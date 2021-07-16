For some damn reason, Chick-Fil-A has become suddenly popular in Western New York. If you don’t know, C-F-A is run by anti-gay Christianists who gave (and still may give) money to anti-gay hate groups. Also, they love sweet baby Jesus so much that they don’t open on Sundays. Fuck ’em — if I want to get the ‘beetus, I have plenty of other shitty options for greasy fast food.

The New York State Thruway Authority is remodeling the rest stops and has engaged Chick-Fil-A as a vendor. Of course, the Democrats, who are well in the majority in New York (not that you’d notice, sometimes) are making a stink, and Lindsey Graham is willing to “go to war” for Chick-Fil-A’s right to give New Yorkers a regular glycemic challenge.

First, it’s nice to hear that Graham is willing to go to war for something, since he wasn’t willing to even go to training.

Second, if you’re in New York, this is one of those issues where a little backlash might actually change something. You can contact your assembly member via this form, and your senator via this one. My gerrymandered state leg assembly district is represented by a Republican, so I just wrote and told her that it was the acme of stupidity to engage a vendor for a highway rest stop that is closed on Sunday.

That all said, for those of you who aren’t in New York, I have to say that our rest stops are pretty much OK as rest stops go. I’ve driven a number of toll roads, and I’d rate New York’s stops as a solid B/B-. The best rest stops that I’ve seen are in Ohio, oddly enough. Illinois’ are pretty nice, as are Maine’s. The rest stop with restaurant is pretty much a toll road phenomenon, since it is often a PITA to exit and get back on the road, but perhaps some of you have rest stops you’d like to nominate. It’s a trivial topic until you need to eat and use the restroom on a trip, of course.