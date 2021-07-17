Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Justin, There’s No Answer

There’s been a lot of complaining about Canada’s border policy, which is that no dirty, plague-ridden Americans can come to Canada for fun. Last week, a statement from the PM’s office included a little hint that fully vaccinated travelers from the US could be allowed to enter in mid-August. If I were in Justin Trudeau’s brown shoes and Chewbacca socks, I’d be doing the same thing, especially if I were thinking about a late-Summer election call.

As in many things, Canada is a bit of a experiment in what would happen if the US had sane politics. The graph below is one example — basically, when there’s a shot available in the Great White North, it goes into an arm shortly after it thaws out.

The current Canadian vaccination rate is 78% first shot (12 and over), and 41% of that same group fully vaxxed. In the US, it’s 65.3% first shot (12 and over), and 56.6% fully vaccinated. The reason for the Canadian disparity is that they were increasing the delay between first and second shots for a while in the beginning to get more first shots in arms, though they now have enough vaccine to that they project 75% fully vaccinated by the end of July.

Anyway, I’m sure there are Canadian readers who have horror stories and complaints, but Canada is looking pretty good from this side of the border. As someone eager to travel to Canada before the Summer is out, my guess is that the “reopening” will be met with whining and caterwauling from American plague rats, if the current Canadian restrictions are going to be the model for entry. You need proof of vaccination, a COVID test within 72 hours, and your unvaccinated children may need to quarantine. I’m going to guess that their proof of vaccination is going to be relatively stringent, since there’s a market in fake vaccine cards in the US.

What I would love to see is the border being opened to any resident of a state that has an electronic vaccine passport issued by the state, which would mean New Yorkers could cross, and residents of some other states will get a heartfelt “Soorry” at the border. But those kinds of dreams open you up for crushing disappointment, so my therapist told me to cut it out.

    11Comments

    3. 3.

      phein62

      Malta has just announced that:

       

      • The Health and Tourism Authorities are proceeding with technical arrangements for the verification of the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.
      • As from Monday 19th July 2021, Malta will recognise the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with an EMA-approved vaccine (full course and 14 days post last dose) as a valid vaccination certificate.
      • As from 1st August 2021, the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will need to be verified through a specific app to be acceptable as a valid vaccination certificate.

       

      They haven’t announced details on the app, but I’m excited (middle son has a field school waiting on Gozo in August).   News posted on Visit Malta.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      Do they still use those funny looking coins up there?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cathie from Canada

      I can hardly wait for the border to reopen so we can have professional baseball in Canada this year.

      Chances are it would have been open by now if Ontario Premier Doug Ford hadn’t tried to blame supposedly-lax federal border policy for the virus spike Ontario had this spring.

      The border has never actually been really “closed” because we still have thousands of trucks crossing all the time because food. But it has been closed to “nonessential” travel, which includes hockey, baseball, basketball.  The virus spike that Ford tried to blame on US truck drivers actually happened because Ontario made such a hash of its vaccine distribution, they had hundreds of thousands of doses in storage when people were screaming for them. So Ford really needed to find a way to blame Trudeau somehow for this debacle.

      Anyway, vaccinations are proceeding well how, so of course Ford is trying to blame Trudeau for NOT getting the border open faster and everybody is laughing at Ford.  Trudeau is simply not going to let the border re-open until he is sure that Ford isn’t able to set him up for another Charley Brown Football experience.

      That said, I read this morning that the Blue Jays will be playing in Canada again at the end of July, so HOORAY!!!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      What I would love to see is the border being opened to any resident of a state that has an electronic vaccine passport issued by the state, which would mean New Yorkers could cross, and residents of some other states will get a heartfelt “Soorry” at the border.

      The anti-vax fanatics wouldn’t want to visit the Socialist Hellhole of the North anyway.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      J R in WV

      @Baud:

      So much THIS, me too!! You don’t want to be vaccinated, STAY AWAY from everyone else, at home or in a FEMA camp. In the wilderness.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dr. bloor

      Fire your therapist. The appropriate response in this instance is, “so let’s think about how you can go about making the change you want actually happen.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      opened to any resident of a state that has an electronic vaccine passport issued by the state

      Once again, no cell phone, no service.

      Fie on that.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      not just that, but no smart phone, no service, no? I don’t think I know anyone who still uses a flip phone anymore, but a friend of mine went through a phase of willful ludditery for a while, insisted on using a flip-phone until it started to interfere with his job a couple of years ago

      Reply

