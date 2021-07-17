I have been intrigued by various articles that talk about The Great Resignation. Not quite as in the news as Critical Race Theory, but then I don’t see the right-wing talking much about this. Possibly because they hate the idea that workers have options?

If you’re ready to quit your job, here’s how to do it https://t.co/oT1vtRhV8f — Businessweek (@BW) May 10, 2021

*The Bloomberg/ Business Week article is paywalled, but you do get a few free articles every month.

The article that first caught my attention last week:



Key Points: (CNBC)

° Instead of heading back to the office in the wake of the Covid pandemic, employees may quit instead. ° 95% of workers are considering changing jobs, according to a report by Monster.com. ° 92% are even willing to switch industries to find the right position, according to a recent report by jobs site Monster.com.

Some excerpts: (CNBC)

After spending more than a year at home, some don’t want to go back to commuting, preferring the flexibility of remote work at least a few days a week. Others are simply burned out from logging long hours while also balancing child care and remote school, sometimes all at once. And nearly all employees are ready to see what else is out there. “Either they’re unfulfilled from their jobs or their priorities have changed,” said Maria Reitan, founder and head coach at Jump Team, based in Minneapolis.

…

In what’s been dubbed the “Great Resignation,” a whopping 95% of workers are now considering changing jobs, and 92% are even willing to switch industries to find the right position, according to a recent report by jobs site Monster.com. Most say burnout and lack of growth opportunities are what is driving the shift, Monster found. “When we were in the throes of the pandemic, so many people buckled down, now what we’re seeing is a sign of confidence,” said Scott Blumsack, senior vice president of research and insights at Monster. Already, a record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the Labor Department.

Axios also has an article on the same subject, but the numbers in the article are different.

“The great resignation”: Upwards of 40% of workers are thinking about quitting their jobs https://t.co/josb2HmqCg — Axios (@axios) June 14, 2021

.