There’s been a lot of complaining about Canada’s border policy, which is that no dirty, plague-ridden Americans can come to Canada for fun. Last week, a statement from the PM’s office included a little hint that fully vaccinated travelers from the US could be allowed to enter in mid-August. If I were in Justin Trudeau’s brown shoes and Chewbacca socks, I’d be doing the same thing, especially if I were thinking about a late-Summer election call.

As in many things, Canada is a bit of a experiment in what would happen if the US had sane politics. The graph below is one example — basically, when there’s a shot available in the Great White North, it goes into an arm shortly after it thaws out.

The current Canadian vaccination rate is 78% first shot (12 and over), and 41% of that same group fully vaxxed. In the US, it’s 65.3% first shot (12 and over), and 56.6% fully vaccinated. The reason for the Canadian disparity is that they were increasing the delay between first and second shots for a while in the beginning to get more first shots in arms, though they now have enough vaccine to that they project 75% fully vaccinated by the end of July.

Anyway, I’m sure there are Canadian readers who have horror stories and complaints, but Canada is looking pretty good from this side of the border. As someone eager to travel to Canada before the Summer is out, my guess is that the “reopening” will be met with whining and caterwauling from American plague rats, if the current Canadian restrictions are going to be the model for entry. You need proof of vaccination, a COVID test within 72 hours, and your unvaccinated children may need to quarantine. I’m going to guess that their proof of vaccination is going to be relatively stringent, since there’s a market in fake vaccine cards in the US.

What I would love to see is the border being opened to any resident of a state that has an electronic vaccine passport issued by the state, which would mean New Yorkers could cross, and residents of some other states will get a heartfelt “Soorry” at the border. But those kinds of dreams open you up for crushing disappointment, so my therapist told me to cut it out.