Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

This blog goes to 11…

Shocking, but not surprising

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

This fight is for everything.

Too inconsequential to be sued

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

What fresh hell is this?

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

The revolution will be supervised.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Let there be snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The willow is too close to the house.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You are here: Home / Politics / America / The Wilderness of Mirrors & The Guardian’s Scoop Regarding Putin’s & Russia’s Planning To Make Trump President: It Is Almost Certainly Disinformation & Agitprop, But It May Still Be True

The Wilderness of Mirrors & The Guardian’s Scoop Regarding Putin’s & Russia’s Planning To Make Trump President: It Is Almost Certainly Disinformation & Agitprop, But It May Still Be True

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , , ,

Several of you asked in comments yesterday morning what I thought about The Guardian‘s big scoop based on purported leaked Kremlin documents from January 2016 that supposedly reveal the formal planning by Putin and his intelligence and nat-sec leadership to make Trump president. As I was typing this up last night, Cheryl was doing her post and we agreed that I’d just finish drafting mine and save it for later as we are in almost complete agreement about The Guardian‘s reporting.

Since it’s now later, I figured I’d freshen it a wee bit and hit publish. Everything up to the Updated on 16 July at 2:00 PM EDT was written yesterday.

My initial response as a comment yesterday was:

This is certainly disinformation agitprop, in that what leaked is accurate in its contents, but not the real thing. Which allows Putin to both finally take credit for the op he’s been running informally since 2014 and formally since 2016 and also further that operations objectives of sowing socio-political discord in the US.

To clarify and be more specific, this is almost certainly disinformation and agitprop. While it is also most likely accurate in the contents in terms of the underlying facts of 2016 – as in Putin did have a preference for Trump and was utilizing his resources to elevate his candidacy and his chances – there is no way that this leaked Kremlin document is legitimately documenting whatever planning was going on in 2016.

The reporting in The Guardian Luke Harding, Julian Borger, and Dan Sabbagh is interesting, but… The report that the document:

“No 32-04 \ vd” – is classified as secret.

I have a lot of trouble believing that it wasn’t classified, according to the classification that the Kremlin uses, at the equivalent of what we would refer to as a fully compartmented classification at the highest level of classification.

Another issue I have is they don’t post the entire document, only two screen grabs extracts. Nor do they indicate the chain of transmission to them. They sort of intimate or suggest they got it from a western intelligence source, but the way they write the article, it could also be inferred it came from a Kremlin source.

One thing that is clear, is that if a western intelligence agency, one of our Five Eyes partners or one of our other intelligence partners, has had this for a while, they certainly did not share it with the US prior to, at least, late 2019. As both Matt Tait aka Pwn All The Things and Marcy Wheeler note.

I would also like to know which, if any, other major news organizations were offered this and refused to run it because they couldn’t vet it to their satisfaction.

Finally, Ivan Tchakev, who is the economics editor at RBC and writes as an expert at Riddle, is asserting that language errors indicate this is most certainly a forgery.

Since I don’t speak Russian other than the names of some foods, some place names, several curses, and the names of hockey players and some authors, composers, and dancers, I asked our own in house Russian language and Russian studies subject matter expert about Tchakev’s analysis and got this reply:

I don’t think you can really draw conclusions based on a linguistic analysis. Bureaucratic language is terrible everywhere, including in Russia.

Based on the language, it kind of looks fake to me but I could not swear to that in court! I’m not all that familiar with these kinds of documents. I just get a whiff of somebody playacting.

So hopefully everything is now clear as mud!

Updated at 2:00 PM EDT on 16 July 2021:

Marcy Wheeler makes the excellent, and if you’ve been following along as Cheryl and I have covered this stuff here and as Wheeler and others have covered it on their sites and feeds, obvious point that Putin’s active measures and low intensity political warfare operation precedes January 2016.

Click across and read the whole thread.

As we’ve discussed here numerous times, we can actually see the disinformation and agitprop operation begin in the spring of 2014. It was at this point in May of 2014 that the first story intended to dirty up potential presidential candidates was placed in Russian state news RIA Novosti. That disinformation and agitprop drop was targeted at President Biden, Ambassador Kerry, and Vice President Cheney by targeting their children as engaged in unethical and potentially illegal activities in Ukraine and other places. All three of them were being touted in 2014 as potential presidential candidates for 2016, though none of them ultimately ran.

The Jade Helm conspiracy theory of 2015, intended to stir up discontent among Texas against both the Obama administration and US Special Operations Forces, was also part of Russia’s active measures campaign. It was tied to Russia’s promotion of the Texas secessionist movement during President Obama’s second term, as well as support for a variety of American neo-NAZI and white supremacist groups. The plot to infiltrate and influence the National Rifle Association actually begins even father back. Torshin attended his first NRA national convention in 2012 and by 2014 he had Maria Butina in place and active in the US. Similarly, Russia has targeted the National Prayer Breakfast for years as a line of entry into the Republican Party and conservative organizations. Russia has also targeted a number of American evangelical groups. One of the key players in this is Jay Sekulow, who just happened to be Trump’s personal attorney for the Mueller investigation and both impeachments. This much coincidence takes a lot of work. The idea that suddenly, in January 2016, Putin convenes the equivalent of a National Security Council Principal’s meeting to plan and coordinate efforts in his active measures and low intensity political war against the US just doesn’t line up.

As I wrote yesterday, what I want to know now is where the document came from, which, if any of our ally’s intelligence services had it and provided it to The Guardian‘s reporting team. Or, if it wasn’t provided, what’s the chain of transmission in it leaking to them. And I want to see the whole document, with the appropriate redactions that would be necessary to protect anyone who leaked it out. Without all of that, this is interesting. It rings true. But it is clearly disinformation and agitprop intended to further wreak havoc on American society and politics.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Cmorenc
  • different-church-lady
  • dm
  • HinTN
  • Hob
  • Hoodie
  • jl
  • L85NJGT
  • New Deal democrat
  • Roger Moore
  • sab
  • Spanky
  • Tony Jay
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      Spanky

      That disinformation and agitprop drop was targeted at President Biden, Ambassador Kerry, and Vice President Cheney by targeting their children as engaged in unethical and potentially illegal activities in Ukraine and other places. All three of them were being touted as potential presidential candidates in 2016, though none of them ultimately ran.

      2014

      ETA: Touted in 2014 as 2016 candidates, yes?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      jl

      I don’t know much about this stuff, so maybe a dumb question. But there isn’t much in this that hasn’t been reported for years, at least in terms of enough evidence for one of the likely and plausible scenarios if not solid documented evidence.

      So, I don’t understand how this poorly sourced reporting will sow much discord, or who will be discorded, or who would get much benefit from releasing it.

      Maybe, Putin wants to project a general image of a big man who can effectively disrupt and punish, and get away with bad stuff, while keeping plausible deniability? Like, throwing down a dozen martial arts experts, and punking a dozen expert hockey players, and riding shirtless on galloping horses in promo videos is not enough?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      jl

      Maybe a distraction by alt-righters and Trumpsters from their latest scam of selling smart phones made by PRC state corporations at 2 or 3 hundred percent markup? Which is awkward for lunatic China hawks.

      Yes, I am that desperate in trying to figure out who benefits from this story. Why do you ask?

      Edit: attempt to rile up more of the frog and toad fight in the very tiny pond of maniac reactionary lefty internet fights? Something to rile up Jimmy Dore and Michael Tracey? Like a twig falling over very deep in the forest?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      The analogy with the GWB Dan Rather story seems apt to me. If this report gets discredited, it’s more fuel for the “RussiaRussiaRussia” story, that somehow it’s a hysterical exaggeration when in fact it’s the truth.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cmorenc

      Why might the russians plant a shakily grounded story seemingly confirming true events?  See, for example, how karl rove undermined the truth about george w bush’s disgracefully slacker air force national guard service record by planting seeming confirmative evidence that fell apart on closer examination

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      @zhena gogolia: So the point is to have fake document with mostly accurate content, but with details that can be successfully challenged, so that the whole thing ends up looking bogus?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Hoodie

      I get a whiff of W’s air national guard memo ratfuck from this, except probably done by the Russians themselves.  Released to get anti-Trump forces all ginned up and then shot down when revealed to be a forgery.  The press loses interest, whole issue effectively laundered.   If no one takes it seriously, that has a similar, but perhaps reduced, effect.

      Could be a precursor for a new campaign to support Trump in 2024, now that the GOP has not flushed him down the memory hole and he appears interested in running again.   Looking at things like vaccine noncompliance and no unanimity on what to do about 1/6, Putin sees a great opportunity to destabilize significant parts of the US.  Could be particularly aimed at the Liz Cheneys and other unreformed Cold Warriors from the anti-Russia wing of the GOP.   It doesn’t seem like anyone is taking the bait, however.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      New Deal democrat

      Also, the reference to the Kompromat material very specifically at “appendix p. 5, paragraph 5” (going from memory on the cite, so might be wrong), is the kind of very specific information I would include if I wanted to spin a tale to the gullible – especially since the tantalizing material itself is – of course! – not supplied.

      OTOH, as you point out, the characterization of Trump in the document might be *exactly* what the Kremlin actually believed. Thus laughing in the US’s face right in the middle of a disinformation document.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dm

      I think the fact that this document doesn’t mention anything we don’t already know about makes it look suspicious. All that list of actions they plan to take, but no tantalyzing loose ends that suggest new lines of inquiry.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @jl:

      So, I don’t understand how this poorly sourced reporting will sow much discord, or who will be discorded, or who would get much benefit from releasing it.

      A common theory is that it’s a repeat of the Dan Rather/George W Bush story.  The basic story they’re trying to engineer is something like:

      1. Evidence comes out that proves Russia supported Trump
      2. People who believed this all along claim vindication from this new evidence
      3. The people who leaked the evidence now leak the proof that it was fake all along
      4. Everyone who claimed vindication is discredited, hopefully along with the theory

      Even if they can’t get anyone to fall for it, the existence of fake evidence will give people who want to disbelieve the theory a reason to dismiss future genuine evidence.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      jl

      @L85NJGT: Google translate finds several errors in your comment, I think even by the standards of BJ comment grammar and orthography, therefore I deduce that it is fake.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Adam L Silverman

      @sab: Yes. This is also how the Russians freaked Jim Comey into assuming the authority of Attorney General Lynch in regard to the Clinton email server investigation. They’d included a doctored email into the WikiLeaks document dumps, which is why Lynch recused from the Clinton email server investigation. Part of the push for that was Comey went to her, explained what they had determined through the investigation, and advised her to recuse, which she did. Unfortunately, then, rather than follow chain of command, which would have put Sally Yates in as the senior appointee to oversee the investigation, Comey just took it upon himself. I don’t think the Russians expected him to do that, but it turned into a huge win for them because he did.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Tony Jay

      It would be blackly funny if one result of Democratic and affiliated groups not losing their shit over this was the mainstream media turning to the actual experts for something, anything, to print about it and accidentally doing the world a solid by reporting the likely truth – this is a faked up document full of mostly accurate information about Russia’s opinion of Trump, designed to mislead credulous readers about the timeframe during which Putin went to war with Western Democracy.

      That would amuse me.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      different-church-lady

      Since it’s now later,

      Congrats on your sucessful conquest over the bounds of spacetime!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Hob

      Maybe I’m reading incorrectly but I feel like there’s some unacknowledged contradiction between the various theories mentioned here.

      If the incorrect use of Russian words is evidence that it’s not legit– then either this wasn’t created by Russians, or it was created by Russians who want to make it look fake. Adam and Wheeler both seem to be saying it was created by Russians. Wheeler seems to be saying that it was created by Russians who wanted to create a certain impression about “the timeline”, which would imply that they don’t want it to look fake.

      I also don’t understand the idea that Putin would want to simultaneously set this up to be debunked and use it to “take credit”. It’s already widely believed that Putin was responsible for these things. The only way it could be more widely believed is if there’s specific evidence that can’t be debunked.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.