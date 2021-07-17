Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: The Great Resignation

I have been intrigued by various articles that talk about The Great Resignation.  Not quite as in the news as Critical Race Theory, but then I don’t see the right-wing talking much about this.  Possibly because they hate the idea that workers have options?

*The Bloomberg/ Business Week article is paywalled, but you do get a few free articles every month.

The article that first caught my attention last week:

‘Great Resignation’ gains steam as return-to-work plans take effect


Key Points:  (CNBC)

°  Instead of heading back to the office in the wake of the Covid pandemic, employees may quit instead.

°  95% of workers are considering changing jobs, according to a report by Monster.com.

°  92% are even willing to switch industries to find the right position, according to a recent report by jobs site Monster.com.

Some excerpts:  (CNBC)

After spending more than a year at home, some don’t want to go back to commuting, preferring the flexibility of remote work at least a few days a week.

Others are simply burned out from logging long hours while also balancing child care and remote school, sometimes all at once.

And nearly all employees are ready to see what else is out there.

“Either they’re unfulfilled from their jobs or their priorities have changed,” said Maria Reitan, founder and head coach at Jump Team, based in Minneapolis.

In what’s been dubbed the “Great Resignation,” a whopping 95% of workers are now considering changing jobs, and 92% are even willing to switch industries to find the right position, according to a recent report by jobs site Monster.com.

Most say burnout and lack of growth opportunities are what is driving the shift, Monster found.

“When we were in the throes of the pandemic, so many people buckled down, now what we’re seeing is a sign of confidence,” said Scott Blumsack, senior vice president of research and insights at Monster.

Already, a record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the Labor Department.

Axios also has an article on the same subject, but the numbers in the article are different.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      WaterGirl

      We just put up an *Artists in Our Midst post featuring Steve from Mendocino, so here’s an open thread / politics post so there’s a place for conversation at the same time.

      *We’ll be featuring one Artist in Our Midst in a post at some point every weekend, and we will make sure that’s paired with another thread for more general conversation.

      debbie

      NPR was just talking about people insisting on flexible hours post-pandemic, to the point where it’s expected that rush hour will be from 10am to noon. If I end up having to return to work, I will happily enjoy the 8am empty roads.

      Walker

      95% is not a realistic number. It must be limiting what it considers a worker. I would believe 40%

      Mike in NC

      Have not yet seen any articles on the Great Resignation yet. It’s hard to stay current with the indignation coming from wingnut media. It looks like the menace of Transgender Athletes has gone away already, but Replacement Theory sounds like it has some staying power (as in white people will be replaced in this country by non-white people, in a variation on the “Invasion of the Body Snatchers”). Tucker Carlson is laughing all the way to the bank.

      MattF

      An additional thought about those supposed ‘minutes’ from a Russian leadership meeting… I’ve been puzzled– if it’s disinformation, there has to be a motive, but revealing the minutes of a meeting that everyone more or less already knew about seemed motiveless.

      However, now I think that the framing is significant– Putin is here seen as the master manipulator, the hidden force behind all the bad stuff that has happened in the US. This framing is clearly favorable to the Russians and seems to me to easily explain why the information, true or not, was released. There’s also unreleased information in an ‘appendix’, which is a pretty obvious manipulation.

      So, now I’m convinced it’s a ploy.

      raven

      “a whopping 95% of workers are now considering changing jobs”

       

      Sorry, I think this is silly. Anyone with a pulse and a job would always “consider” changing.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Walker: yeah, that’s nuts

      a whopping 95% of workers are now considering changing jobs, and 92% are even willing to switch industries to find the right position, according to a recent report by jobs site Monster.com.

      I think “considering” and “willing’ are doing some dang heavy lifting there. Unless it’s percentage of people who have accounts on Monster, which would make sense

      trollhattan

      Having had numerous layoffs and resignations, I recommend the second over the first.

      This is my Bloomberg-worthy advice.

      Spanky

      @Ruckus:

      I quit my job a month ago…….

       

      Does that count?

      No, that’s not the Great Resignation. That’s the Fabulous Retirement.

      Welcome to my world!

      MattF

      @Mike in NC: The thing about ‘replacement theory’ is that it’s a pretty standard White Supremacist trope that appears to be moving into the mainstream, via Fox.

      SFAW

      Possibly because they hate the idea that workers have options?

      Workers, wimmins, POC, furriners, lie-berals, wimmins, and so on.

      Baud

      @MattF:

      It’s moving into the mainstream because too many white people are acting shitty and making the theory attractive to decent people.

      Suzanne

      I already changed jobs in May. I want to continue working remotely for a bit longer. I kind of love it. Piece and quiet. Getting more sleep. Healthier lunches. Working out instead of commuting. Less mandatory fun with colleagues, less sexual harassment, less bullshit.

      JoyceH

      I’m honestly feeling downright enraged about the state of the pandemic. The pandemic tracker I follow had the nation as a whole down to 4 cases per 100,000 just a few weeks ago, and now it’s back up to 11 per 100,000.  And Florida is *49* per 100,000! As an outsider, I’m just BAFFLED at the actions of the Florida governor and legislature. Are there actual reasons for their pandemic actions other than sheer malevolence? Not allowing businesses to ‘discriminate’ against the unvaccinated OR to mandate masks – so if you want to remain in business, the state is going to require you to expose yourself on a daily basis to the unmasked and unvaccinated? WHY?

      smith

      @MattF: Another possible motive might be that various investigations are uncovering solid evidence the the Trump businesses are basically Russian money laundering operations, and Putin would like to make it appear that his interest in TFG is primarily poltical and not financial.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Suzanne:

      Less mandatory fun with colleagues 

      It’s company policy that you will have awkward socialisation with your co-workers, and you will like it!

      Kent

      I’m in education and there are definitely a lot of 60-something teachers who have basically been hanging on via inertia and to get one more year of credit onto their pensions.  After this past year a lot of them are hanging up their caps and saying it ain’t worth it.  Substitute rosters have also been decimated as a lot of those are elderly retired teachers who are picking up a little income on the side and coming to the conclusion that it ain’t worth it.

      Now is probably not a bad time to get into education for a young teacher.  I expect a lot of churn over the next year

      The problem with teaching of course is that you are at the mercy of the most MAGAt parents in your classes.  And God only knows what diseases they are sending their kids to school with these days.

      ET

      I work for a federal agency which a high percentage of people at or past retirement.d They haven’t left because they are under the old CSRS system that rewards longevity, but also because they love their job and the overall mission of the employer.

      My corner of the agency has at a number of people in the category and one has announced her retirement at the end of the month and three others are in the same boat.  Two of them will likely retire once more people are brought on. The pandemic meant they could work, do so from home, so they stayed but I expect many more will retire because why would they come back and deal with everything if they don’t have to. Add to that, we have a large public facing component and all of the new (and temporary-ish) COVID procedures in place are complicated and some are just tired of the complicated (and new at the end of their career). None of us are looking forward to the problem/entitled visitors who will come.

      Nina

      @ET: I also work at a federal agency with lots of people who could retire tomorrow if they wanted to.  It leads to management being reeeallly careful around some people.  Hopefully it will also lead to us staying in work from home mode for some time to come.

      JoyceH

      @Nina: I saw an article in the paper saying that the federal government was going to be a lot more flexible about work from home post-pandemic. I wonder how that’s working out in real life? Seems to me that a lot of the insistence on having people come in to the office is based on managers who like to be able to Survey their Domain. “All of this is mine!”

      different-church-lady

      Right now there’s a bunch of MBAs thinking, “Wait, who the fuck gave the employees any say in how the world works?!?”

      The Thin Black Duke

      @JoyceH: They’re willing to let ten of thousands of people die than admit they were wrong. There’s a reason why Pride is the first deadly sin.

      ET

      @Nina: We had A LOT of people on the high risk list. A lot.

      Generally the employer has been good about what we need and procedures but we can’t work from home forever, and many of us aren’t in jobs where we can telework as much as they would like once we began opening up. Sure, a lot of what we do is done on a computer but during the lockdown the office wasn’t open to the wider public, and now it is, so 100% of our job is not conducive to working from home more than one day a week. Heck even that is an issue if enough people in the section retire/leave.

      Feathers

      @JoyceH: The federal government has agencies which are largely work from home, so there are models of how it can be done. The Patent Office, for one. Patent examiners are trained in DC area, on probation for two years and have to work a certain number of hours at HQ, but after that can work anywhere in the country with broadband. You come into the office periodically. The Patent Office supplies the entire tech setup to put the home office together. It’s all classified, so you have to also have an office that can lock.

      Agencies who want to go remote can look at how the Patent Office has distributed its workflow. Admittedly, each examiner has their own workload, which flows upward rather than laterally, but I’m sure other places have this too.

      Seriously, if you have a technical degree (i.e. with Calc 2), consider the Patent Office. You have to be in DC for the training, fairly nearby for the probationary, but after that you can live basically anywhere with a schedule you completely set yourself and a great salary. Friends from home have done it.

      Ruckus

      @JoyceH:

      It’s actually pretty simple (as are it’s proponents), to own the libs.

      It goes like this, Own the libs – win!

      I didn’t say it’s a good plan or one with a long term positive side for it’s proponents but still – own the libs!

      Phylllis

      @Kent: We saw a number of retirements this year, and I think we’ll see more after 21-22. Particularly with the SC legislature making it impossible for schools to have mandatory mask wearing, no matter the conditions. That’s as of now though.

      Also, we’ve had more ‘changing profession’ applicants this year, mostly 50-ish folks.

      ET

      @JoyceH: I can only speak for my corner of the federal government but what you said may be a part of it but for us, we have a large public facing component that needs staff (though they never really took a look at how to change that to facilitate teleworking). With that said, there are definitely some managers (not mine thankfully) who don’t trust staff (which says more about them than the staff) who think if they can’t see you working, you aren’t.

      There also seems to be a bit of a blind spot about telework at the top levels of management. They didn’t really get how much of the work we do do, is stuff that can be done from home. The pandemic blew that out of the water. They are being proactive and taking the lead in resetting the telework discussion from some people but only if you prove it, to a more systematic look at who can do a lot of work from home and who can’t with the assumption that most people can do at least some. Basically they saw how much we did get done the last year and were surprised and glad.

      Thankfully, they had started to move people to laptops before the pandemic (and had to rush out laptops during) and finally got a more robust VPN and better tools which greatly facilitated this change of discussion and assumptions.

      Ruckus

      @different-church-lady:

      I can hear them wiping their tears with their hard earned diplomas.

      I mean it has to be difficult to sit in a class and hear, “Fuck over employees!” for 2 hrs a day for a year and then walk out with a diploma that people think gives them special powers of understanding business.

      mrmoshpotato

      CANCEL CULTURE IS REAL!Because I’m absolutely in favor of canceling any event led by Matt Gaetz or Marjorie Taylor Greene, and especially if it’s both of these pieces of seditious garbage.— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 17, 2021

      Follow up:
      Replying to @Green_Footballs

      This isn’t a partisan issue for me. It’s a piece-of-shit issue.

      RepubAnon

      @MattF: It puts the Trump – Russia issue back in the papers, thus distracting from the anti-vaccination and anti-infrastructure push from the Republicans.

      Plus, as many have noted, it could also be poisoned bait, like the forged documents about rumors surrounding Dubya’s National Guard service.

