Biden is late for his remarks on the Child Tax Credit and the kids here are getting presidential boxes of Hershey Kisses. pic.twitter.com/TSolNsWO0H — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) July 15, 2021

Biden: "For anybody under the age of 13, this is gotta be boring boring boring for you. I tell ya what, we gotta work something out here so that when this is over, your parents or your uncles or aunts, whoever you are with, they buy you some ice cream or something." pic.twitter.com/TpOAIbd5Zq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2021

"We're proving that democracy can deliver for people, and deliver in a timely way" — Biden pic.twitter.com/9d7R7FJlLe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2021





Good explainer:

Why the US is launching a $300 monthly child benefit https://t.co/UMsgHeerdF — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 15, 2021

Starting today, millions of parents could see extra money in their bank accounts, thanks to a new, expanded child tax credit. Eligible families could get up to $300 a month per child through the end of the year, as part of the American Rescue Plan. pic.twitter.com/XwNUG7JYu7 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 15, 2021

I'm really excited about the new child tax credit system, not because it's happening to me (it is, and it's great), but because of what a complete game-changer this is going to be in the lives of my community college students with kids. This will buy groceries all month. — ML Brennan (@BrennanML) July 15, 2021

To have this money for each child, and it will arrive no matter what for a year? The relief is palpable. They don't have to be afraid about feeding their kids. — ML Brennan (@BrennanML) July 15, 2021

Every Republican in Congress voted against expanding the Child Tax Credit. Every. Single. One. But despite their opposition, those checks are hitting American families' bank accounts today. And they're projected to cut child poverty in HALF. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 15, 2021

People really underestimate how much normal people like getting a tax cut, *especially* if they think they deserve it. They also underestimate how much people like getting a check, with a similar qualifier. https://t.co/htmISpB8au — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) July 16, 2021

“But they don’t know the government cares!” It doesn’t and it can’t. But it can totally do adequate service delivery for some types of things that people want and doing so is something that people actually value in practice much more than sentimental nonsense. — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) July 16, 2021

“people with kids should pay MORE in taxes” is one platform to die on I guess https://t.co/q9nHzMBlXa — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 15, 2021

this is exactly what's happening: encouraging people to *act against their own well being* to score political points. it's dumb. I'm so tired https://t.co/avdI2HNG22 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 16, 2021

Like 80% of conservative 'traditional values' BS is about having moms stay home to raise the kids. CTC will no doubt result in more households able to have a stay-at-home parent. Convinced the thing they really want to say is that moms should stay home, but the kids should work. https://t.co/xKSPMk9ZsO — zeddy (@Zeddary) July 15, 2021



(No, see, white moms should stay home & have more babies. Those other moms should be required to work, to fill the need for nannies, maids, and fast-food employees, to serve the white moms and their precious, fortunate offspring… )