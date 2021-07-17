Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Saturday Morning Open Thread: One Small Thing to Look Forward To

Saturday Morning Open Thread: One Small Thing to Look Forward To

19 Comments

Meanwhile, Fox News and its reporter Peter Doocy contine their campaign to kill as many Americans as possible…

I, like Doocy, was intrigued by where this number came from Thursday. I, unlike Doocy apparently, actually did 30 seconds of research on it. That’s all the time it took to find the publicly available study — which even has the number Psaki cited in its title, “The Disinformation Dozen” — from the Center for Countering Digital Hate. The study was picked up by the likes of NPR and others in May.

Nor did anything in Psaki’s comments Thursday suggest that this was from some kind of government study or research project. But Doocy jumped from her factoid to not just assuming that it was, but also that this amounted to “spying” and that the “spying” was specifically done by the surgeon general’s office (perhaps because Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy appeared with Psaki on Thursday?)…

      Spanky

      The fleas are back. Blech. Time to dose the cats again.

      And why is that shit so expensive?
      (A: Because they can.)

      Spanky

      Btw, how can Fox have an embarrassing blunder when they refuse to be embarrassed? Or even admit they’re wrong? If other journalists are embarrassed for them, that’s a problem.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      We’re back from our 3-day bus trip to Taliesin and various other touristy sites. Taliesin was good. Apparently it had fallen into disrepair a few years back but it’s now a UNESCO World Heritage site and is being repaired. We also enjoyed our last stop, Galena, for the Grant stuff. Nine Civil War general came from there which shows you what connections can do. OTOH, House on the Rock in WI was loud, chaotic, and horrifying.

      Baud

      But Doocy jumped from her factoid to not just assuming that it was, but also that this amounted to “spying” and that the “spying” was specifically done by the surgeon general’s office

      BJ’s favorite pundit will be all over this on the next episode of Tucker Carlson.

      Anne Laurie

      @MattF: This is, by far, the stupidest hot take I have ever seen.

      It’s by (or ghosted for) Conrad Black, convicted felon & good friend of Donald Trump.

      You see Black’s name, you don’t need to bother reading any attached material to know it will be specious… and stupid.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Ex-St. Louis Police Officer Gets Two Weekends in Jail, (3 years) Probation for Covering Up Beating

      Her boyfriend got 52 months, the other 2 cops were convicted in a 2nd trial after their first one ended with a hung jury and have yet to be sentenced.

      I bring this up for the sole purpose of quoting the closing paragraph:

      More than 120 people were arrested the same night as Hall, leading to dozens of similar complaints of police abuse. No charges have been filed in response to any of those complaints.

      In other news, water is still wet, fire is still hot.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Good morning, folks. I wanted to share my latest essay about The New Normal that the anti-vaxxers given to the rest of us. Although I really try not to indulge in torture porn, I hate what these dickwads did because it never had to go down like this. How did we equate wearing a piece of cloth over our faces to wearing a straitjacket? Maybe I should put a shot of Jim Beam into my next cup of coffee…

      dmsilev

      @MattF: Even assuming that Trump was capable of moderating himself (a huge huge assumption), his base loves the fact that he’s a performative asshole and everyone else hates his guts and won’t forget the years of performative assholishness, so who exactly would such a shift attract?

      Gin & Tonic

      @Spanky: I don’t know about fleas, but we have lots of ticks here, and I can say that Simparica is a fucking miracle drug

      ETA: Oh, you said cats, sorry.

