Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Are you … from the future?

This fight is for everything.

Too inconsequential to be sued

I’m going back to the respite thread.

The house always wins.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Verified, but limited!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Wetsuit optional.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

It’s the corruption, stupid.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Let there be snark.

Reality always wins in the end.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Accountability, motherfuckers.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Open Thread: Don’t Worry — Monkeypox Is Neither Smallpox Nor Ebola

Open Thread: Don’t Worry — Monkeypox Is Neither Smallpox Nor Ebola

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

*Now* aren’t you glad you listened to the flight attendant, and kept your mask on?…

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in a Texas resident who had flown to Atlanta from Nigeria on July 8, with a final destination of Dallas Love Field Airport on July 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. It is the first case of the virus seen in the United States in nearly two decades.

The patient is hospitalized in isolation in Dallas and is in stable condition, health officials with the Dallas County Health and Human Services said…

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is helping to contact the patient’s fellow passengers and assessing their potential risks.

“This is another demonstration of the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure, as we are only a plane ride away from any global infectious disease,” Dr. Philip Huang, director of the Dallas County Health and Human Services, said in a press release…

Most monkeypox outbreaks have occurred in Africa. In addition to Nigeria, outbreaks have also been reported in nine other countries in central and western Africa since 1970. Monkeypox also caused a large outbreak in people in the United States in 2003 after the virus spread from imported African rodents to pet prairie dogs, with 47 reported human cases…


Great, illustrated story from 2017 — well worth the click:

The United States experienced a monkeypox outbreak in 2003. An exotic pet dealer imported 800 animals from Africa, including giant pouched rats, dormice and rope squirrels. While the animals were housed in a facility in Illinois, some of them infected prairie dogs that were later sold as pets. Forty-seven people in six Midwestern states were sickened, all of whom recovered. The youngest was a 3-year-old girl bitten on the finger by her new pet prairie dog…

Despite its name, monkeypox is probably not spread by monkeys. It was discovered in research monkeys in Denmark in 1958. Giant pouched rats, dormice and squirrels are the chief suspects, but there could be others…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cermet
  • germy
  • Ramalama

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Cermet

      So the people on the plane are very likely safe because …wait for it … they were wearing masks mandated by the Covid precautions! Maybe this is something that should be required from now on. Look what it can do to help prevent an outbreak of a virus. And in the future, this will occur more and more often.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ramalama

      Rick Perlstein, author of many dead-to-rights books on American history is celebrating his book Reaganland’s anniversary. This might be of interest to some of youse who talk about books here at BalloonJuice Central:

      Paperback arrives in a month–absent the embarrassing errors that marred the hardcover (save a pesky one on p. 718). To celebrate that, and my 24 years of work on the series, Zooming into the first 24 book clubs who ask. Love to meet my dear readers!

      I’m a facebook friend of his so that’s where I saw it. I guess hitting me up to hit him up is the way to go. But I won’t bother him with the actual details of how to do that, unless someone here actually wants to zoom with him about the book. Or maybe just hit him up using twitter or an email to him directly. It’s not facebook-specific.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.