright nutters, angry anti-social a*holes and delusional.

      The real test of US law enforcement isn’t whether the violent trespassers get their punishment in the next year or so, but whether the reactionary elites that manufactured this human lethal device are found and punished even more harshly.

      I am confident that there will be jail sentences for all who are found guilty on the day, but my confidence in the FBI’s willingness and ability to properly source the events of the day, is not so robust.

      I hold some hope that an ambitious and industrious investigative journalist will be able to shed some light on the background to this farcical horror, but I hold no hope for the ordinary processes of the law.

    50. 50.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Excerpt from the Leonnig/Rucker book. Looks from this excerpt like they somehow got Ivanka trump to try to clean up her reputation

      McConnell and most of his colleagues did not know about the mayhem building outside. But Sen. Mitt Romney had been more attentive than others. On Jan. 2, the senator from Utah received a call from Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine, warning him about unsettling personal and specific threats. Milley had shared with King online chatter he had discovered through an app on his phone called Dataminr.

      Pro-Trump rhetoric was interlaced with calls for violence and references to smuggling guns and other weapons into Washington to “stop the steal.” One message said something along the lines of, “Let’s burn Senator McConnell’s house down while he’s in it.” …

      Romney told his wife, Ann, about King’s call.

      “Mitt, you can’t go back,” Ann Romney told her husband. She called his Senate staff and said she feared for his safety

      Milley called King who called Romney…. anybody call the head of the CP or DC police chief or the press to talk about Dataminr? 

