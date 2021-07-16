Dear god lol pic.twitter.com/xoI8OLvoFj — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) July 15, 2021

That $ART tag made me suspicious, so I checked the associated website — sure enough, “We use a social token called $ART to enable our community’s decentralized and autonomous governance”.

What’s a social token? — why, it’s the Next Massive Crypto Trend! :

Cryptocurrency isn’t going anywhere soon with the next biggest craze after NFTs being social tokens. So what are social tokens? These are a type of cryptocurrency that is based around a brand, community, or influencer. Basically, it’s a way for internet groups or celebrities to further monetize themselves beyond the typical means…

Either @MoreWoke is planning to scam a bunch of ‘artistic’ innocents, or he’s about to get scammed by less gullible Kree8tivs who know more about the long history of ‘we’re gonna run away and build our own utopia!’ failures. Quite possibly both!

One of the Instagram accounts who make fun of white gentrifiers has a response pic.twitter.com/4lrG6FzItI — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) July 15, 2021

soon every dril bit will be made earnestlyhttps://t.co/WxVZfI6258 — Jeffrey B (fka Mismatched Dual Land Playset) (@lowclasshifi) July 15, 2021