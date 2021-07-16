On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
Let’s give a warm welcome to first-time submitter, Christopher!
Christopher Mathews
Iceland is home to thousands of species of birds. The most famous, and arguably most photogenic, are Atlantic puffins. They live most of the year at sea, bobbing in the waves and plunging below to dine on fish, but come to shore in late spring and early summer to raise their young.
Stretching across more than a dozen kilometers of crumbling rock face, the Látrabjarg cliffs in northwest Iceland are home to hundreds of thousands of nests. Gulls, razorbills, guillemots, and puffins return to the cliffs each year. Get close to the cliff’s edge and you can say hello to the birds, but beware! Get too close and you’ll say hello to the icy waters below.
Puffins are accustomed to visitors who come to gawk at them, and for the most part pay no attention to photographers. This fellow though seemed fascinated by the long lens of my camera, perhaps mistaking it for an unusually large beak.
Puffins build their nests in burrows near the top of the cliffs. They’re quite industrious about gathering straw and twigs to spruce things up a bit, and ignore the silly warning signs put up by humans.
Perhaps a floral centerpiece will brighten up the nest?
Having put the house in order, it’s time to relax on the front porch for a bit before dipping into the ocean for a snack.
After a plunge into the waters of the north Atlantic, a puffin dries its short little wings. Puffins are better adapted for swimming than flying, which makes them easy to spot in flight: frantically flapping to stay aloft, they’re the hardest working birds in the skies.
Puffins pair off in breeding couples at age four or five and remain mated for life. They lay one egg each year and take turns feeding their hungry little puffling once it hatches. Here, parents spend a moment discussing their day.
With the glacier-capped Snæfellsjökull volcano in the distance, this puffin takes a short rest to watch the sun not-quite-set while its mate goes back to the water for more fish.
