Friday Morning Open Thread: A Big Honkin' Biden CTC Deal

Friday Morning Open Thread: A Big Honkin’ Biden CTC Deal

by

Good explainer:


(No, see, white moms should stay home & have more babies. Those other moms should be required to work, to fill the need for nannies, maids, and fast-food employees, to serve the white moms and their precious, fortunate offspring… )

    33Comments

    4. 4.

      gene108

      Good grief, Joe! You may love ice cream, but some kids are lactose intolerant or some parents are on a budget. Way to put families in uncomfortable situations just for a photo-op.

      Edit:  The lengths Biden will go for Big Ice Cream is ridiculous. Very unpresidential

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      Nothing a corporate tax cut can’t solve. 

      “The tax cuts (for fat, greedy cats (No offense, actual cats.)) will pay for themselves!”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      The thinking seems wrong. Discouraging vaccination results in more of your voters dying. Like dealers selling fentanyl results in more of your customers dying. What school of economics is it that promotes killing your customer base?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      raven

      AJC

      The benefits of the expanded child tax credit — which some experts have deemed the largest anti-poverty program in decades — will extend to certain unauthorized immigrants and their families.

      Starting Thursday, most U.S. families began receiving monthly payments from the IRS of up to $300 per child, as stipulated in the coronavirus relief measure pushed by President Joe Biden and passed by Democrats in March. Recipients will include immigrants residing in the country illegally but whose children have Social Security numbers.

      The policy marks a departure from the bulk of the government safety net programs that sprang up during the COVID-19 pandemic — including enhanced unemployment benefits and last year’s coronavirus relief checks — which excluded unauthorized immigrants. That exclusion meant that in Georgia, nearly 90,000 U.S. citizen children and children with legal status didn’t receive assistance from the March and December 2020 relief packages because their parents were unauthorized immigrants, according to a report from the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington-based think tank that evaluates migration policies.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I’m not loving it only because of the whiny bullshit calls I’m going to get about it.

      And fuck if I know what judicial policy is going to be on how/who it allocates to.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @debbie:

      I once had a crack dealer explain that he would never deal heroin because it’s ugly, bad business that kills your customers.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffg166

      A government concerned with the majority of the population who are the future generations of the country. What a concept.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Pundits all scoffed at Biden’s campaign slogan of “a chicken in every pot and an fridge full of ice cream”, but it worked.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Chickens? Roosts.

      Climate scientists shocked by scale of floods in Germany

      Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California in Los Angeles, said so many records were being set in the US this summer that they no longer made the news: “The extremes that would have been newsworthy a couple of years ago aren’t, because they pale in comparison to the astonishing rises a few weeks ago.” This was happening in other countries too, he said, though with less media attention. “The US is often in the spotlight, but we have also seen extraordinary heat events in northern Europe and Siberia. This is not a localised freak event, it is definitely part of a coherent global pattern.”

      Lapland and parts of Siberia also sweltered in record-breaking June heat, and cities in India, Pakistan and Libya have endured unusually high temperatures in recent weeks. Suburbs of Tokyo have been drenched in the heaviest rainfall since measurements began and a usual month’s worth of July rain fell on London in a day. Events that were once in 100 years are becoming commonplace. Freak weather is increasingly normal.

      Some experts fear the recent jolts indicate the climate system may have crossed a dangerous threshold. Instead of smoothly rising temperatures and steadily increasing extremes, they are examining whether the trend may be increasingly “nonlinear” or bumpy as a result of knock-on effects from drought or ice melt in the Arctic. This theory is contentious, but recent events have prompted more discussion about this possibility and the reliability of models based on past observations.

      “We need to better model nonlinear events,” said Gerten. “We scientists in recent years have been surprised by some events that occurred earlier and were more frequent and more intense than expected.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      This may be a more indirect effect, but the Infrastructure bill also will cut child poverty by helping parents get better paying jobs.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Brachiator

      As President Biden might say, expanding the child tax credit and making part of it available early as a monthly check is a big fucking deal. Along with the stimulus payments and other pandemic related tax policies, more has been done to deliver practical help to lower income families than I have seen in years of tax policy. The economic policy team behind this did a tremendous job. This obviously includes the White House and the Congress.

      A couple of notes on the BBC story on the CTC.

      Under the new (temporary) child tax credit, the poorest families with no and low incomes will qualify for the full amount this year, even if they don’t typically file tax returns.

      I hope that people who didn’t typically have to file tax returns got the word on this. I know the White House tried to publicize this. People needed a computer or smartphone and had to go to the IRS website to set this up.

      This little tidbit drives me nuts.

      Experts have also warned that increased consumer spending could lead to higher prices in the shops.

      Republicans who opposed the CTC keep trying to cry crocodile tears over possible inflationary impact of getting money to people. And yet they have been hot to open up the economy and get folks back to work so that they can…spend money.

      But whatever people do, spend it, save it, pay down debt, will be a good thing.

      “Given the massive amount of prior stimulus, coupled with an opening economy, I do expect a large amount of this to be spent,” says Cedarville University economics professor Jeffrey Haymond.

      “This may be a worthwhile social goal to help families with child expenses, but it should have been coupled with reductions in spending elsewhere as the economy is not currently in need of additional stimulus – what it needs is for workers to go back to work.”

      Horse manure. The Federal Reserve and the Treasury Secretary keep saying that they are not worried about reductions in spending. Hell, Trump’s treasury secretary wasn’t worried about spending when the first stimulus package was passed.

      And the CTC does not prevent or discourage work. It reduces child poverty. But the GOP and their supporters keep trying to push tired, discredited arguments.

      Best to ignore them.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MomSense

      @mrmoshpotato:

      There’s an ice cream shop near my office that makes the best ice cream.  My current favorite is coriander lemon curd, but all the flavors are ridiculously tasty.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Low Key Swagger

      @OzarkHillbilly: Frog in a pot syndrome?  Maybe a razor thin silver lining that jolts more people into taking climate change seriously.  Will it be enough?  Stay tuned I guess.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      HA!  Thing is, it’s about $1500-$2000 to get addressed by the time we gyrate through everything. So nobody pays, but both existing clients and potential clients call to whine my ear off for 10-15 minutes. While I can bill active current clients for the whining, it’s not real advisable to do it for people who might one day call with legit needs; in those cases I just eat the time consumed with the whining.

      Reply

