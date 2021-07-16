Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hey Chick-Fil-A, You Hate Gays, Chick-Fil-A

For some damn reason, Chick-Fil-A has become suddenly popular in Western New York. If you don’t know, C-F-A is run by anti-gay Christianists who gave (and still may give) money to anti-gay hate groups. Also, they love sweet baby Jesus so much that they don’t open on Sundays. Fuck ’em — if I want to get the ‘beetus, I have plenty of other shitty options for greasy fast food.

The New York State Thruway Authority is remodeling the rest stops and has engaged Chick-Fil-A as a vendor. Of course, the Democrats, who are well in the majority in New York (not that you’d notice, sometimes) are making a stink, and Lindsey Graham is willing to “go to war” for Chick-Fil-A’s right to give New Yorkers a regular glycemic challenge.

First, it’s nice to hear that Graham is willing to go to war for something, since he wasn’t willing to even go to training.

Second, if you’re in New York, this is one of those issues where a little backlash might actually change something. You can contact your assembly member via this form, and your senator via this one. My gerrymandered state leg assembly district is represented by a Republican, so I just wrote and told her that it was the acme of stupidity to engage a vendor for a highway rest stop that is closed on Sunday.

That all said, for those of you who aren’t in New York, I have to say that our rest stops are pretty much OK as rest stops go. I’ve driven a number of toll roads, and I’d rate New York’s stops as a solid B/B-. The best rest stops that I’ve seen are in Ohio, oddly enough. Illinois’ are pretty nice, as are Maine’s. The rest stop with restaurant is pretty much a toll road phenomenon, since it is often a PITA to exit and get back on the road, but perhaps some of you have rest stops you’d like to nominate. It’s a trivial topic until you need to eat and use the restroom on a trip, of course.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Baud

      The closed-on-Sundays problem is a legitimate argument. But the state would get sued if they discriminated in contracting on the basis of a company’s views, abhorrent or not.

      I don’t eat there, but I thought Chick-fil-A was always pretty popular wherever they were.

    3. 3.

      Jay

      So, the rest stop on “the Highway from Hell”, well short of the summit, has:
      – culturally accurate histrory information boards,
      – heated Public bathrooms,
      – EV charging stations,
      – food trucks,
      – off leash dog park,
      – a stunning view of 5 mountain peaks
      – a trail head for a loop trail to the high alpine

      Barbara

      So are they going to be open on Sunday? Because there are an awful lot of people traveling on the Thruway on Sunday afternoon and evening. That would seem to be an appropriate neutral reason for not retaining them as one of the options.

      MrSnrub

      @lee: Ugh.

      1. that article is 20 months old, and CFA has promised to stop before and has then regressed to their old ways
      2. it’s actually an op-ed from an asshole bemoaning the fact that CFA is giving money to heathens
      3. CFA is horrible food.
      Ohio Mom

      Yeah, the owners of Chik-Fil-A stink, and they are loud about it. But I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t like the views or activities of the owners of any of their competitors, either. I came to terms with the idea I’m complicit a long time ago.

      Full disclosure: I don’t like their food but Ohio Son does, and I’ve purchased their food on his behalf.

      VOR

      @Baud:  I ate CFA once because it was convenient and I was curious. I walked away unimpressed with the food. Plenty of other chicken places who do better (Cane’s, Popeye’s) and lots of strong chicken options at regular fast food: Wendy’s, the new Burger King hand breaded chicken sandwich, the new McDonald’s chicken sandwiches, etc…

      I wonder how much of their business comes from conservatives choosing CFA as a cultural identifier.

      Low Key Swagger

      This company may be evolving, I know that my daughter and most of her gay friends have stopped their boycott. They ain’t Hobby Lobby. As for being closed on Sunday, I actually like that their employees get a day off regardless of the reason. Unless church attendance is mandatory, and I don’t think it is. I stopped eating there because the food is so bland.

      Low Key Swagger

      @VOR: I don’t think that’s the driving force force.  My kids and their friends love the food.  It does taste different from other fast food chicken (peanut oil?) but still isn’t good.  My wife thinks their salads are the bomb, as the kids no longer say.

      lowtechcyclist

      • At each toll road rest stop, there’s going to be room for only a few restaurant vendors.
      • Weekends are going to see a lot more traffic at the rest stops than weekdays will.
      • So it makes no sense to give one of those few spots to a vendor that will be closed for half the weekend.  It should be an automatic disqualifier.
      Cheryl from Maryland

      A friend of mine undergoing chemo always wanted to eat at Chik-Fil-A during treatments as it was one of the few foods she could keep down.  I ate there once with – it was bland and awful at the same time.  Sweet, even their so-called waffle fries.

      Low Key Swagger

      I might add that to me, picking this hill to die on would be a pretty lame move for NY Dems.  Lots of truly important policy matters to focus on.  YMMV

      germy

      My local sinclair station did a story on the controversy, and they framed it by showing file footage of happy young chick-fil-a employees who just happened to be Black.  The moral of the story was “Angry libs want to take jobs away from Black people.”

      I’m not kidding, that’s my sinclair station.  It’s always pretty obvious what they’re up to.

      Central Planning

      I liked the CFA spicy chicken sandwich.

      I’ve stopped going there because of their politics, but really it’s  because I’m trying to eat healthier. I don’t need to damage my health AND give them my money.

      Baud

      @Antonius:

      It’s ok to “discriminate” against them if they aren’t open on Sundays.  It’s not ok to do so because they support right wing causes.  MM mentioned both issues in his post.

      Immanentize

      @Low Key Swagger:

      I know that my daughter and most of her gay friends have stopped their boycott.

      I was just going to drop a similar comment. One of my son’s gay best friends made up little licenses for his buds that had a picture of him, thumbs up, with:
      “Chick- Fil-A — Now Gay Approved!”
      I keep saying: the kids are alright.

      We olds in such situations remind me of the Gallo boycott. It was huge when I was, uhh, maybe underage drinking? Maybe not. None of us bought Gallo! Spit! But when Gallo finally broke and dealt with Chavez and the UFW, and the boycott was called off, people still didn’t buy Gallo. But my Union AFSCME friend taught me: you gotta punish them when they do bad, and reward them when the do good.

      He could have added: This is the way….

      Spanky

      Well, I’m not a player in the boycott because my fastest fast food is Starbucks, which isn’t going to win any awards anyway. But I do agree that being closed on Sundays should be a disqualifier. One would think (heh!) that every state has a standard contract for rest stop vendors, and that Sunday business would be a standard requirement.

      Baud

      @Immanentize

      you gotta punish them when they do bad, and reward them when the do good.

      this has been a pet peeve of mine for a while — we have suffered from an inability to do positive reinforcement well

      Immanentize

      @Baud: i agree. It’s how we get leftier than thou leftovers. They cannot ever agree something is good. Maybe not perfect or even good enough? But just better and a step or two in the right direction.

      germy

      @Delk:

      Dan Cathy inherited the business from his father.  His father’s first restaurant was called the Dwarf House, oddly enough.

      They’re strange people.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      On whether they are gay friendly:  That Vox deep dive from 2019 says “The fast-food chain is changing its charitable giving approach in 2020 — and says, in an oblique way, that it will no longer donate to such organizations.”   I think it’s fair to want receipts on that, and, yes, we should reward change, but I’ll reward it when it’s consistent over a reasonable period of time.  17 months, IMO, isn’t that.

      On whether this should be a hill to die on: This is a winnable fight, the stakes aren’t that high, but if we win, we show we have power.  When have Republicans ever shied away from fights because something “more important” needs to be fought?  They fight everything.  Nothing wrong with showing them who runs the state on matters big and small.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I’ve been always leery of CFA; any restaurant that makes a big deal about something besides their food like politics likely has poor quality food.

