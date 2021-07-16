RikyRah asked a good question yesterday:

Will you do an analysis of the bill from the Senators from Georgia, who want to find a way to get healthcare to those in states that refuse to expand Medicaid?

Senators Warnock and Ossoff, among others, are lead sponsors on a Medicaid Expansion backstop bill. There are two primary components:

The first component is a federal back-stop of Medicaid for the population that earns less than 138% Federal Poverty Level and lives in a non-expansion state. The Department of Health and Human Services would set up a plan that meets minimal essential health benefits (EHBs) with no premiums and minimal co-pays. This would be paid for out of a permanent appropriation.

The second component is increasing the size and length of the bribe to get hold-out states to expand. Right now the ARP gives new expansion states an extra 5% of the federal match for Legacy Medicaid for 2 years. Warnock/Ossoff would give an extra 10% for 10 years. The ARP makes expanding Medicaid a profit center for a state budget for two years. W-O makes it a fire hose of federal money for multiple terms of any hold-out state governor.