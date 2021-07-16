Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pandemic Open Thread: The Runaway Train Olympics

It’s too late for second thoughts — even if the games *were* called off tonight, most of the athletes, IOC staff, and entourages are already in Japan. A cynic would say the only question is not whether this will turn out to be another (global!) superspreader event, but just how bad the aftermath will be. Especially for the athletes from developing countries, where vaccines are still a luxury…

The Olympics and Paralympic involve 15,400 athletes and tens of thousands of others entering Japan, including media, broadcasters, officials, and judges and others.

The Olympics, already delayed by 12 months because of the pandemic, will be held with virtually no fans. Fans from abroad were banned several months ago, and last week Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures banned all local fans. A few outlying venues are expected to allow a smattering of fans.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported earlier this week that Bach asked Suga about the possibility of having some fans if conditions improve.

New COVID-19 cases on Friday in Tokyo were reported at 1,271. They were 822 a week ago, and it marks the 27th straight day that cases were higher than a week previous. New cases on Thursday were reported at 1,308, which was the highest in six months.

Bach has said there is “zero” risk of athletes in the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay passing on the virus to Japanese or other residents of the village…

If you want to make (Murphy the Trickster) God laugh, tell him your plans…

Coronavirus outbreaks involving Olympic teams in Japan have turned small-town hotels into facilities on the frontline of the pandemic battle, charged with implementing complex health measures to protect elite athletes and a fearful public.

Infections have hit at least seven teams arriving in Japan barely a week out from the July 23 opening ceremony and after host city Tokyo reported its highest daily tally of new COVID-19 infections since late January…

In one example, 49 members of Brazil’s judo team are being kept in isolation after eight COVID-19 cases were discovered among the staff at a hotel where they are staying in Hamamatsu, southwest of Tokyo.

None of the judokas have tested positive but frustration over their isolation is mounting as health officials work to contain the outbreak…

Other outbreaks among athletes include members of Olympic delegations from Uganda, Serbia, Israel and several other nations either testing positive or isolating in their hotels after being designated as close contacts…

Tokyo 2020 playbooks for athletes and sports federations call for attendees to physically distance themselves from others, to wear masks, and to get tested daily.

Those playbooks are working and being enforced, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has said, and there was “zero” risk of Games participants infecting residents…

There will be little economic benefit to speak of, given that almost all of the venues for the games will have no spectators physically present, so benefit to tourism-related sectors will be nil.

Other sectors can breathe a sigh of relief. Brand sponsors, for example, will still get exposure to millions of viewers watching from home. And while the decision to ban spectators might cost the global reinsurance sector $300 million to $400 million in reimbursements, according to ratings agency Fitch, they would have taken a far bigger hit had the Olympics been cancelled outright. However, there is one clear loser already: Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has pushed the games on despite widespread resistance, has seen his popularity tank, and his political future is distinctly uninsured.

  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • ExpatDanBKK
  • Seanly
  • trollhattan

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      County full vaccination rate is mired below 50%, positive tests are well up (above state rate), deaths still occurring, hospitalization is tripled and ICU count is doubled.

      Yay, us.

    4. 4.

      Seanly

      The Olympics are just a huge grift at this point – worst than pro sports and their stadium scams.

