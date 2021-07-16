Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

We still have time to mess this up!

This blog goes to 11…

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Yes we did.

Are you … from the future?

This is a big f—–g deal.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

You are here: Home / Economics / Grifters Gonna Grift / Friday Evening Open Thread: The Eternal Fantasy of An Elite Haven

Friday Evening Open Thread: The Eternal Fantasy of An Elite Haven

by | 76 Comments

This post is in: , ,

That $ART tag made me suspicious, so I checked the associated website — sure enough, We use a social token called $ART to enable our community’s decentralized and autonomous governance”.

What’s a social token? — why, it’s the Next Massive Crypto Trend! :

Cryptocurrency isn’t going anywhere soon with the next biggest craze after NFTs being social tokens.

So what are social tokens? These are a type of cryptocurrency that is based around a brand, community, or influencer. Basically, it’s a way for internet groups or celebrities to further monetize themselves beyond the typical means…

Either @MoreWoke is planning to scam a bunch of ‘artistic’ innocents, or he’s about to get scammed by less gullible Kree8tivs who know more about the long history of ‘we’re gonna run away and build our own utopia!’ failures. Quite possibly both!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • artem1s
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • Bupalos
  • Captain C
  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Citizen Alan
  • debbie
  • Delk
  • dexwood
  • dmsilev
  • dr. bloor
  • Emma from Miami
  • espierce
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • James E Powell
  • Jay
  • Josie
  • JPL
  • Keith P.
  • Kelly
  • Kent
  • lige
  • Matt McIrvin
  • mdblanche
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Raoul Paste
  • Roger Moore
  • RoonieRoo
  • RSA
  • trollhattan
  • wkwv

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    76Comments

    4. 4.

      RoonieRoo

      Clovis?  Oh boy.  This should be fun to watch.  I am very familiar with Clovis and this is definitely not going to go how they think it will.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RSA

      “I would be totally successful, if not for the Man keeping me down.”
      “I’ll help you escape, brother.”

      It’s the American dream.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kent

      They already tried this.  Down in Chile not far from where my wife’s family has property.  They called it Galt’s Gulch.  It did not end well.  Dipshits did not even secure the water rights to the property they bought.

      Atlas Mugged:  How a Libertarian Paradise Fell Aparthttps://www.vice.com/en/article/bn53b3/atlas-mugged-922-v21n10

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @Alison Rose:

      I still don’t understand cryptocurrency and I’m okay with that.

      This is a very sensible attitude.  I understand a fair bit about the technology, but mostly so I could argue with cryptocurrency fanatics from a position of actual knowledge.  It’s a terrible idea being used for awful purposes.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      White House press secretary Jen Psaki will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Washington Nationals' game Sunday.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 16, 2021

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Josie: There is no doubt that the people using it, don’t understand its properties.  By which I mean: “sure, you might even understand the low-level tech, the algorithms, protocols, let’s even say you understand and can maintain the *code*.  But that doesn’t mean you understand the economic and social implications.”  These yutzes truly have no idea what they’re fucking around with.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      @Kent: Wasn’t there a town in NH that also tried this? Apparently, things went sideways when they started receiving a lot of ursine visitors and not everybody’s libertarian responses were compatible.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      germy

      @dr. bloor:

      You beat me to it.  I was trying to formulate a joke about Doocy, but all I could come up with was the image of the ball bouncing off his noggin.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      @Alison Rose: It’s simple, really.

      Digiconomist:

      Bitcoin now negating a decade of progress in deploying electric vehicles June 27, 2021 Latest, Sustainability

      “The total Bitcoin carbon footprint exceeds the total greenhouse gas emission reductions of electric vehicles (51.9 Mt CO2 in 2020) as reported by the International Energy Agency’s EV Outlook 2021.” This was noted in a new article titled “The true costs of digital currencies: Exploring impact beyond energy use” released in the science journal One Earth on June 18, 2021. The article is a collaboration between Digiconomist, Ulrich Gallersdörfer, Lena Klaaßen and Christian Stoll and primarily urges “the adoption of a more comprehensive view in assessing the externalities of investments in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.”

      Despite the focus on other aspects than the carbon footprint of Bitcoin, the previous is a painful observation for governments around the world that have invested billions in electric vehicles trying to make the roads “greener”. In particular, the article focuses on Tesla’s contribution to Bitcoin’s environmental impact. The electric car company started accepting Bitcoin earlier this year, only to stop doing so 50 days later. Additionally, the company bought around 43,000 Bitcoins (of which it has sold 10%). The article quantifies how the carbon footprint of only holding these Bitcoins negates 4% of Tesla’s annual carbon emission savings. As Elon Musk recently tweeted the company may reconsider accepting Bitcoin transactions in the future, this would further push up the company’s Bitcoin-related emissions to account for.

      […]

      Beyond energy

      Meanwhile, as also argued in the new One Earth article, investors shouldn’t forget about the network’s impact beyond the carbon footprint associated with energy use. It is noted the “entire network generates as much electronic waste as a country like Luxembourg does annually, which results in an electronic waste footprint of almost 135 g of equipment (equivalent to the weight of an iPhone 12 mini) per transaction processed on the Bitcoin network.” No amount of renewable energy can ever address this. Similarly, other aspects like grid-stability and the network’s impact on the global semiconductor supply chain shouldn’t be overlooked either. For details on these and others aspects check out the full paper here (free to access up until August 5, 2021).

      Cryptocurrency is speculation, and it’s destroying the planet.

      HTH! ;-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Alison Rose:  Imagine a pie.  Now imagine that people think your imaginary pie is money.  Now imagine that people are paying real money for smaller and smaller pieces of the imaginary pie.  It’s kind of like that but dumber.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Roger Moore

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I suspect most of the people using it don’t really understand the tech, either.  For example, lots of people think it’s untraceable, when every transaction is recorded on a theoretically unforgeable public ledger.  Yes, the transactions are pseudonymous, but you can still be identified when you put money into our take money out of the system.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      trollhattan

      Every virtual crypto Quatloo will be spent trucking NFT water to this desert Clusterfuckberg. (NFT water is an ipad loaded with photos of water.)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Brachiator

      More conventional elite insanity. From NPR

      $73,499-Per-Guest World Cruise Sells Out In Less Than 3 Hours

      A 132-night “world cruise” sold out in under three hours, despite pandemic worries that have hobbled the cruise industry and steep prices that start at $73,499 per guest — and range up to $199,999 per person for a master suite.

      Regent Seven Seas Cruises released the fares for sale at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday. By 11 a.m., all the spots had been snapped up by people eager to spend more than four months on a cruise ship. The strong interest may be a positive sign for the cruise industry as it tries to rebound from the pandemic.

      The voyage, which will span 34,500 nautical miles, includes 66 ports of call, as the Seven Seas Mariner will visit 31 countries and four continents. Passengers will also see 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

      The epic round-trip cruise will depart from Miami in January 2024. The company also has round-the-world cruises slated for 2022 and 2023, but it says the tickets for its 2024 trip sold out faster than for any other year.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Citizen Alan

      @Kent:

      “the guy in charge [of Galt’s Gulch] is a sociopath and a con man.”

      What, did none of them read the fucking book?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kelly

      @germy:White House press secretary Jen Psaki will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ game Sunday

      and will bean Fox’s Peter Dooc

       

      eta: and this was obvious to many of us

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Captain C

      @Alison Rose: The best description I’ve seen was roughly “imagine if idling your car all night produced solved sudokus that you could use to buy heroin.”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      James E Powell

      @Baud:

      We should form a community in the desert.

      Why does it have to be the desert? Can’t we find an island with a hollowed out mountain somewhere? Some serious made scientist place? I’m willing to be a henchman if the hours aren’t too onerous.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Raoul Paste

      @Omnes Omnibus: Monaco is a haven, and there is so much money there that you will never see a gum wrapper on the street.  We encountered a number of stores, and a park, that were for members only

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Kent

      @Citizen Alan: Yep.  I mean seriously.  Who wants to actually go in on a communal project with a bunch of Ayn Rand groupies.  Who, by definition are going to be a bunch of sociopaths.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      dmsilev

      @Alison Rose:

      I still don’t understand cryptocurrency and I’m okay with that.

      Think of it as a teaching tool, demonstrating to a new generation of suckers why financial regulations exist.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Bupalos

      It’s appropriate to point and laugh here but I’ll just go ahead and poop in the punchbowl by noting that all y’all on here who are like “I ran away from Wisconsin or Ohio to Boston or DC I AM VERY SMART” kindasorta did a version of this even if it was way more (short-term) viable than $hart is going to be.

      #stayandfightyoupussies

      Reply
    52. 52.

      debbie

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I read it. I know mining is about computers doing complex mathematical calculations; I just don’t understand how that creates a currency. I doubt I ever will understand this.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Gin & Tonic

      @debbie: The very simple explanation for any sort of crypto (whether it’s data encryption or the basis of cryptocurrency) is that multiplying, say, 102,563 and 946,223 to get 97,047,469,549 is computationally easy. Starting with the number 97,047,469,549 and trying to determine its factors is computationally very difficult. If multiple people are working on factoring 97,047,469,549, and whoever gets it right gets a prize, that’s the essence of Bitcoin “mining.”

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Bupalos: ​
      Oh, go blow a goat. If you can’t see the difference between moving to an existing place that is a better fit and trying to create one from scratch, I doubt we can help you.

      Sincerely,
      A Wisconsin resident.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Chetan Murthy

      @debbie: That’s actually pretty easy.  Ignore the tech completely.  Focus on this one design rule for all these cryptocurrency systems: they are designed to produce new “coins” at a fixed rate, to mint new “blocks” (full of transactions) at a fixed rate.  So if there are more miners spending kWh to try to mine the next block, that doesn’t change that the rate of block production is fixed.  Since you get paid if you successfully produce a block that other miners accept, this means that, the more miners there are, the less you get paid (on average).  But more miners equals more energy consumed.

      So in a counterfactual where people didn’t flock to set up mining rigs (so only a few miners), BTC could be, y’know, less energy-wasteful, while still minting blocks just like today.  The problem is, that those few miners would get paid.  So other miners would want in.  You can see how this goes downhill to where we are today.

      Again: it’s a design rule of these cryptocurrency systems, to behave this way, and the *details*of how they achieve this are …. mere details.  This is a great example of how a person can understand intimately the code/algo/etc of these systems, but not understand what will happen In Real Life.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      James E Powell

      @Roger Moore:

      A guy I respect for his skills not related to blockchain technology or cryptocurrency has become convinced they are the future we’ve all been waiting for. He directed me to this Anatha guy who has several videos that purport to explain what crypto is and why it’s so cool.

      Spoiler alert: the videos do not explain that. They are filled with the kind of vague but important sounding language one gets from every multi-level marketing scheme. Freedom, empowerment, no longer slaves to the Man! It will be great! Act now or you will be left behind!

      I’m not interested in the crypto but the website has photos of a volcano, a woman looking at mountains, and more, so maybe I should be.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      dexwood

      @debbie:  I doubt I’ll ever care about understanding cryptocurrency.

      A creative utopia in Clovis? Oh, man, will they ever get an education. Stay out of Albuquerque, assholes.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      dmsilev

      @Gin & Tonic: There’s a decent chance that quantum factorization algorithms will be actually feasible in the next ten years. Won’t that be fun for everyone?

      Actual cryptography should be fine; there’s been a lot of work in developing algorithms that aren’t susceptible to attack by a bunch of physicists standing around in a circle chanting ‘entanglement!’, but anything based purely on factorization could be in for a world of hurt.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      CaseyL

      Aside from the usual problems with trying to create a customized utopia – in a desert, no less – these folks never think they’re the ones who will have to keep the place clean, the water potable, and the sewage processed.*

      *Assuming their plan isn’t simply to cart nightsoil out of town and dump it in the desert.  (I’m sure NM and BLM will love that.) In which case, who’s going to have the honor of doing the collecting, carting, and dumping?

      ETA: And even septic systems are a little more complicated than, “Dig a hole and fill it with shit.”

      Reply
    63. 63.

      dmsilev

      @Chetan Murthy: Another issue: By design, the total number of bitcoins that can ever exist is fixed. It is thus an inherently deflationary currency. Running any sort of economy off such a currency would be Bad.

      (it’s actually worse than that. As people lose their ‘wallets’ because a disk failed or they forgot the password or whatever, those coins are gone from circulation. So, over time, the total pool of bitcoins available to circulate  is bound to get smaller.)

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Chetan Murthy

      @debbie:

      I just don’t understand how that creates a currency.

      Again, this can be understood without actually knowing anything about the tech.  In this case:

      1. imagine a bunch of guys (let’s call them “accountants”) who decide that they will mint a new currency.
      2. they decide that they’ll get together every 15min on a con-call, and decide who gets the mint the next coin.
      3. And of course, the coins are unforgeable — say they’re numbered.
      4. They also manage who owns each coin, again on this call.
      5. Don’t worry about how they manage to agree — that’s a technical detail.
      6. Somehow, they convince somebody to exchange ownership of a coin, say for $1, with the promise that they can exchange it back for whatever the going rate is for coin, and they can transfer that coin to others, using the accountants to record who owns the coin.  Again, remember that coins are numbered.
      7. Did I mention that the “somebody” identifies himself with a public key?  So no need to actually be flesh-and-blood.  Or a decent person.
      8. At this point, we have a “hawala” system.  Guy#1 can convert $1 into coin, then transfer it to Guy#2 (electronically), and Guy#2 can convert that coin back into [whatever the going rate is for $1] in a different place, by going to an accountant in that other place and presenting his coin.

      As you can see, at no point did a bank get involved.  So in principle, Guy#1, Guy#2 have an untraceable way of moving money around, worldwide.

      How do these accountants manage to agree on who owns which coins?  And how do they do it when in fact, anybody can become an accountant at any time?  That’s all part of how the “mining” process works.  But really, you don’t need to understand that, to understand how it works.

      The truth is, that the reason this “coin” is convertible with dollars/yen/yuan/whatever, is that there are people who are willing to accept coin in exchange for dollars.  Period.  Those people are either criminals, or idiots who think they’re speculating, when what they’re really doing, is greasing the rails of those criminals.  You need a lot of innocuous activity, to hide the criminals’ transactions, eh?  B/c, oh, I forgot, the accountants publish their accounting-books continuously.  All the trans are public.  So the only thing that makes it “untraceable” is that the people transacting are identified by public keys.  But that sort of stuff isn’t really enough to prevent being found out, for lots of reasons.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Alison Rose: I’m pretty sure the reason you can’t understand most applications of it is that there’s nothing to understand because they don’t make a lot of sense.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      trollhattan

      @CaseyL: ETA: And even septic systems are a little more complicated than, “Dig a hole and fill it with shit.”

      Yup. For starters they require water from flushing toilets, an interesting proposition in a remote desert “community.”

      Reply
    73. 73.

      debbie

      @Chetan Murthy:

      But that sort of stuff isn’t really enough to prevent being found out, for lots of reasons.

      Which is why I don’t understand why people keep using it. People are nuts.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Roger Moore

      @debbie:

      I read it. I know mining is about computers doing complex mathematical calculations; I just don’t understand how that creates a currency. I doubt I ever will understand this.

      The problem isn’t that you’re too dumb to understand how it works; the problem is you haven’t drunk the Kool-aid.  There is really no reason why Bitcoin are a good choice for a currency any more than Beanie Babies or Pokemon trading cards.  They’re a made up token that a bunch of people have decided are valuable, and their collective delusion has sucked more and more people in.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      artem1s

      These people are seriously stoopid.  Have they never heard of Company Towns?  I guess they are becoming a thing again though.

      In 2021, the governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak, announced a plan to launch so-called “Innovation Zones” in Nevada to attract technology firms. The zones would permit companies with large areas of land to form governments carrying the same authority as counties, including the ability to impose taxes, form school districts and courts and provide government services. The measure to further economic development with the “alternative form of local government” has not yet been introduced in the Legislature. Sisolak pitched the concept in his State of the State address on January 19. By allowing tech corporations to establish their own governments, the plan is hoped bring in new businesses at the forefront of “groundbreaking technologies” without the state cutting taxes or paying economic rent that previously helped Nevada attract companies like Tesla Inc.

      In March 2021, Elon Musk announced plans to incorporate the Boca Chica area of far southeastern Texas, the site of a SpaceX rocket manufacturing and launch facility, as the city of “Starbase”. Some commentators have labelled that planned incorporation, and SpaceX’s existing operations in the area, as an example of a company town.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.