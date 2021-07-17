Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, July 16-17

Bad headline — don’t let it scare you:

…. The target action date does not mean the approval will not happen before January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/36Ixfkm)

“Quite to the contrary, the review of this BLA (biologics license application) has been ongoing, is among the highest priorities of the agency, and the agency intends to complete the review far in advance of the PDUFA goal date.”…

Pfizer/BioNTech finished submitting their application for a full U.S. approval in May and the agency will review the data under its “priority review” pathway.

The FDA in May expanded the emergency use of the two-shot vaccine to children 12 through 15 years of age.

The companies said on Friday they intend to submit an application to support approval of the vaccine in this age group once the required data is available six months after the second dose…

Who else remembers toxic shock syndrome, from the 1980s?

