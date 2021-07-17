Just once I'd like to hear the anti-vax people thank those of us who got the vaccine for driving down COVID enough to where we are pretty much back to normal today. They're not just living in an alternate reality, but they're incredibly ungrateful as well. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 16, 2021





U.S. President Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and other world leaders meet virtually for the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, seeking collective actions to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts https://t.co/zC56RqLKar — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2021

Walensky is also making the case that partially-vaccinated Americans need to make sure they get a 2nd shot. Pfizer's and Moderna's second vaccines should be taken on schedule 3-4 wks after the first. BUT: "If you are beyond that window, there is no bad time to get that 2nd shot." — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) July 16, 2021

Bad headline — don’t let it scare you:

U.S. FDA sets January target to decide on approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 shot https://t.co/31Ruq5nKKH pic.twitter.com/pO13H2FOv1 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2021

…. The target action date does not mean the approval will not happen before January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/36Ixfkm) “Quite to the contrary, the review of this BLA (biologics license application) has been ongoing, is among the highest priorities of the agency, and the agency intends to complete the review far in advance of the PDUFA goal date.”… Pfizer/BioNTech finished submitting their application for a full U.S. approval in May and the agency will review the data under its “priority review” pathway. The FDA in May expanded the emergency use of the two-shot vaccine to children 12 through 15 years of age. The companies said on Friday they intend to submit an application to support approval of the vaccine in this age group once the required data is available six months after the second dose…

The global state of vaccinations. As of July 13, 25.6% of the world’s population has received at least one covid vaccine dose. Africa gets nothing. pic.twitter.com/YWXaDLHzvE — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 16, 2021

Thailand has tightened coronavirus restrictions further as daily cases surpassed 10,000 and the death toll hit a record 141 despite an overnight curfew in Bangkok and several other provinces. https://t.co/cOoLeuzKBG — The Associated Press (@AP) July 17, 2021

Melbourne's snap Covid lockdown sparks protest https://t.co/Vm1Gdvftls — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 16, 2021

Vaccine tourism: Thousands of Iranians are traveling to neighboring Armenia to get inoculated against COVID-19. Vaccine doses are scarce in Iran, and less than 2% of the country's 84 million people have received both shots. https://t.co/2Qa7mKrATn — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 17, 2021

European nations are scrambling to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations as the more transmissible delta variant drives a surge in infections. They are using a carrot-and-stick approach to persuade those who are reluctant to get their shots. https://t.co/6sHmohInHN — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 17, 2021

Britain has recorded more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time in six months. Despite the surge, England will lift all remaining legal restrictions on social contact and mask-wearing in most indoor settings on Monday. https://t.co/H3xhiBxdW5 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 16, 2021

England’s Covid unlocking is a threat to the world, say 1,200 scientists. The Guardian's @BenQuinn75 reports on today's amazing intervention by some of the worlds leading COVID scientists and government advisors. https://t.co/MlTHC5cT5M — Dr Gabriel Scally (@GabrielScally) July 16, 2021

UK plans biggest flu vaccine rollout this winter https://t.co/ty0sOChKPg — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 17, 2021

The Eiffel Tower reopens today after being ordered shut in October to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Visitors 18 and older will have to show a pass proving vaccination, a negative coronavirus test or recent recovery from the virus to visit the tower. https://t.co/jyaEn5qvRz — The Associated Press (@AP) July 16, 2021

Africa’s Covid crisis is deepening but vaccines are still far off. The continent is in the deadliest stage of its pandemic & there's little prospect of relief. #DeltaVariant is driving the rise in cases. Namibia & Tunisia both report high deaths per capita https://t.co/NhZFUsatu6 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 16, 2021

Tunisia reports daily record 205 coronavirus deaths https://t.co/RNZPeFgjNQ pic.twitter.com/4P7aju2Xfk — Reuters (@Reuters) July 17, 2021

US-donated vaccine deliveries to Africa set to begin, with first deliveries planned to Burkina Faso, Djibouti, and Ethiopia | Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance https://t.co/VKwMD4ea3d — John Nkengasong (@JNkengasong) July 16, 2021

Senegal president threatens to close borders as COVID cases soar https://t.co/XiOyneMKmo pic.twitter.com/RXU9zVyUU1 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 17, 2021

Covid-19: Second doses run dry in Brazil's scramble to vaccinate https://t.co/odeeXk0NVg — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 16, 2021

Smile.

After 8 months the 1st people who got J&J #COVID19 #vaccine are still making strong antibody responses against both original forms of the virus & variants, study shows. https://t.co/ydsMd9tQ5Z — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 16, 2021

Long Covid: More likely in patients with 5+ symptoms in 1st week of infection. British researchers identified 2 main symptom clusters: Those involving fatigue, headache & upper respiratory issues & those w/ multi-system problems—ongoing fever & GI symptoms https://t.co/IJLGPoXVtd pic.twitter.com/6VikZAX4Ra — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 16, 2021

Who else remembers toxic shock syndrome, from the 1980s?

COVID-19’s Effects on Kids Are Even Stranger Than We Thoughthttps://t.co/3MCo8yjA7N — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) July 16, 2021

“As high-income countries . . . have secured a majority of the world’s vaccine supply (more than twice the volumes needed to cover their populations), many low-income countries have barely begun the immunization process.” @SuerieMoon https://t.co/kjd67E0zbQ — NEJM Perspective (@NEJMPerspec) July 16, 2021

In just 1 week's time, 10% of US counties have moved into the #COVID19 "high risk" category & 7% into "substantial risk" because #DeltaVariant cases are surging, amid low #vaccination rates. https://t.co/vtMaMqNKge — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 16, 2021

Many thanks ⁦@JohnKingCNN⁩ as Covid returns due to the delta variant in areas of low vaccination coverage especially in Southern US. Special thanks ⁦@richeisen⁩ ⁦@RichEisenShow⁩ for explaining why breakthrough won’t lead to hospitalization. Important advocacy pic.twitter.com/n0MRl9rJZV — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) July 16, 2021

Los Angeles County's new indoor mask order arrives as new cases have nearly tripled statewide. L.A. County is the 1st county in the country to revive its masking order. Map is of Los Angeles County, home to 10 million people https://t.co/iQe3mm9aeb pic.twitter.com/sot80rQViX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 17, 2021

"A fifth of Americans believe that it is 'very true' or 'probably true' that #COVID19 #vaccines contain microchips as part of a covert government-led population control plan." Did somebody put LSD in the U.S. water supply? https://t.co/KhMa53KJnz — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 16, 2021